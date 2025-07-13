This is one way to conceal the excess deaths among the natives since the rollout of the Covid-19 injections: Flood the country with 'new Irish' and muddy the waters. Ireland has the second highest population growth in Europe, after Malta, according to latest official EU figures. This sounds like we don’t have any excess death problem. On closer inspection...

The Eurostat reports: The observed population growth can be largely attributed to the increased migratory movements post-COVID-19.

In other words our numbers are growing due to the influx of immigrants (illegal and legal), not because the Irish are feeling amorous and having lots of babies. Instead, Ireland’s young are encouraged to leave to find work and affordable accommodation, while incentives are offered to foreigners to come and live on the Emerald Isle. Anyone can be Irish now, they’re told. You just have to say you are, and you are. It’s that easy.

How do we know it's the indigenous who are dying post Covid-19 injections and not the newcomers? RIP.ie - our best real-time mortality data system. At least it was until The Irish Times bought the death notice website and slapped on charges in January 2025, skewing the count. RIP.ie has allowed us to see who’s dying. Mainly the Irish. Suddenly and unexpectedly. We’re not supposed to notice. The complicit mainstream media certainly won’t highlight the mortality figures. It will show them up.

As our population grew rapidly in 2024 as a result of the government’s open door immigration policy, the excess deaths among the Irish looked like this (below). The Great Replacement can no longer be called a conspiracy theory.

To give us a better understanding of how the plantation of Ireland is playing out, Barrister-at-law Tracey O’Mahoney posted the government’s Employment Permit Statistics for the first half of the year on X on July 11, 2025.

Another post from July 10, 2025 looks at the Social Welfare Statistical Report for 2024, specifically the issuing of social security numbers (PPSNs) to non EU nationals. As Tracey says, “This is what The Great Replacement looks like”.

As Ireland’s population becomes unrecognisable, let’s pause for a moment and look back on the past five Julys for context. The year of the supposed pandemic sees excess deaths at -3% according to Eurostat. In 2024 they’re +17% and the mainstream media looks the other way, shamelessly.

Ireland should be used to plantations by now, we’ve had so many over the centuries. History didn’t stop just because Coronation Street is on. We’re in the midst of another one and we’re supposed to not be racist and welcome in everybody, while ignoring the body count since in the injections. That’s the deal.

Don’t rock the boat.