Fresh from walking out of his fitness-to-practise hearing before the Irish Medical Council at a Dublin hotel to ‘catch a bus’, I talk to the retired GP about the devastating fallout from the Covid era.

Accused of professional misconduct over social media posts during the so-called pandemic, Dr Michael (Mick) McConville delivered a power submission before walking out of the session to a standing ovation to jump on his lift back to Co. Fermanagh where he’s now based.

We discuss the fraudulent use of the PCR tests to manufacture a pandemic in the imaginations of the public, the rise in myocarditis in our young since the shots and why we need to talk about cancer causing ingredient SV40 in the injections.

We also look at the increase in young people dying suddenly and unexpectedly and why it’s a doctor’s duty to protect his patients even if public policy dictates otherwise.

You can find Dr Michael McConville on X HERE.

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