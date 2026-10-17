The real agenda behind the tiger attack story

Most people have been distracted by Donald Trump's AI video conflating it with the very real tiger attack in the Yorkshire Wildlife Park on October 10, 2026.

The actual agenda is not whether it's real or fake - it's about access to medical records that expose the pharmaceuticals the patient was on and why he was on them.

Apparently ‘nosey individuals’ within the NHS have been looking at former child actor William Chapman’s medical records and this kind of thing must be stopped according to multi-award winning activist Paula McGowan OBE. She’s appealed to UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham to ‘STEP UP & DO SOMETHING’.

How dare anyone inquire about the medication this young man was on! Even within the NHS. That’s private, apparently. Cue a new campaign to prevent those within the NHS from accessing medical records. We should have seen this coming, really.

Isn’t if funny how GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) is suddenly important when there’s something to hide?

Note the faux outrage from the tweet.

Multi-award winning campaigner, remember. Plus an OBE. Just like Miri’s Dad!

You may have noticed the lockstep headlines in the mainstream media that go something like this.

The purpose of getting conspiracy theorists to believe the story is fake is to lure them off the scent of the real story: why was William Chapman on such heavy medication and how did it affect his decision to step into the tigers’ enclosure? Was he under mind control?

At this point we should be discussing the type of medication he was on and if the drugs brought on delusional thinking or suicidal ideation. We should also be analysing what kind of treatment he was getting and who was overseeing his care etc. Instead we’re arguing over whether the tiger mauling in Yorkshire Wildlife Park is AI or not. Donald Trump’s Big Pharma pals will no doubt be happy with the result. The distraction worked. Counterintelligence bosses will be delighted the usual snoops aren’t investigating further. They’ve been immobilised.

Mission accomplished.

Related article:

Trump, the tiger and the former child actor