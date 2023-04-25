Bad things happened during the so-called pandemic. Those who chose not to participate in the world’s most deadly medical trial were persecuted, targeted and made an example of by doctors and nurses, not just in Irish hospitals, but across the world in a co-ordinated, global campaign. Hospitals became a dangerous place for the ‘unvaccinated’. Denied access to medical care and early intervention treatment for minor ailments like chest infections, their conditions worsened. Once inside the hospital system, they were treated like pariahs. The atmosphere was hostile and aggressive, where death protocols of remdesivir, midazolam, morphine and ventilators cost many, still uncounted, their lives. It was a bad time.

On Telegram the stories of neglect are many and reveal a pattern of state-sanctioned medical apartheid:

Josephine writes: My sister died of treatable pneumonia, twice she was sent home from hospital with painkillers even though her oxygen levels were so low. She died sadly at 48.

Majella writes: I was only allowed to look in through the window of the nursing home to watch my Dad die. It was disgusting. I was so upset not even allowed to hold his hand.

Kev writes: I was denied medical treatment in a walk-in clinic in Tralee for having no Covid vax. I was asked to leave in front of other patients in the waiting room due to my ‘status’. For the record I was very civil and reserved prior to being told where to go.

M L writes: I was told that I couldn’t bring my six-year-old son (screaming in pain with ear infection) to the out of hours service West Doc, he got seen in the end but only because of a level-headed doctor who apologised for her colleague

Valerie on Twitter writes: My partner was ejected from A&E in St Vincent’s, the head of A&E refused to treat him as he showed ‘no respect towards him by showing up here unvaccinated’. Pushed to the back of the queue, then security came and escorted us out of the ER. We waited a further 2 hrs but no-one came.

This is just a sample of the testimonies online of the shocking treatment meted out to those who chose not to enter the gene therapy trials. If the media was not captured and compromised, we would hear these stories on the airwaves, on TV reports or read about them in the newspapers. The wider public might grasp that what has happened is morally wrong and ethically unjustifiable. Instead, ignorance prevails. The lesson has not been learned.

The globalist script from November 2021 alleged it was a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’. This was parroted the world over despite scant and unreliable evidence to support the claim. For those unwilling to take the experiment, life became increasingly difficult. The then Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said:

“This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Roughly half of the people in hospital at the moment are not vaccinated. Unfortunately children aged between five and 11 cannot be vaccinated yet so they are now more vulnerable”.

Two months earlier, US President Joe Biden had targeted the so-called unvaccinated in a White House briefing:

This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. And it’s caused by the fact that despite America having an unprecedented and successful vaccination program, despite the fact that for almost five months free vaccines have been available in 80,000 different locations, we still have nearly 80 million Americans who have failed to get the shot.”

This sentiment was affirmed and repeated in the mainstream media, inciting hatred against those who declined the experiment, as was their right, especially considering the risks involved.

In September 2021 on Virgin Media TV, former Dragons’ Den investor Norah Casey said “she would not want to sit next to somebody who is not vaccinated” in the workplace.

Journalist with The Irish Independent and Newstalk radio host, Sinéad Ryan showed no mercy in a tweet from October 2021.

In November 2021, on RTÉ One’s Claire Byrne Live show, journalist Joe O’Shea spoke strongly about not allowing the ‘unvaccinated’ in public spaces and making their lives complicated:

There are no, no scientific arguments to be made for not getting vaccinated. I’m not a virologist but the anti-vaxxers aren’t virologists either. There’s no debate because you can’t debate somebody who believes in a religious belief almost, a cult-like thing of you know, well, I’m just not going to get vaccinated and I’m not going to listen to my doctor, I’m not going to listen to the overwhelming evidence and opinion of the world’s leading scientists. You can’t debate with them. At this stage we’re almost talking about hardcore cranks.

At this stage, there certainly was no debate within the captured mainstream media, they had accepted the money to push the injections on an unsuspecting public. The opinion of Ireland’s internationally renowned virologist Professor Dolores Cahill was dismissed as ‘conspiracy theory’ after she tried to warn people about the dangers of the mRNA nano-technology injections. Only a select few ‘experts’ were given repeated airtime, like Prof Luke O’Neill, whose department in Trinity College Dublin had received sponsorship money from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. “Vaccination stops transmission. Anybody who denies that, show me your science,” Prof O’Neill is quoted in The Irish Times on October 27, 2021.

The article reads:

“It was a myth to suggest that vaccinated people were as likely to pass on the virus as unvaccinated people, Prof O’Neill added. Vaccinated people are 63 per cent less likely to spread the virus than those who are vaccinated”.

Except it wasn’t a myth at all. This was the real misinforation pumped out by the paper of record. The injections did not stop transmission as well they knew. The information was out there, just censored.

It was a trying time for those who preferred to take their chances with a mystery virus with a 99.97% survival rate. In July of 2021, Irish President Michael D Higgins had signed legislation that would discriminate against the so-called ‘unvaccinated’ in bars and restaurants. They were no longer welcome. Most people happily went along with the two-tier discrimination system, flashing their QR codes to gain entry, alienating and vilifying their fellow countrymen and women. The hatred for the ‘unvaccinated’ permeated its way through society, into doctors’ surgeries and hospitals. It was a dark, dark time. And it continues through lack of knowledge, misdirection and junk science.

In August 2021, a letter emerged from the surgical director of the National Kidney Transplant Service at Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital, Miss Dilly Little and Dr Colm Magee, the clinical director at the Transplant, Urology and Transplantation to colleagues at the hospital.

It read: “As Covid vaccination is now widely available and I am sure the majority of your patients have availed of same, I would request that you furnish me as soon as possible with a list of patients who are on the transplant waiting list who are currently not vaccinated. We would strongly urge patients that are potential transplant recipients be immediately vaccinated for Covid. In view of the risk of transmission, particularly of new Covid variants, we feel that it will not be possible to continue to offer transplantation to unvaccinated recipients. Therefore, if your patient cannot be vaccinated, for whatever reason, we would recommend that they be suspended from the waiting list with immediate effect until the Covid crisis has passed and there is no risk of transmission of Covid for the individual patient or to members of staff or other patients who are immunosuppressed on the transplant unit.”

Beaumont hospital eventually backed down, only through embarrassment and exposure. It was too late, their abhorrent attempt to punish the ‘unvaccinated’ was plain for all to see. The public quickly moved on, complicit in the hate campaign by their collaboration with government measures that made no sense.

Suddenly it was all over. News turned its attention towards the war in Ukraine. The insane mandates were dropped in January 2022, except for healthcare settings but it was played down in the media. Only last month, PCR test centres in Ireland officially closed their doors, and last week the mask mandates in hospitals were finally abandoned. Too much evidence proving they don’t work. There’s a slow realisation the people have been duped as thousands of immigrants flood into Ireland without any vaccine status requirement, indeed without any documentation or vetting required. There is no cap on the numbers. The incessant call to have the native population up-to-date on their boosters shows no sign of abating on radio advertisements and in doctors’ surgeries. There’s a cover-up of vaccine injuries and deaths.

It’s becoming clear for those willing to address the issue honestly, the so-called anti-vaxxers were right to decline the medical trials. The persecution of the ‘unvaccinated’ exposed the rot in the medical industry, the absence of ethics and consent, and the callous treatment of people at their most vulnerable hour. How can we ever trust so-called healthcare professionals again after such a betrayal and dereliction of duty?

Thank you for your support at this critical time for free speech and independent analysis. It is greatly appreciated. Click HERE to support.