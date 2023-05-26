It’s hard to find the pre-2009 definition of pandemic, if you’re relying on Google at least. It’s like it never existed. The fact checkers get top billing on the search just in case you might be having any doubts or suspicions of dodgy dealings. Poynter.org attempts to smother any rising curiosity:

FALSE: The WHO changed the definition of a pandemic, now it can declare a pandemic for every flu.

Explanation: The main criteria for a pandemic didn't change, only the descriptions of the phases of a pandemic.

It’s nearly like the WHO didn’t re-brand seasonal flu and re-market it as Covid-19 to scam the world into taking part in a deadly gene therapy trial. Lucky we have those fact checkers on hand or we might be jumping to all sorts of conclusions.

We’re led to the source of the ‘misinformation’ with the help of Correctiv.org, a German non-profit organisation ‘geared towards the common good’ of course. The offending article is from March 12, 2021 where German homeopath Rolf Kron made the outrageous claim that the WHO can declare a level 6 pandemic ‘every year, basically, with any junky flu’. The fact checker report is quick to put us straight:

That's not true: In an influenza pandemic, one of the things that matters is whether it's a new influenza virus that's spreading around the world.

Ah, a new virus like Covid-19 that just happens to have the same symptoms as the old flu virus that mysteriously disappeared just as the deadly new variant arrived. Scientific American delivered an explanation for its most gullible readers in April 29, 2021:

Since the novel coronavirus began its global spread, influenza cases reported to the World Health Organization from the Northern and Southern Hemispheres have dropped to minute levels. The reason, epidemiologists think, is that the public health measures taken to keep the coronavirus from spreading—notably mask wearing and social distancing—also stop the flu.

Ok so wearing useless masks and awkwardly avoiding contact with friends and family managed to stop the flu, but had no effect on Covid-19, the thing with the same symptoms and whatever you’re having yourself. Right.

Incredibly there are still people out there who think they had Covid-19 because a PCR test told them, so it must be true. Never mind that the PCR tests were fraudulent, a fake bit of kit to fuel the panic and add to the theatre of the ‘pandemic’.

The Guardian in March 14, 2020 proffers a definition for pandemic, without mentioning the fact the WHO had rejigged with the wording in 2009, a serious omission at a time when readers needed the full story:

What is a pandemic?

Declaring a pandemic has nothing to do with changes to the characteristics of a disease, but is instead associated with concerns over its geographic spread. According to the World Health Organization, a pandemic is declared when a new disease for which people do not have immunity spreads around the world beyond expectations.

In other words the German homeopath Rolf Kron was spot on when he said the WHO can declare a level 6 pandemic ‘every year, basically, with any junky flu’.

As usual I have to head over to Telegram to find the old WHO definition of pandemic, seeing as most of the Internet has been scrubbed of the evidence. A channel called LeakyVax explains the WHO changed its definition of pandemic in April 2009 just before the novel H1N1 influenza pandemic was declared.

The WHO website was altered from:

“An influenza pandemic occurs when a new influenza virus appears against which the human population has no immunity, resulting in several simultaneous epidemics worldwide with enormous numbers of deaths and illness.”

And changed to:

“An influenza pandemic occurs when a new influenza virus appears against which the human population has no immunity”.

The thing is, the human population had plenty of immunity against so-called Covid-19, a 99.97% survival rate for most people depending on your age bracket. Neither WHO definition of pandemic could be applied to Covid-19. What was all the fuss about if our natural immunity was well able to mount the best defence?

Across on the WHO website where there’s an overview of the Covid-19 ‘pandemic’:

The COVID-19 pandemic is a global outbreak of coronavirus, an infectious disease caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus.

The first cases of novel coronavirus (nCoV) were first detected in China in December 2019, with the virus spreading rapidly to other countries across the world. This led WHO to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on 30 January 2020, and to characterize the outbreak as a pandemic on 11 March 2020.

On 5 May 2023, more than three years into the pandemic, the WHO Emergency Committee on COVID-19 recommended to the Director-General, who accepted the recommendation, that given the disease was by now well-established and ongoing, it no longer fit the definition of a PHEIC. This does not mean the pandemic itself is over, but the global emergency it has caused is, for now. A Review Committee to be established will develop long-term, standing recommendations for countries on how to manage COVID-19 on an ongoing basis.

But isn’t SARS-CoV-2 just a computer generated sequence? How could the WHO declare a pandemic for a virus that only exists on a computer? That’s not discounting the possibility of a biological weapon element in the form of Dr Anthony Fauci’s ‘gain of function’ research. We can’t rule out that people were deliberately poisoned to ramp up fear and push the ‘pandemic’ narrative. ‘Premeditated domestic terrorism’ is how Dr David Martin put it to the European Parliament in Brussels in May 2023 when outlining the trail of patents for coronavirus vaccines leading up to the manufactured ‘crisis’.

As we saw in the WHO overview, apparently the ‘pandemic’ is not over - there are more ‘expert’ recommendations en route. Who cares if those so-called experts are compromised by sponsorship money or promotion deals? There’s a new definition coming our way, even more vague and more dangerous than the last bit of re-wording. Watch out for a ‘Pandemic Situation’ as proposed in a hidden European Union document broken down clearly for us on Substack by James Roguski.

Here’s the latest EU attempt to re-work language to suit another, more deadly Flu d’État:

‘Pandemic situation’ means a manifestation of a disease, irrespective of origin or source, that is spreading or is likely to spread over a wide geographical area, often worldwide, that is affecting or is likely to affect a large number of persons, and is creating or is likely to create a severe social disruption and economic loss.

The Director-General of the WHO shall assess and determine, on the basis of the information and advice received, whether an event constitutes a pandemic situation.

The further down you go through the document the worse it gets into full blown totalitarianism under the guise of ‘for your health and safety’. It’s not good. We must resist the ‘Pandemic Treaty’. We must resist this assault on our freedoms. Enough of the ‘experts’ and their maniacal bureaucracy. The language keeps changing. The definitions alter digitally at the touch of a keyboard, old versions vanish only to be replaced by even more indistinct and all encompassing newer descriptions to restrict our movements and rights to bodily autonomy. It’s tedious but we must read the small print and say NO collectively. Mass non-compliance is our best way out of this mess. If the rules are treacherous and aim to deceive, maim and ultimately kill us, then we must reject them. We must reject these new definitions by corrupt organisations with their inflated illusion of authority, as they attempt to jackboot them into existence.

NO. Just NO.

