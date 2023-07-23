According to the latest Central Statistics Office figures the overall excess mortality rate in Ireland increased by 15% in 2022, compared to the three years pre-Covid. This is shocking. The compromised mainstream media ignored the story. For the so-called pandemic year, 2020, the overall excess mortality rate in Ireland was 3% according to the CSO. That was enough for the Irish government to lock-down the country and coerce the nation into taking part in a dangerous medical trial through discrimination and constant Health Service Executive messaging to ‘get vaccinated’. So why the silence now? The death rate far exceeds the ‘pandemic’ year, yet the journalists have nothing to say.

Kilkenny accountant Patrick E Walsh has broken down the CSO data by age category and found that the excess death rate in the 15 - 64 age bracket shot up from minus four in 2020 to plus nine in 2022. This is big news. It should be on the cover of every newspaper, headlining every news bulletin and it should be the main topic of discussion on every current affairs show on local and national radio. The media is ignoring the story on purpose. Why? Because they are complicit. Bought and paid for.

On July 11, 2023 Independent TD Mattie McGrath called for a debate on excess deaths in the Dáil (Irish parliament). Taoiseach Leo Varadkar eventually responded:

“Look at the course of excess deaths over the past few years, there isn’t an increase”.

Having previously acknowledged excess deaths, this was an obvious lie. Why is Leo Varadkar pretending there are no excess deaths in Ireland when the CSO clearly states an increase of 15% in 2022? I discuss below with Patrick E Walsh.

The extended version of this interview is available on Odysee HERE.

During the summer of 2021, the Department of Health sponsored an initiative called the SciComm Collective to persuade young Irish people to get ‘vaccinated’. Apparently the collective was countering ‘misinformation’. Since the roll-out of ‘vaccine’ we can see a sharp increase in excess deaths in that 15 - 64 year category. Something is very wrong.

Here’s an example of the type of state-sponsored messaging the SciComm Collective put out on social media to convince young people the injections were ‘safe and effective’, even for pregnant women.

At this stage, it’s clear there’s a cover-up. How long can the denial last? As long as the public continue to trust the mainstream media and the government. The Tubridy affair exposed all is not well at the national broadcaster. Something is rotten. The news is fixed. We can no longer trust what is being broadcast or printed. This leaves us in a precarious position, one where we must take responsibility for how we inform ourselves. We must become our own fact checkers. We must figure out the real story and ignore the distractions. It’s a big job but we are capable of overcoming the propaganda and lies. Let Truth be our guiding light. We must make a choice, believe the lies or follow the Truth. It’s a decision we each have to make. A personal choice.

You can support the author by buying a coffee HERE. Thank you.