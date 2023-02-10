My 11-year-old son started humming Sam Smith's latest tune Unholy the other day and I found myself chiming in, before realising what I was singing. It’s a catchy number, hard to get out of your head.

‘How do you know that song?’ I asked, coming to my senses.

‘I don’t know,’ he said, ‘It’s everywhere at the moment. Probably from YouTube videos’. Groan. How do we protect our kids from this hypersexualised deviancy? Ban all technology for children? Wrap them in cotton wool? It’s a minefield.

I look up Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ official video for Unholy on YouTube. One hundred and twenty nine million views last check. It’s pornographic to say the least. Not for young eyes. Smith looks possessed peeking through the red curtain of a sordid, sex den, demonic eyes gleaming, a clawed hand on his head. Transgender debauchery is the theme. Just don’t say it out loud. You might be branded transphobic, along with a slew of other slurs to shut down discussion.

I check out Wikipedia for a bit of background on Sam Smith’s early life. It reads:

Samuel Frederick Smith were born in London on 19 May 1992, to Frederick Smith and broker Kate Cassidy. They grew up in Great Chishill, where they attended Thomas More Primary School. They were bullied for having breasts as a child and underwent liposuction at age 12.

Yes, that’s how it reads. That’s where we are. Sam Smith, a singular person is being described as they and we’re all supposed to just accept this adjustment to the English language. No debate. It’s diversity. You don’t want to hurt they’s feelings. Best to fall into line. It’s only words. Just be nice and stop making a fuss.

A wave of empathy passes as I think of 12-year-old Sam under the surgeon’s knife, the suction of the machine to remove those breasts. Was Sam born female? Or were the breasts just boyhood podginess? What is Wikipedia trying to convey here? That liposuction for a 12-year-old is perfectly normal? That you don’t need to be an adult to undergo plastic surgery? If you don’t feel comfortable in your body as a child, it’s fine to cut and splice and rework it to your liking. It’s what all the kids’ celebrity idols do anyway. It can’t be that bad. It’s just a little nip and tuck.

We’re back to those doctors again. What kind of a medical practitioner would agree to butchering a child’s body? Something is very wrong here and it needs to be discussed. This thing goes deeper than just calling a singular person ‘they’. Irish teacher Enoch Burke is right to kick up a stink. Our children need us to adult up like never before. Our young ones are being systematically targeted to adopt a culture of deviancy and plastic surgery with persistent and ever excessive popular culture messaging, backed up by a rogue mainstream media. The aim of the game is to trash all that is sacred, invert nature’s most precious gifts, corrupt morals and embrace the beast system.

Mmm, daddy, daddy, if you want it, drop the add'y (yuh) Give me love, give me Fendi, my Balenciaga daddy

Just a snippet of the lyrics to Unholy cross-promoting Balenciaga, the mega luxury brand that got into a whole heap of trouble recently for pushing pedophile chic, if you can ever put those two words side by side. Remember the scandal about the teddies in bondage gear and the baby dolls covered in red paint to look like blood, yes that brand. It’s no accident Balenciaga features in the song. It’s an endorsement.

Of course Smith won the Grammy for Unholy. He’s being used to promote the message to a wider audience. Along with Kim Petras, the first transgender (that we know of at least) to scoop a major category Grammy. Oh how they applauded and cheered as if the pair hadn’t just enacted a satanic ritual on the world stage. It’s art darling. Just a little theatre. They’re expressing themselves, pushing the envelope of acceptability. How daring!

What a kick in the guts to victims of Satanic abuse, to all those children you’ve been mutilated, tortured, raped and murdered in similar rituals, a circle on the floor, surrounded by pure evil. Don’t pretend it doesn’t happen. The Grammys and all involved should hang their heads in shame. There was nothing cool or avant-garde about that performance. It was sick. Just like the deeply sinister culture it’s promoting.

What happened to Sam Smith? I used to enjoy his voice. Damn it! I still do, but this is grotesque. It’s like the demons aren’t hiding anymore. They seem to think it’s safe to come out in an immoral world where they can gyrate, pant and hump to their heart’s content. People think it's art. They don’t even acknowledge satanic abuse. It doesn’t register. All those red capes and devil horns are just a bit of a lark. It doesn’t mean anything really. Except it does. And it’s about time we faced into this issue because the real-life consequences are horrifying.

I’m sorry Sam Smith had to go through that ordeal as a child and I wish him only the best on his road back to purity. It’s there waiting for him and everyone. There’s no humiliation or mutilation in that sacred place, just pure, unconditional love. The message we must tell our children is that they are born perfect, they don’t need to be fixed with a plastic surgeon’s scalpel. We must protect their innocence and remain ever vigilant. There’s a dark agenda afoot that hides behind the rainbow flag and inclusivity. Don’t be deceived. The devil is up to his old tricks