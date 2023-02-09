Doesn’t life make so much more sense now? Even if everything has gone to shit. Yes, yes I know they’re trying to kill us. Or more so, they’re trying to get us to kill ourselves and pay for the hospital bills along the way. Heart medication anyone? Statins? Blood thinners? It’s never been more clear who the bad guys are in our society. There are an awful lot of them though, aren’t there? Greedy goats.

All those journalists we thought were so bright and knew better because of the positions they hold, because of their charisma, because they shout the loudest, get the most column inches. Now we know they’re goons, carefully selected and promoted because they have no ethics. They just want the spotlight and the goodies that go with the gig. They are fuelled by ego. Sales just have to hand them the memo and watch ‘em go. The client is always satisfied with their performance. That's why they’re there. Sponsored by Pfizer.

They know where their bread is buttered. The Board of Directors has given them a double thumbs up. Who cares if there’s a little collateral damage along the way? As long as they get to live at the right address, with the right car parked in the driveway, with the right handbag or the right golf club VIP platinum card. They’ve made it to the top! Momma must be so proud.

As for the doctors. Imagine all those years, busting your chops to get top grades, all those back-flips to impress the teacher, head in the books when everyone else was headbanging to Nirvana. They cracked the system. Figured out the right answers to deliver at the right time. Tick, tick, tick. They impressed us with their tenacity. Such dedication, regurgitating the state sanctioned curriculum to a T. It was nearly like they knew it all. Until we realised they were only good at repeating stuff, verbatim. Trust the $cience. Except the $cience they wanted us to trust made absolutely no sense. But they were doctors so they must know better. We didn’t get straight As in the Leaving Cert. Doctor’s orders. Do as you're told. Even if it feels wrong. Even if your gut instincts are screaming NO. Your teeny tiny brain couldn’t possibly figure it out. Just fall into line and save Granny. Never mind that Granny is dying on her own in a nursing home with no-one to hold her hand. We’ve got a ‘virus’ with a 99.7% survival rate to fight. Everyone has to do their bit. It’s $cience! Somebody has to pay for all those years of hard graft. They’ve earned every cent. Safe and effective, if you repeat it enough, you might just believe the lies.

Then there’s the friends and family who swallowed whole the propaganda. Masks tightly fitted, six feet apart, up-to-date with their boosters. Eyes glued to the case-demic tally on the news. Remember the WHO rejigged the definition of pandemic? Who cares if the PCR case could never detect the mystery that is Covid 19? It’s still missing in action but hey that’s just a tiny detail. You don’t want to be one of those awful conspiracy theorists do you? You just might start thinking for yourself and stop repeating silly slogans that make zero sense. There’s a QR code to download for entry to the pub. You’re in the gang. A Nazi style gang, but a gang nonetheless. You belong. There are rules. People to hate for disobeying. What’s not to love? Fall into line and do as you're told, you rebel you. Pfizer says so. It’s $cience! You’re saving Granny, who has been placed on a starvation diet, pumped with Remdesivir and has a Do Not Resuscitate sign over her bed. No visitors allowed. You might spread the deadly virus, with the 99.7% survival rate. Best she dies alone. No autopsy. Closed coffin. A tidy little profit for the nursing home. Nothing to see here. Stamped ‘With Covid-19’ on the Death Certificate. Terribly sad. Lovely woman. Did so much for her family. Oh well. Next.

Finally, the government opposition, who used to scream and shout and thump their fists in theatrical histrionics. Why didn’t they oppose those mad mandates? Surely they had something to debate like the olden days. No, nothing. Zilch. All suddenly in agreement. Weird. Not even vaccine passports. Not even medical apartheid. A little loss of bodily autonomy is a small price to pay for saving Granny. We’ve all got to do our bit. Don’t be selfish. We’re all in this together. And yes the flu just disappeared. Along with all logic and common sense. It just vanished. Kapoot. Isn’t that odd? Must have something to do with washing our hands continually, like an OCD patient on steroids. Funny it didn’t work for Covid, the thing with the same symptoms and whatever you’re having yourself. Hey ho. As long as we’re all saying the same nonsense together. It must be true. Jennifer Aniston says so. She’s our best friend isn’t she? Such comedic timing. That haircut. She wouldn’t lead us astray, would she? Best not invite those dirty unvaccinated to dinner. How dare they refuse to take part in Mr Depopulation’s vaccine trial. Bill Gates is a philanthropist after all. He didn’t really mean it when he said we need to cut the world’s population with the help of vaccines. That’s just a conspiracy theory, even though he’s on video saying just that.

So now we know who’s who. Who’s willing to propagate lies and mistruths and who refuses to go along with the fraud. It’s rather clarifying wouldn’t you say? Turns out there weren’t too many of us in the end who would not, could not, bow to the madness, which is why so much suddenly makes sense, that feeling of not quite belonging all these years. I’d prefer not to fit in than to fit in with insanity. I’d prefer to really care about Granny, to really care about bodily autonomy, to really care about the ingredients of this fake vaccine. Aborted fetal cell lines anyone? Are we all good with that? Or is the Truth too hard to bear. Best pretend it’s not happening. Turn off your brain and let Bill Gates and friends do the thinking for us. Surely they have our best interests at heart.