Look at what turned up in the window display of my local charity shop: A signed Rolf Harris artwork selling for €60, no less. I skidded to a halt while passing the exhibit of unwanted things, scanning the collection of items to see if there was anything of interest that might warrant further inspection. My eyes had to adjust to read Rolf Harris beside €60 and then those baby faces and the weird markings with that famous signature underneath. Maybe the person manning the shop didn’t know the Rolf Harris backstory before placing the framed image front and centre of the display. Or maybe nobody cares.

So many questions whizzed through my mind. Who owned this image before it found itself amongst the discarded knick knacks of a second hand store? Where has it been hanging all these years? How much did the previous owner pay for the signed piece? Was it before or after the world found out the charming children’s entertainer was a sicko paedophile, Jimmy Saville’s pal in more ways than one? What attracted the original buyer to the picture of two unhappy tots in what appears to be a cage? What kind of a person would buy such a piece? Babies behind bars, one little face clearly injured/tortured, in a dark place, unprotected, unsafe. Why would anyone pay €60 for such a sinister image knowing the artist was a deviant who took pleasure in destroying children behind a veneer of charity and fun?

During a recent chat with Mark Attwood and Abby Wynne about their new book Weapons of Mass Protection, I'd questioned the number of children going missing worldwide everyday (22,000 apparently), simply because we don't hear of them on the news. Surely that’s too high a number. Maybe it’s 22,000 a year. A quick Google search shows 22,000 missing from foster care in the US in 2023 and nearly 22,000 children missing from Gaza. No sign of 22,000 a day globally.

Whatever the real figure, there’s no doubt children are going missing at an alarming rate. Organised crime has seized control of democratic systems the world over through corrupt means. Borders are open. People trafficking has become official government business. It’s easy to slip through the cracks unnoticed.

Satanists love war

It means more displaced children to prey upon, more unaccompanied minors to usher towards children’s charities. A friendly celebrity face to appeal for funds and give the veneer of caring. A Pied Piper just like Rolf Harris. In the end, the children disappear, where they go remains a mystery.

Mark Attwood: They’ve been doing it for years. We just didn’t see it. You go back to the Beatles and look at the album cover…with the baby dolls with their heads removed. They were doing it then. We just didn’t see it.

Abby Wynne: You see the power they had to keep all these things in secret is gone and people are seeing it more now than ever before…We’re calling out evil but yet we’re not allowed have a discussion in the mainstream to explain to people what is evil. How do you call it out? How do you get stronger? It’s all deliberate.

Mark Attwood: The mainstream is satanic. Look at the BBC. Look at the statue on the side of the BBC…Eric, whatever his name was (Gill). A man that had sex with his own daughters and his own dog. Somebody got up there with a ladder a few years ago, tried to chip it away, tried to take it down - they’re just repairing it, they just keep going. Look at Huw Edwards - tip of the iceberg of what he’s been caught doing, tip of the iceberg.

The controversial ‘Butcher Cover’ by photographer Robert Whitaker released June 1966

The Public Said NO

That Beatles’ cover Mark mentioned was supposed to be a statement against the Vietnam war, so the public was told when the inevitable backlash met the release of the album in June 1966. Capitol Records swiftly replaced it with a more palatable image of the musicians posing around a steamer luggage trunk, no beheaded dolls in sight, no lumps of red meat strewn over butcher coats. Label execs ordered a big hole to be dug up in a town called Needham, southwest of Boston where 50,700 album jackets were dumped, so the story goes. The public clearly wasn’t ready to go full satanic. Not like today.

A Newsweek article from December 13, 2022 tells us:

In May 2019, Lennon's own copy of the original record cover featuring the signatures of Lennon himself, McCartney and Starr was sold for around $250,000, the third-highest price ever paid for a vinyl record, according to Rolling Stone.

The Beatles had pushed for the Butcher Cover to be released. They wanted the public to see them in those white coats with bloodied baby doll heads and decapitated plastic baby bodies and chunks of grisly meat, for reasons yet unknown. It was art, allegedly. Photographer Robert Whitaker also brought a hammer and nails, a birdcage, cardboard boxes, and sets of false teeth and eyes along to the shoot as props. I suppose they were expressing themselves. Isn’t that always the excuse?

