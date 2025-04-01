RTÉ presenters including Ray D'Arcy listen to cancer stories while failing to ask obvious questions about the trial Covid-19 injections and their link to the disease...

Roscommon man Dominic Keenehan was a perfectly healthy 38-year-old before falling ill, out of the blue, in December 2022. His widow Orla McDermott from West Sligo told Ray D’Arcy’s RTÉ Radio 1 show (March 3, 2025) that it started with a dull pain in his side. His GP told him he had elevated liver enzymes after carrying out blood tests and Dominic was advised to rest over the holidays. After Christmas his condition had deteriorated. He was referred to Galway University Hospital for further tests where they thought he had an inflamed gall bladder before eventually diagnosing him with blocked bile ducts in the liver. Initially the couple were told Dominic would need a liver transplant in 15 years.

The late Dominic Keenehan with his wife Orla at the christening of their son, Lachlan.

“Dom was six foot three, played Junior B football, captained Shannon Gaels under 21, he was a great footballer. Played Astroturf, ran three times a week, we did sea swimming…He always looked after himself, he wasn’t your typical man, he always went to the doctor, got his check-ups, got his bloods done. Yeah it was a big shock to us,” Orla told The Ray D’Arcy show.

Incredibly at no point in the interview does D’Arcy (one of RTÉ’s top earners) enquire whether or not Dominic participated in the Covid-19 vaccine trials which were being rolled out to great fanfare at the time and have been linked to bile duct cancer. D’Arcy had described the ‘clockwork’ organisation surrounding his own apparent injection on May 19, 2021. He failed to mention the risks involved or why the trial vaccines were unnecessary and dangerous. He encouraged his listeners to follow suit. Was Dominic Keenehan one of those who trusted D’Arcy’s guidance?

Considering Dominic was a regular at his GP, it’s fair to assume he participated in the Covid vaccine medical trials although it shouldn’t be left to the listener to guess. It’s the job of the broadcaster to cover these basics and it’s telling that D’Arcy omits the subject entirely. It suggests a cover-up.

Orla goes on to explain how her husband became increasingly ill and jaundiced and lost weight. The week before St Patrick’s day of March 2023, Dominic was admitted into Sligo General Hospital. They put him on antibiotics thinking it was an infection of his gall bladder before a consultant said he required an immediate liver transplant. Dominic was transferred to St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin in pain and with a severe itch which meant he couldn’t sleep at night and could only take paracetamol for relief. Eventually he was put on a feeding tube while waiting for a suitable liver. Orla explains:

“After about three weeks of being in the hospital they just kind of thought he’s really deteriorating, and they did some further tests and they just said to us we’re taking Dom off the liver transplant list…They told us they realised Dom had cholangiocarcinoma, better known as bile duct cancer and that there was no treatment, it was too far gone and basically he should just go home”.

Dominic died a month later on July 18, 2023, leaving behind a pregnant wife and his 14-month-old son Lachlan. The couple’s baby daughter, Eden Dominique Keenehan, was born three months later, in October.

What should have been the family’s forever home in Sligo was refurbished with the help of RTÉ presenter Dermot Bannon on Room to Improve in January 2025.

A recent report from the European Commission claims the number of cancer cases in Ireland is projected to grow by 47% from 2022 to 2040, the second highest growth rate in the EU, after Denmark. There’s no mention of the trial injections and their association with cancer.

On March 23, 2025, The Daily Mail reported:

President Donald Trump's health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, has raised safety concerns and Florida's surgeon general, Dr Joseph Lapado, said they are 'not appropriate for use in human beings'. The state of lowa has already moved to enforce an outright ban. In the UK last month, broadcaster Piers Morgan declared on his YouTube show that he'd had lunch with 'one of the top cancer experts in Britain' who warned hospitals were 'reaping a whirlwind in the world of cancer as a result of the vaccines'.

The mainstream media are finally drip feeding the news they purposefully withheld for so long. The Covid-19 injections they so fervently pushed on their audiences cause cancer. They’re still ignoring the excess deaths since the rollout of the injections and continue to dismiss those who bring up the subject as ‘conspiracy theorists’.

The cancer problem is becoming too big to ignore, try as they might. The Mail reports that Angus Dalgleish, a professor of oncology at St George’s, University of London, says he began seeing cancer returning in patients who’d been successfully treated for melanoma in early 2022. They all recently had Covid boosters. Profess Dalgleish says:

“The issue with the ‘Covid vaccine’ is that SV40 is oncogenic. This was also in the polio vaccine. It’s causing the cancer that you would normally see at 70 or 80…now occurring at 30 to 40…”

Colorectal surgeon Dr T. James Royle says that he has seen an increase in incurable stage-four colorectal cancer – those that affect the colon or the rectum – with it returning in patients he ‘considered cured’. He also links it to the Covid vaccines.

In Ireland, RTÉ presenters are still pretending it’s not an issue and actively avoid the subject, even when normalising cancer stories on radio and TV. Like Ray D’Arcy, they listen sympathetically but omit the pertinent question: Was he/she vaccinated?

It’s become so glaringly obvious that it denotes culpability. These highly paid presenters understand why they’re not asking the question because they know the injections are linked to cancer. That’s why they choose to sidestep the issue and keep their audience in the dark.

Not good enough.

Perhaps Dominic Keenehan chose to decline the offer of the Covid-19 so-called vaccines. If so, why not tell listeners so it can be ruled out as the cause of his early demise? If Dominic Keenehan did partake in the medical trial it’s incumbent on the journalist or presenter to discuss the side-effects of the injections and the cancer-causing agent SV40 along with the excess deaths and turbo cancers that followed the rollout. What might have caused Dominic’s liver to react in such a way?

An why are Irish cancer cases set to grow 47% from 2022-2040? That’s a huge increase. The rise comes just after the Covid-19 vaccine rollout and yet the Irish media are ignoring that bit. Surely that’s not a coincidence. Complicit journalists fail to ask what’s causing the explosion in cancer? They know the answer. They’re playing dumb on purpose.

RTÉ presenters will continue to conduct interviews like this one with Orla McDermott for as long as they’re allowed by their audiences who wish to remain ignorant of the facts, also on purpose. So many have participated in the Covid-19 vaccine trials, they’d prefer not to know the dangers and keep up the pretence of ‘safe and effective’.

Their trusted presenters lured them into a dangerous and unnecessary medical trial that’s killing people and causing cancer. Now they’re pretending it’s not happening while offering tea and sympathy to normalise cancer stories as cases skyrocket.

These presenters will cover their tracks for as long as they’re let.

Don’t let them.