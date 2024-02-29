Other names for midazolam:

The above is a list of midazolam products prescribed by the HSE under the Long Term Illness Scheme. The sedative also comes under the brand name Dormicum and Versed, not licensed in Ireland. Midazolam has many disguises and indeed many uses, not all for end-of-life, although it is used for Death Row executions in the US, it’s also effective for epilepsy management and dental sedation.

Researcher Denise Kelly, through a Freedom of Information request, has finally established a solid link between the spike in excess deaths in April 2020 and demand for midazolam, which also shot up in tandem with what has become known as The First Wave of Covid-19. Denise requested a monthly breakdown of the doses of midazolam prescribed from October 2019 to September 2022 through the Primary Care Reimbursement Service. She noted that prescriptions for the midazolam product Hypnovel, in particular, sharply increased in April 2020 under the General Medical Service Scheme.

Midazolam would only be prescribed to GMS medical card holders if there was a healthcare professional on hand to administer the injections so it’s clear these prescriptions were for those in residential care. We know doctors were ordered to give end-of-life drugs to the elderly in Irish nursing homes, including midazolam, thanks to the bravery of Dr Marcus de Brun who refused to play along with the draconian HSE Covid guidelines and dramatically resigned from the Irish Medical Council in protest.

To this day, he’s kept to his principles as his latest tweet on X can attest.

Dr De Brun stepped down from the Irish Medical Council in April 2020 calling the handling of ‘Covid’ in Irish nursing homes ‘the biggest blunder in the history of the State’. The Irish Independent reported: ‘Almost two-thirds of the deaths from the virus are residents of long-stay centres’.

During an Iconoclast roundtable in August 2021, the GP and microbiologist revealed the shocking instructions given to doctors on how to treat the elderly for the alleged virus that seemed to only affect those in residential care settings with Do Not Resuscitate orders. Crucially, he put midazolam on the record, while the mainstream media and medical community looked the other way and continued to administer the controversial drug without question. It’s worth watching this clip again to remind ourselves of how bad things got for those who found themselves in nursing homes in Ireland in April 2020 and beyond.

Prescriptions for Midazolam under the General Medical Services Scheme November 2019 to May 2020

The above chart shows the monthly breakdown of prescriptions for midazolam products under the General Medical Services Scheme. Note the jump in prescriptions in April 2020 to 4,327 compared to other months, directly corresponding to the peak in ‘Covid-19’ deaths during the so-called pandemic. The Central Statistics Office tells us RIP.ie published 1,237 death notices from HIQA residential facilities that month. The CSO also informs us a grand total of 1,928 people died ‘from Covid’ in 2020, 79% in people 75 years of age and older. This is very telling.

The HPRA states possible side effects to the midazolam product Hypnovel including:

• Anaphylactic shock (a life-threatening allergic reaction). Signs may include a sudden rash, itching or lumpy rash (hives) and swelling of the face, lips, tongue or other parts of the body. You may also have shortness of breath, wheezing or trouble breathing, or a pale skin, a weak and rapid pulse, or feeling of loss of consciousness. Additionally, you may experience chest pain, which can be a sign of a potentially serious allergic reaction called Kounis syndrome.

• Heart attack (cardiac arrest). Signs may include chest pain which may spread to your neck and shoulders and down your left arm.

• Breathing problems or complications (sometimes causing the breathing to stop).

• Choking and sudden blockage of the airway (laryngospasm).

An RTÉ News report from December 02, 2022 clearly states the Health Information and Quality Authority saw unexpected deaths in nursing homes more than double from 709 in 2019 to 1833 in 2020. The reporter, Aisling Kenny, announces in her piece-to-camera: “The (HIQA) report said that many residents received end-of-life care without the presence of loved ones to support them”. How many received end-of-life ‘care’ to be exact? That’s what we must establish. Denise Kelly’s FOI research is the first big step in that direction and will be central to any nursing home investigations into how the government handled the perceived threat of ‘Covid’.

The torturous real-life repercussions of the HSE’s Covid-19 policies were laid bare in a Virgin Media News report from April 2020. Nursing home resident Brendan Healy was put into isolation for no good reason, his wife Doris banned from visiting her husband of 60 years. Brendan didn’t even have a cough, just a positive PCR test result, which has been proven thoroughly untrustworthy due to cycles set purposefully too high.

The Irish Examiner reported on March 05, 2021: Law firm PA Duffy says it has 40 clients who want to sue in relation to their loved ones' treatment in nursing homes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As families of loved ones who died under HSE care in nursing homes begin to take legal action over the treatment of their relatives, studying the medical records will be vital to any court case. That means understanding that midazolam comes under different guises and analysing the increase in prescriptions in April 2020 in tandem with the spike in so-called Covid-19 deaths.

This is the big story the mainstream media pretends is not important. Don’t let them bury it in the lies of their manufactured ‘pandemic’. Midazolam is how they got their First Wave and it’s how they tricked the public into a liability-free medical trial that is causing excess deaths and injury, another story our complicit mainstream media pretends is ‘fake news’.

Let’s make midazolam a subject they can’t ignore.

If you would like to study the FOI request for yourself, contact: pcrs.foi@hse.ie and ask for a re-release of C705/22 FOI 2865.

If you’d like to support independent journalism, you can buy this Substack a coffee HERE. Thank you.