New research from St James’ Hospital in Dublin shows a worrying trend: younger patients who do not fit the conventional risk profile are presenting with late stage colon cancer.

Dr Emily Harold, a consultant oncologist at the hospital told the Irish Independent:

“The conventional risk factors - obesity, smoking, alcohol consumption - remain important for reducing cancer risk in general, but many of the patients I see are young, fit, non-smokers and not heavy drinkers”.

Dr Harold and her colleagues looked at two sets of patients treated at St James’. Comparing 2015 to 2019 with 2020 to 2025, they found an increase of approximately 32% in early-onset colorectal cancer cases, one tenth of whom were under the age of 50.

“That’s a complete epidemiological shift from 20 to 30 years ago,” she says.

Dr Harold points to evidence of a birth cohort effect: people born in more recent decades appear to face a different pattern of risk from earlier generations.

Dr Emily Harold with a volunteer at a Kras Kickers event in January 2023

Separate research shows more than 60% of younger patients are presenting with advanced-stage colon cancer, as far along as stage three or four.

Dr Harold believes both patients and doctors need to adjust their understanding of who is at risk. Traditionally, a person in their 60s or 70s presenting with rectal bleeding would be considered a greater risk of bowel cancer than someone in their 30s. That assumption may make sense, statistically, but it can also mean younger patients end up being investigated later.

“There is a responsibility on physicians to look at this epidemiological shift and react in a way we haven’t historically,” says Dr Harold.

Dr Harold did not specify whether or not the rollout of the Covid injections could be linked to the shocking rise in early-onset colorectal cancer but researchers are looking at changes in gut microbiome that may relate to the increase in young people presenting with late-stage colon cancer.

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