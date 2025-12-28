Professor Luke O’Neill with ‘the deadly thing’ in his lab at Trinity College Dublin

Dear Ireland,

You’ve been poisoned, on purpose. What are you going to do about it? Pretend it’s a conspiracy theory? Keep watching RTÉ and continue to consume the mainstream media in the hopes it will all go away? Help the perpetrators cover up the crime scene by ignoring the dead and injured? Act like nothing untoward has just happened?

The choices you’ve made so far as a collective have brought us to the edge of oblivion. You’ve acquiesced with tyranny. Now we’re all paying the price. You should have said no. You had a choice. You consented. You played dumb. You farmed out your brain to the corrupted experts, to your false idols with their false knowledge. You ignored the signs along the way. There were many and often. You ridiculed those who tried to warn you. What would they know? Pride before a fall.

You chose the lies because the Truth was too awkward and risky. There was comfort in the deception. Safety in numbers. You said nothing when the white coats told you the flu had disappeared only to be replaced by a mystery virus with the same symptoms and same death rate. You wanted to fit in. You wanted to show how smart you were by trusting The $cience™. You chose not to ask your doctor what was in the shots. You’d heard something about aborted foetal cell lines but surely not. Madness. You queued up obediently. You rolled up your sleeve. You allowed yourself to be injected with whatever. You convinced your children the jabs were safe and effective even though you were unsure. You didn’t want to be perceived as a Covid denier, as one of those awful anti-vaxxers. You opted for blind faith in authority over trusting your God-given instincts. You chose.

You blocked your ears when those lone voices explained the cycles were run too high on the tests to produce any kind of reliable reading. You passed it off as misinformation. You asked them firmly to stop sending you their research, like that clip of Dr Kary Mullis explaining why his Nobel Prize winning PCR invention couldn’t tell you if you’re sick. So what? You refused to follow the money. Who benefitted from all that testing? Millions upon millions of euro for the guys who sold you the scary virus. You queried the mental health of those pointing out the obvious anomalies. You mocked them. You disassociated yourself from them. You ate in restaurants and left them outside in the cold. You didn’t care. You produced your vax pass to gain entry. You liked the feeling of superiority The $cience™ afforded.

You allowed yourself to believe that Bill Gates was a philanthropist. You skipped over the bits where he said he wanted depopulation by injection. Misinformation. You ignored former RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes’ cosy relationship with Ted Turner, another billionaire on a mission to massively reduce the world’s population. You tuned into Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show, laughed along when he used a child on the Toy Show to promote the Pfizer injections. Satire. You kept tuning in for more. Claire Byrne in a spanking new garden shed, self-isolating. You played along. You played dumb.

You tested yourself over and over again to see if you were sick. You uninvited unvaccinated guests, like Tubridy instructed. You said nothing when they put the elderly down in the nursing homes in April 2020. You could see the spike in deaths for that one month and then no sign of any pandemic but you chose the lie. You kept using the word pandemic even if it didn’t sit right. Everybody else was saying it so why not? You still say pandemic, grant it, with a little less enthusiasm. You’re still playing dumb.

You pretended not to notice the jump in deaths in line with the shots in 2021. You’re waiting for the Six One News to explain why Ireland’s excess mortality has remained so consistently high since the rollout of those supposedly life-saving shots. You said nothing when The Irish Times Group bought RIP.ie and slapped charges on the death notices from January 2025. Business.

You’re not bothered to check the Eurostat excess mortality data for yourself. Too much hassle. You offer empty tributes about all the young people dying suddenly and unexpectedly. It’s always been that way, you say. Even though you know it hasn’t. You lie. You mutter something about SADS. You say it’s rude to question if the deceased had been jabbed. You attack anyone who dares ask. Yet you had no issue updating your online social media profile picture to declare you were vaccinated. You changed that image late one night when nobody was looking. It’s a bit embarrassing now, although you don’t say why, even to yourself. Too uncomfortable.

Not that long ago you wanted to know everyone’s vaccine status. Now you say it’s nobody’s business. You know you’re a hypocrite but you suppress the feeling. Silence like a cancer grows.

You pretend everything is normal. You miss Joe Duffy telling you to wash your hands every two minutes on RTÉ Radio One’s Liveline but at least newly installed Kieran Cuddihy understands the dangers of mystery flu-like viruses and the need for Big Pharma intervention, again and again and again. You like doing as you’re told. Even if it kills you. Best say nothing.

You have a choice. Admit you’ve been had and correct course. Or keep playing dumb. Let them get away with murder. Be complicit in the crime, even if it’s directed against you and your family. You know the doctors administered the poison but you still return to them for your growing list of ailments since the injections they called vaccines. So many people sick. On new prescriptions for this and that. Statins and blood thinners. Heart tests and MRIs. Every now and again you see a report about myocarditis or turbo cancers or blood clots linked to the shots but you’ve trained yourself to skirt over those headlines. You heard similar stories years ago from those uninvited voices and dismissed them as conspiracy lunacy. Now they are there in black and white. In those newspapers that told you the injections were safe and effective. The stories keep popping up. Sometimes even on the TV. You change the channel.

If you just keep doing as you’re told, everything will be alright, you tell yourself. Must not think. Must obey. Must trust The $cience™.

You wonder how many more times you’ll be asked to roll up your sleeve as proof of allegiance. Where will it stop? Five injections more? Ten? Twenty? The white coats keep talking about the next pandemic. Professor Luke O’Neill told Claire Byrne on radio recently that scientists will be able to find the next deadly virus in the sewer, no need for any of that testing up the nose. They’ll know from our waste water and faeces. How many shots will you take for the latest health crisis pulled from the gutter? Will those injections be liability-free too? Warp sped into existence. No time for checks and balances. Intrusive thoughts.

For the love of God, dear Ireland, stop playing dumb. No more false idols. No more false light. It’s time to face into the reality of the situation before us. Do the honourable thing and acknowledge the dead. You know they didn’t die of Covid. You know the death rate jumped with the rollout of the shots. Hold the criminals to account. Stop pretending the injections they called vaccines were safe and effective. Reject the lies. Reject The $cience™.

Correct course.

There was no pandemic.

Respond appropriately.

Yours sincerely,

Aisling