False Idols

Looking at the controversial cover through today’s lens, you’d have to wonder if the Fab Four made some kind of pact with the devil/occult forces to become the most famous band in the world. What did they have to do for all that hysteria and wealth? Was there real child sacrifice involved? Was the band in fact the creation of the Tavistock Institute, a tool to use mind control techniques on the young and impressionable? Did The Beatles even write their hits? Now that’s a whole other rabbit hole worth investigating for another day.

There’s no denying though, the creepy Jimmy Saville connection and all those giveaway hand signals. More charming false idols to hook us into a satanic world of do as thou wilt, to hell with the consequences.

For the record

Onto a record of a different kind now and in March 2024, the Irish Mirror reported that Aontu’s Peadar Toibín told the Dáil (Irish parliament) that 22 children had gone missing in Ireland in January 2024 while a 14-year-old girl had been found in a brothel a year following her abduction by a criminal gang just minutes after going into state care. Nearly like it was all planned and signed off by dodgy state officials who hadn’t passed basic vetting, on purpose.

Deputy Tóibín told the Dáil:

A retired Judge, Dermot Simms, tried to raise these matters with the Minister but the Minister deleted his files, citing GDPR. A whistleblower tried to make a protected disclosure about unvetted care workers. Tusla tried to oppose that but the commissioner has now ruled Tusla must accept it. One company was providing falsified vetting documents to Tusla and an internal Tusla report in July found that staff did not have up-to-date Garda clearances.

No wonder counter intelligence attacks Aontú. By putting this state funded child trafficking on the record, Peadar Toibín has dealt a massive blow to the crime cartels’ advances into Irish public life. The next challenge is for people to care enough to react without prompts from a purchased and compromised mainstream media who have only minimised the story, just like counter intelligence and the NGO sector.

Funny how quiet all those children’s charities are about the situation. Why aren’t they kicking up a stink? Would it interfere with their funding?

Get in their way

A Noteworthy report from April 30, 2024 tells us:

Tusla figures reveal that in the last 15 months, 607 unaccompanied boys and girls were referred to the child agency’s Separated Children Seeking International Protection (SCSIP) service.

How many of these children entered Ireland without passports or identification? Are they all traceable? How do we know they haven’t been trafficked here to be used in the paedo trade like that 14-year-old girl found locked in the brothel?

A look at the ISPCC’s list shows us some of the 300 missing children in Ireland at present, some are Irish, many more are foreign, mostly teenagers up the top. Are there younger children unaccounted for? We’ve got to ask these uncomfortable questions and keep the pressure on. Those in charge can’t be trusted. They’ve proven that to us time and time again. Get in their way. Bring the information out into the light.

A dark reminder

The Rolf Harris picture in the charity shop works as a reminder that some of the worst paedo offenders have royal titles, fame and privilege to hide behind. They are charming and fun like Harris who was supported by his occult network worldwide, the same paedo network in operation today, still up to their ole tricks. The creeps are getting more and more brazen because they think we’re too stupid to recognise their crimes or react appropriately.

As long as we worship false idols, they can get away with murder.

We must remember Rolf Harris was elevated to his position of global fame because he was a paedophile, not because he could play the didgeridoo or the wobble board like a pro. They were his gimmicks to get to children along with his cartoons and his splashes in the pool. Just ways to reach innocent kids for his broader network. That’s why he got all the awards. To make him look respectable. The satanic ones want the children because they're closest to God, pure and innocent. They’ll use cunning, charms and tricks to get their way.

That's what we're up against. Charming evil doers in positions of power all over the world. That’s why we’ve got to keep speaking up. We have the moral authority over these demons and they know it. That’s why they spend so much money trying to brainwash us, trying to shut us up, trying to tell us we’re worthless, that we’re nothing.

We’ve more power than we’ve been led to believe.

Keep shining a light on their crimes. Keep asking awkward questions. Keep stepping in front of their plans.

The war between Good vs evil is very real.

Kindly support independent journalism HERE and buy the author a coffee. Thank you.