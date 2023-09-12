The banality of depopulation. Grocery shopping. The Rose of Tralee. Isn’t she lovely? Weather chat. Wettest July on record. Must be climate change. Coronation Street. Back to school. No books to buy. Sweet. September sunbathing. More grocery shopping. Ninety nines on the sea wall. You’d barely notice another died suddenly. What was it? She just died unexpectedly, no cause in the article, only 21. Very sad. Silence. Did you play Lotto? Big jackpot this week. Yes, asked for the winning numbers, ha ha. If you’re not in, you can’t win.

Six One News. Homeless crisis for the Irish. New modular houses for the Ukrainians. Sure they’d do the same for us, wouldn’t they? Refugees welcome here march in support. Aren’t they lovely? Far right racist fascists outside asylum centres. Sure weren't we immigrants once ourselves. What’s wrong with those awful people making our guests uncomfortable? But where are the women and children? Ah now. No need for that. We all have to live. Or die, to make space for the newcomers. They need houses too, you know. Don’t be so selfish. Any spare rooms? It’s only for a short while. Once the war is over they’ll leave. Maybe. Everyone is entitled to a house. Everyone. Your census form says you have two spare rooms. Share. It’s the right thing to do.

Any sign of those school books yet? They’re free so we’ve saved you a lot of hassle and a load of money. Aren’t you lucky? Too heavy for the children to carry anyway. The focus is on EMPATHY. We want the children to be kind. If teacher wants to be called THEY/THEM, don’t hurt teacher’s feelings. That’s not nice. No gold star for you. If you are born in the wrong body, it’s ok, we’re here to support you, even if your parents don’t understand. They’re old fashioned. They don’t get it. You’re safe with us. We’ll help you transition. Look there’s someone just like you in our book. It’s perfectly normal to want to be a girl. You just have to take some sweet tasting medicine from the nice doctor and a little trip to the surgeon and we can fix the problem. Easy. Basic human rights. Healthcare. What’s your problem anyway? Are you a transphobe?

Bumped into Mary at the supermarket. The cancer is back. Chemo starts Monday. Poor thing. Cup of tea? Sugar?

Funny the way they put that 5G tower so close to the school. The experts say it’s safe so I wouldn’t worry. Why did they go up when we were in lockdown though? A bit sneaky. Oh come on now. Are you one of those conspiracy theorists all of a sudden? Very negative. Positive thoughts only. We’ll have faster internet. It’s progress. Don’t you be going down those rabbit holes. Could drive a person mad. Look what happened Emer. Nobody talks to her anymore. She says the moon landings were faked. Looper. Thinks the condensation that comes from airplanes are, she has a word for them, chemtrails! Who wants to think like that? So negative. Too much time on her hands. She hasn’t been the same since 9/11. Herself and Jim Corr ha ha.

A lot of young faces on RIP.ie this week. So many children left behind. Sure people have always died. That’s the way it is. Nobody’s getting out of here alive. We might as well make the most of it while we can. I see the masks are back. A new variant. Big discussion on the radio this morning. The World Health Organisation says it’s serious. Hope they don’t ask us to get another shot. Didn’t feel right after the last one. Still got Covid, twice. Wouldn’t be in a rush this time to roll up the auld sleeve. John got that heart attack 10 days after his third shot. He probably would have got it anyway, he’s a smoker and likes a drop, but it makes you wonder. Did you enjoy your summer holidays? The photos on Facebook looked amazing. Was that fake tan? Or the real deal? Where did you get that pink dress? Looked fabulous on you. Penneys for tenner. Wow! Bargain!