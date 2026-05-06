A senior clinician on the Oxford-Astra Zeneca trial management team has died suddenly while out walking with his family.

Dr Hassan Burhan, a respiratory specialist at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, collapsed while out with his family in the Peak District on May 4, 2026. An air ambulance was called but Dr Burhan died at the scene.

In February 2021, Dr Hassan Burhan told the Liverpool Express:

It is really, really important that people take the vaccine. This is safe. I know that from my research and clinical perspective. Any risks are perceived and nothing is completely without risk.

Born in Huddersfield, Dr Burhan moved to Liverpool to study medicine. He rose to become a consultant respiratory physician at the Royal, also holding the posts of severe asthma service lead and respiratory research lead at the trust which runs the city centre hospital.

At a Community Integrated Care event in March 2021, Dr Burhan said:

“I’m delighted to be able to share my experience and expertise to help dispel any myths or misinformation. I hope everyone can have confidence in the vaccine as it is clearly the key route out of this crisis.”

His career saw him also become a Ronald Finn senior clinical research fellow at the University of Liverpool and an honorary research associate at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine.

On LinkedIn Dr Burhan described his career:

At Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, I have led the Respiratory Research portfolio, securing national and industry funding, delivering high-performing commercial trials, and developing innovative care models through partnerships such as the AstraZeneca Partners in Care Network.

A notice shared with staff across the University Hospitals of Liverpool group said:

“It is with profound sadness that we share the sudden and unexpected death of our much-loved colleague, Dr Hassan Burhan.

“Hassan was a highly respected respiratory consultant and senior clinical fellow and lecturer, who established and led the Tertiary Asthma Service. He made an outstanding contribution to patient care, research, and education, and was deeply valued by colleagues across the region.

“Beyond his professional achievements, Hassan will be remembered for his warmth, kindness, and unwavering commitment to improve services, particularly for the most vulnerable members of society. His loss will be felt greatly by all who had the privilege of working with him.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues at this very difficult time.”

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