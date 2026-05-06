Aisling O'Loughlin

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Dee
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Reminds me of body builder, Doug Brignole, a 62-year-old, that suddenly and unexpectantly died October 13, 2022. The media now claims he died of COVID-19 infection, not from the vaccine. lol "He had been vaccinated 18 months prior, in April 2021, and had publicly encouraged others to get vaccinated, stating, “If I die, you were right. If I don’t die, and have no ill effects, you were wrong." I guess I was right.

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Nick
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