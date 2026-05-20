The lie that the Covid injections saved millions of lives only serves to protect the criminals

The hardest pill to swallow for those injured or bereaved by the Covid-19 injections is that there was no pandemic, no reason whatsoever for anyone to enter a dangerous medical trial. Those who rolled up their sleeves under the impression they were doing the right thing were tricked, conned, duped by the so-called experts in cahoots with the mainstream media. The lie that the jabs saved millions of lives remains just an excuse, a cover story for the perpetrators to hide behind. Nothing was spreading. There was no deadly virus in the air that you could breathe in and then breathe back out on to the next person and so on. The shots were designed to cause harm. The fake pandemic was just an excuse to frighten people into rolling up their sleeves for the common good. The agenda was depopulation while ensuring an endless supply of Big Pharma clients to profit off the array of illnesses produced by the toxic shots. All premeditated. Evil.

In the featured ITV News report (above video) from December 9, 2022 Professional dancer Maxwell Harrison explains how on the ninth and tenth day after receiving the Pfizer jab he started to experience chest pains while rehearsing for the World Championships. Eventually the super fit 22-year-old was diagnosed with jab induced myocarditis and pericarditis.

The news reporter and the expert in the ITV piece must protect the lie that there was a pandemic and a need for vaccines or run the risk of exposing the scam. We see this corruption everywhere to this day. If you want to stay in the game, you must pretend there was a health emergency in 2020 that required liability-free injections in as many arms as possible. Veer off-script and you’re out. That’s the Faustian pact. Selling your soul comes in a variety of packages.

ITV News Reporter Matt Teale: Do you understand that these vaccines, because of how serious the pandemic situation was, there was a need to get those jabs in arms as quickly as possible?

Maxwell Harrison: I say to everyone, ‘Go and get the vaccine’. All my friends, even when it was a case of what was coming up with me. I said to them, ‘Go and get the vaccine and look after your family members’. Because I’ve appreciated that what happened to me is incredibly rare. I was just unlucky and I can say that with my hand on my heart, the parts that work, you know, I was just unlucky. That happens in life sometimes.

This is the shocking bit. You’d think losing his special gift, his dancing talent while becoming a Big Pharma client for life might have turned Maxwell Harrison off the injection drive. You’d think he’d warn others to steer clear of the shots and risk getting a cold, which most of them got anyway. Instead, he encouraged his friends to go on ahead and get juiced, to ignore his heart trouble and his dashed dreams. It’s remarkable. The brainwashing was so intense, this young man thought he was just a very rare casualty of a miraculous vaccine programme that was saving millions of lives. Will he ever admit that was just a fantasy? The shots were designed to destroy lives. Covid was just the excuse, a phoney health scare concocted by the very worst people imaginable. Epstein types. Perhaps that’s too dark to contemplate. It’s easier to hold fast to the lies, even if they cost everything.

We see the deception take hold again with the case of Rev Tim Hatwell who got blood clots after getting the AstraZeneca shot in February 2021. The 67-year-old developed flu-like symptoms and initially thought he had Covid but after two negative tests his condition worsened.

“I had chest pains and thought I might be having a heart attack,” he told Fergal Walsh, BBC News Medical Editor.

Hospital tests excluded heart trouble and he was discharged. But on the way home his haematologist rang to say he had a very low platelet count and needed to come back.

A CT scan revealed blood clots in his leg and lungs.

“I did think in a way, why me? But then, why not me? There’s no reason why I should be protected simply because I’m a vicar and I’m a Christian and you know, there’s no reason why I should have protection for that.

I wouldn’t change what I’ve done. I would never say to people, ‘Don’t have the vaccination’ because we’re not only looking out for ourselves and our own protection but we’re also looking at protecting others and another practical demonstration of love for one’s neighbour”.

This is a classic example of how the Bible and Christianity can be twisted to suit a satanic agenda. The Reverend should have trusted God, not The $cience™. If he cared a jot about the aborted foetal cell lines, for example, he would have been perfectly protected. Sadly he brought his injury on himself for lack of knowledge, or just plain indifference.

The Catholic Church too, exposed its wonky morality, with this Irish Times headline from December 10, 2020 (below). The aborted foetal cell line angle should have been easy for Christians of all denominations. Somehow it wasn’t. The holy Joes parked up their brains and their hearts and chose the fake nice approach. That meant playing along with the false belief that the flu had disappeared only to be replaced by a mystery virus with the same symptoms and whatever you’re having yourself. They had to buy into the propaganda that Bill Gates was a philanthropist and that Dr Fauci was a hero medic dedicated to fighting viruses with the help of the WHO and the UN. They had to embrace the demons as saviours. That was the deal.

It doesn’t seem to matter how many times we cross reference the receipts or prove over and over again there was no pandemic, the lie has become so entrenched, it’s holding firm.

The fake-ass Christians prefer it that way. Makes them look virtuous, at least in the Beast system, among those who have profited from the scam.

They can lie to themselves with the excuse, ‘At least the vaccines saved millions of lives’.

They didn’t.

The injections only caused carnage.

Maxwell Harrison is probably too young and too innocent to understand the extent of the deception played upon his life. He believed the health professionals and the TV presenters and the influencers and they betrayed him for money. It’s not his fault. He was misguided.

No compensation can bring back his dancing dreams. The ballroom star can no longer move his body the way he wants to because his life has been hijacked by some really bad people, with really bad intentions. I hope one day he realises this and stops playing along to a narrative that only protects the criminals.

Imagine how powerful that would be.

The Truth can blast away a million lies in seconds if set free.