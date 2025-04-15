Space theatre: Katy Perry's phoney rocket ride to keep the spinning globe lie alive for a new generation

Space is Fake and Gay

Katy Perry’s girl gang trip to space on Monday, April 14, 2025 was about as believable as her ‘out of this world’ performance at the MTV Video Music Awards 2017 in California where she pretended to be an astroNOT returning to Earth for her grand entrance as Master of Ceremonies. The self described Monarch Momma primed her audience with a space themed show where she addressed the crowd as if they were five-year-olds. This is her appeal. Katy Perry is like a kids TV presenter for adults who refuse to grow up and it’s why she was chosen as Celebrity-in-Chief to deceive a whole new generation about the nature of this place. The dumbing down of society just got a whole lot dumber.

You can tell it’s real because it looks so fake

It doesn’t seem to matter if the space routine looks like a vaudeville show, as long as the crowds are entertained, they’ll believe anything. Fantasy has become the pseudo reality for entranced space cadets. Razzle dazzle ‘em and they’ll beg ya for more.

As Elon Musk said about his Telsa Roadster apparently orbiting the earth this very minute, ‘You can tell it’s real because it looks so fake’. That’s where we’re at folks - we’ve been so thoroughly convinced that we’re orbiting the sun at 66,666 mph, that few can admit we’re not moving. Satanists are good at inverting things, after all. That’s their job. To test us.

In fairness, they give us loads of chances to cop on.

Terra Firma

We’re on terra firma. We all know it, deep down but most people are afraid of sounding silly if they say it out loud. So they fall into line and keep the satanic show on the road.

The lying mainstream media are all abroad for another round of well paid deception. The Irish Independent went full panto dame asking ‘What on earth’s the point?’ We’re supposed to take it as given the ladeez went to space. No need to query the veracity of the trip, just what’s the point?

Well Irish Independent, since you ask, the point is for the satanists to keep the lie going that we're on a spinning ball in space, contradicting the Bible.

1 Chronicles 16:30 - "He has fixed the earth firm, immovable." Psalm 93:1 - "Thou hast fixed the earth immovable and firm." Psalm 96:10 - "He has fixed the earth firm, immovable." Psalm 104:5 -"Thou didst fix the earth on its foundation so that it never can be shaken."...

Star Trekking across the Universe

The BBC, in their coverage of the fake space mission, quoted the ravishing Professor Brian Cox, the popular face of scientism for the easily duped: "Our civilisation needs to expand beyond our planet for so many reasons". Unsurprisingly, Professor Pop believes that collaboration between NASA and commercial firms is a positive step. Of course he does. That’s why they pay him the big bucks.

It’s the same script as Elon Musk and Alex Jones and the rest of the satanic network all chiming in on cue to convince us we’re global citizens, no need for borders, we are all one - while fighting the globalists, of course. We’ll just have to believe the pictures back from Mars and beyond because it’s too expensive for plebs to go to space. You have to be in a certain club to report back. We’ll just have to take the billionaires’ word for it - we can trust the tech bros and their monarch mind controlled celebrities like Katy Perry, can’t we?

Poor ole Katy. She was too desperate for fame. This is what happens when you sell your soul. She’s telling us, again.

Just like she told us when she was with Russell Brand and the pair turned up at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on March 7, 2010, with Brand flashing an obey sign featuring a satanic pentagram signalling her MK Ultra sex kitten status.

Imagine obeying Russell Brand. There’s a dreadful thought. Suffice it to say, they’re always telling us and we’re always making excuses because we’re charmed and entertained and tend to forget these reference points.

Mind Control of the Masses

Katy Perry’s latest mind control role for her boss satan is to pretend we live on a spinning ball in space so we can all be mind controlled together. That’s the gist of the exercise - to show the curvature of the Earth (there is no curvature). Who’s going to believe it this time? Some stragglers out there still think the moon landings were real.

If we’re not spinning in space, where are we? What’s going on? It can be too much to contemplate, in fairness, but failure to spot the deception only means more lies and more trickery. Remember we have the moral authority over these demons. They’re just testing us.

Conclusion:

We’re not moving. The Earth is fixed. Satanists want us to believe we’re a spinning ball in space. It’s the big whopper of scientism, why so many seemingly smart people are actually stupid when it comes to the crunch and why so many ‘experts’ fell for the Covid hoax. Trusting the scientism is a really bad idea. It’s like trusting satan.

It’s a choice - go for the popular route and believe Katy Perry and her girl gang of showbiz pranksters or trust your inner knowing and finally admit it - we’re on terra firma.

Break the spell.

Be still and know that I am God. Psalm 46:10

