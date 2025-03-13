“You have to fuck them and they have to love you. It’s essential to the business.” Andrew Tate

In this Land of Wonky Morals, pimps and hoes abound. Andrew Tate trained Lover Boys prowl the scene to ensnare potential prostitutes in the hope of getting rich quick and finally getting behind the wheel of that Bugatti. One in every colour, thanks. Get them to fall in love with you first, then strike. That’s the game plan.

“Look at it from my position, the pimp game - having sex with girls is all good but how do you make them do as you say, make you money, obey you, allow you to cheat on them in front of their face and still love you? That’s the game,” states Tate in a video he posted online proudly explaining his business strategy to an army of impressionable young men who signed up for his Pimping Hoes Degree. Who needs university when you can fast-track your way to that hitherto out-of-reach sports car by just getting your ‘girlfriend’ to undress on camera for money and flirt with creepy strangers on the Internet.

“I had women who would work for me and make $100,000 a year and give it all to me,” Andrew Tate tells his online fans without a shred of remorse. Not only would Tate steal all their money using brute force and intimidation, his victims were stamped with his name, tattooed on their body, like a trapped animal.

Tate (CIA father) sells a satanic value system of materialism, vice and manipulation. He’s a bad, bad egg who says some good stuff in a convincing manner so people get confused. It’s just a cover to protect his vice trade. They listen to adept motor-mouth Candace Owens simp for Tate time and time again at her husband George Farmer’s behest (Farmer and Tate go way back). Somehow the message seeps in until you hear repeated: Tate is just escaping the Matrix. The women were asking for it, dirty sluts. He’s done nothing illegal. A man’s got to make money somehow or another. If he wasn’t doing it, somebody else would.

Moral relativism. Satanic morality. Tate’s vile persona has many uses for the regime.

He brainwashes young men to despise the female of the species and to use them as prostitutes to make easy money.

Normalises prostitution and pimping as acceptable ways to earn a living.

Encourages his fans to abandon their Christian values and embrace the Beast system of materialism and immorality.

He prepares young men for war by encouraging them to prep for battle and think like a cold-blooded psycho killers. No mercy.

He deters the middle ground from examining the damage caused by the Covid-19 injections by contaminating the message with his lewd behaviour and aggressive tone.

Kanye West with wife Bianca Censori on the Grammys (2025) red carpet

Pimp Pals

Another pal of Candace Owens is pimp Kanye West, or Ye if you’re keeping up with his self-indulgent name changes, who’s been busy appealing for the release from prison of his partner in crime P Diddy or Diddy or Diddler or whatever, with his ‘Free Puff’ campaign. A zombie-faced Ye turned up at the Grammys to prostitute his wife, Australian model and architect, Bianca Censori, in front of the world’s press, in a see-through dress which left nothing to the imagination. She looked miserable. He looked miserable. But hey Ye’s net worth is $2.65 billion. Clearly money can’t buy you happiness. I wonder how he makes so much rapping average pop tunes and selling hoodies. He must have a great accountant. He keeps telling us he’s a genius, he’s certainly hiding that prodigy somewhere very secret.

Amber Rose at the 2018 MTV VMAs dressed as an ‘intergalatic space slut’

Kanye West's ex-partner Amber Rose (pictured above) who dated the rapper between 2008 and 2010 told the Club Shay Shay podcast:

“Kanye is for sure dressing her (Censori) like that. Yeah, he did the same thing to me and Kim. It's just who he is. He wants other men to want his woman. That's what he's into, he likes that. He likes that men are drooling over his woman. That's what he's into. He wants all his friends to want to f*** his girlfriend”.

This Kim mentioned in the podcast is the ultimate brothel madame, Kim Kardashian, whose claim to fame was a sex tape that was possibly ‘leaked’ by her mother Chris Jenner as a way to launch her daughter onto the market. This was the beginning of the era of ‘you’re not ugly, just poor’ when the plastic surgery psy-op kicked into overdrive. Is little sis Kylie Jenner even the same person? She went from average looking awkward teen to fantasy blow up doll practically overnight, starting a craze for surgical enhancements among her fans, fuelling a multi-billion dollar cosmetic surgery industry. Even daddy Bruce Jenner got in on the transhumanism action, pretending he could magically change gender with a few nips and tucks. He still looks like a bloke in a dress.

