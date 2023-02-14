Former Dragons’ Den investor and publisher, Norah Casey famously announced on television she would not “want to sit next to somebody who is not vaccinated” in the workplace. She was speaking on Virgin Media in September 2021, emphasising her right to feel safe over somebody else’s right not to partake in the trial gene therapy with no liability for the manufacturers if things went wrong. The fact the so-called vaccine was supposed to keep her safe from a mystery illness, in the same category as the flu, with a 99.7% survival rate, was beside the point, apparently. She had a right to feel safe and that right was more important than another person’s right to bodily autonomy or their right to decline a dangerous medical trial.

Norah Casey, former investor on Ireland’s Dragons’ Den and magazine publisher

Cut to January, 2022, Casey gets ‘Covid’, allegedly. It’s hard to say what she had, considering the PCR tests could only detect colds or flu, if that, combined with so many false positives. It was a mild dose of whatever it was. She was a little sleepy. “It was really easy actually, I sailed through,” she told The Sunday Independent in an article published online February 13, 2023.

In this curious interview with Liadan Hynes, which I have read through three times now, there is no mention of the so-called ‘vaccine’ that Casey had pushed live on television, back in September 2021. Isn’t that a bit odd? What I did find, however, was a long list of ailments in line with ‘vaccine’ damage, except they were being attributed to this mild case of ‘Covid’. Who knew an illness in the same category as the flu could cause so much trouble? I found it particularly odd that the interviewer, not once, made any connection to the growing body of ‘vaccine’ damage evidence that you will find everywhere except the mainstream media. Official evidence. Not conspiracy theory.

Casey describes experiencing regular headaches, high blood pressure, “critically high - it was stroke territory”, Type 1 diabetes, heart palpitations, brain fog, fainting, optic nerve damage and enlarged lymph nodes. “My lungs, my heart and my brain were the three areas that were most affected,” she says. Apparently all of this is down to a “post-Covid metabolic crash”. Nothing at all to do with the trial gene therapy that is causing all these injuries to hundreds of thousands of participants the world over. Just take a cursory look at VAERS in the US or the Yellow Card Scheme in the UK or even Pfizer’s own research, to make the connection. How could the journalist not even pose the question that perhaps these problems were down to the thing everyone was calling the ‘vaccine’?

Well we know why, don’t we? We have a captured media that is in cover-up mode. A media that is complicit in pushing the dangerous jabs and is now pretending all the damage is something else, like Long Covid or eggs or making your bed or just a bit of Died Suddenly. Anything but the thing.

What’s more curious is why would Casey keep the pretense up having gone through so much suffering? Does she actually believe she’s experienceing a “post-Covid metabolic crash”? Maybe she does. Is she not a bit curious that it just might be related to the injections she thought would keep her safe in the workplace? You know, from the unvaccinated person who is not experiencing these ‘post-Covid’ issues, funnily enough.

Here’s a clue as to why Casey continues to cling to the narrative, despite the mountain of evidence proving ‘vaccine’ damage is painfully real. Casey is just back from Davos with the World Economic Forum ‘vaccine’ pushers. I wonder who invited her. Klaus Schwab himself? It’s a telling admission. “I was in Davos this month, minus 16, trudging around 20,000 steps a day, and my sugars were perfect…”

We don’t get to find out why she was there, another omission. Maybe she was just in Davos. Who knows?

All we really get from the article is that Casey has been through a tough time, the symptoms she has experienced are in line with ‘vaccine’ damage but that is never mentioned. We’re supposed to believe it’s all down to her mild case of ‘Covid’. The whole thing reminds me of that famous George Orwell quote from 1984:

The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.

Are we really going to accept this final, most essential command into madness?