Bruce Jenner, Kim Kardashian with ex-husband Kanye West

The Honey Trappers

The Kardashian/Jenner clan have been instrumental in bringing porn culture into the mainstream, the satanic creepy crawl, loosening up their audience’s morals and dumbing them down with their air-head brand of narcissism and vacuous conversations. P Diddy’s a close pal, at least he was before he got nicked. The blow-up sex doll version of Kylie Jenner made a special guest appearance in a pornographic music video directed at children which opens with the lyrics ‘there’s some whores in this house’ on repeat. Former sex worker Cardi B and rapper Megan Thee Stallion pump and grind it out in a fantasy brothel, showing off their best stripper moves in a tasteless display of plastic surgery, fishnets and flesh. The WAP video has garnered 545,621,060 views on YouTube since August 2020, around the same time the video sharing platform was busy banning anyone speaking out against the fake pandemic and the effects of lockdown. This smut was ok, though.

From Sex Sells to Satan Sells

As people were trapped in their houses for a phoney virus, next came Lil Nas X lap dancing the devil in March 2021, with the release of Montero, Call Me By Your Name on Palm Sunday weekend. Last count 601,912,217 views on YouTube. If you want to make it in the music industry you have to sell your soul and get twerking. Horns and demon claws are obligatory accessories. Satan sells. There was no avoiding the video which popped up everywhere online, while the public were told to stay home and stare at screens…or else.

Look around, the pimps and hoes look is no longer reserved for Halloween parties, it’s everywhere; in shopping centres, on the streets, in nightclubs. It’s hard to tell if somebody is just expressing themselves or selling themselves by their choice of outfit and bodily enhancements. There’s OnlyFans sex worker Bonnie Blue showing off her custom designed Ferrari like Andrew Tate. Her message to girls: prostitution can make you rich too. Come on in, the waters warm. 'I'm grateful to the barely-legals and 1,057 men who afforded me my new Ferrari, and can't wait to continue to use my earnings to give back.' she told The Mail.

Meanwhile her porn rival Lily Philips is over at a nursing home for her latest horror stunt after bedding 101 men in a day. The media attention given to these mind controlled sex bots achieves three things as the West fills up with Islamic military aged men from countries where women have no rights:

Endangers the lives of Western women who are tarred with the same brush as the OnlyFans prostitutes. Gives Muslim men an excuse to take over morally from the decaying West. Further erodes our Christian values by promoting this lifestyle as the new normal.

Young people are surrounded by temptations to enter the satanic world of vice, glamour and wealth, all they have to do is park up their morals. It’s so easy. The devil pays well. Those Instagram beauties on super yachts off the coast of Cannes and St Tropez are paid for the privilege, plus VAT. All they have to do is please their hosts and look like they’re enjoying it too. Rent a girlfriend for a night or two kind of thing. Easier money than modelling and the photos look great on their feeds too. Like they’ve arrived.

On Ireland’s Late Late Show last Friday (March 7, 2025), the prostitute push came in the unexpected form of singer Kate Nash who’s set up an OnlyFans accounts to pay for her tours.

"It's a punk protest, it's a genuine concern, I was losing so much money on tour. I started the OnlyFans and I'm making more money now from my arse than my music,” she told presenter Patrick Kielty to audience applause.

What kind of message does that send out to impressionable young ones desperate for easy money?

This is spiritual war and it’s real. The Andrew Tate saga has revealed the rot in Trump’s administration. The US President was pals with Epstein, now he’s intervening on behalf of the Tate brothers. Trump doesn’t care if you’ve seen the videos of Tate beating women or explaining his control method. He’s going to brazen it out. He’s got Candace Owens on the job to get Harvey Weinstein off the hook next. It’s not poor ole Harvey’s fault if the women agreed to come to his hotel room, now is it? That’s the mentality we’re dealing with, one without nuance, that favours the predator and silences the victims through psychological traps and power plays.

Rejecting this vice world in a determined fashion isn’t hard if you’ve a strong foundation of Christian values, real ones, not Candace Owens fake ethics. We can see now why it’s been so important to remove God from society - it opens up the portal to criminality that we’re witnessing across Europe and the States. The demons are running amok but only because we’ve let them in through wonky morals. We’ve been led into temptation. It couldn’t have happened in countries with strong Christian values. The Covid scam wouldn’t have worked in countries with proper ethics because true discernment would have asked the appropriate questions, but that seems lost, for now. The money was too good but there’s a price to be paid.

It’s a choice. It’s always a choice. As ever it comes back to Christ or Satan. With Christ, there’s always room for redemption if you’re honest but it’s the narrow gate. With Satan, you might end up rich like Andrew Tate, but your sins will eventually catch up and drag you into the underworld, a matrix of your own making.

Your choice. Free will.