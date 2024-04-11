Have you heard the rumour that Prince William is the Antichrist? Apparently Mel Gibson started it among his production staff and now there are quite a number of us looking sideways at the 41-year-old heir to the British throne, gold flusher included. Especially after all that funny business with Kate and the fake Mother’s Day Kill Shot with Louis’ twisted fingers and Charlotte’s spaghetti legs (double crossed?) and no wedding ring on Kate, only to be followed by more dodgy mistake-laden amateur videos. One minute it’s the socks pulled up, power-walking, love bunny, young Kate lookalike springing through the farmers’ market with a guy who’s the head of William (the possible Antichrist) in a baseball hat. The next minute we’re delivered a limp hologram on a lonely bench with a frozen background of daffodils and an official warning to respect Kate’s privacy at this difficult time. No sign of the family at church for Easter, not even to say a few prayers for the Princess of Wales who, we’re not so reliably informed, has cancer. We’re still unsure where the real Kate is or even how she’s doing. The ‘all alone on a big wonky bench’ appearance failed to convince The Internet it was actually her, instead of some wider jawed AI apparition buying time for Prince William to get his story straight. Even Getty Images issued a disclaimer alongside the video release, distancing themselves from the questionable BBC Studios/Kensington Palace production.

A Newcastle Studio trade publication from February 29, 2024 giddily shared a headline about the BBC’s use of AI ‘across its operations’ to create ‘new audience experiences’ and explore the technology’s potential to enhance ‘content creation and operational efficiency’. So it’s not like they don’t have the equipment in place to conjure up a Kate visitation in an emergency situation to protect the Royal household. It’s not like the BBC haven’t taken money to lie before. Remember the Gates Foundation readies in return for lots of safe and effectives. This lot can’t be trusted.

SHAME AS A TOOL

In an act of gasping desperation, Kensington Palace and their complicit media lackeys are using shame as a tool to quell discussion of this strange, strange affair. What are they playing at? It only makes us more apprehensive of the not-so-charming Prince William, potential Antichrist, who encouraged his royal subjects to inject themselves with a poisonous concoction for the common good. So why are the so-called Royal Family acting shady? There’s a strong suspicion online that something is indeed very wrong with Kate and it’s not cancer. Another pressing question - what kind of blackmail have they got on Julie Burchill to humiliate her with a headline like this doozy: ‘I spread rumours about Kate and I’m so ashamed’. Ashamed of what Julie? Journalists ask questions. That’s their job. What a load of codswollap!

Contrite Burchill, who used to be somewhat cool a long, long time ago, if I remember correctly, muses:

It’s an uncomfortable position to find oneself in, even for me. And if I am happy to spread rumours in this way, can I really claim to be a Christian?

Well, Julie, that would be an ecumenical matter. Let’s have a think about this, shall we? You can really only claim to be a Christian if you love the objective Truth because as our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ put it: Knowing the Truth shall set you free. And that involves understanding the satanic forces that rule this world through lies, tricks, propaganda, pomp and ceremony. What was that about worshipping false idols?

CHRISTIAN DISCERNMENT

Christian discernment is supposed to mean we see past the illusion of designer dresses and red carpet awards ceremonies, gongs and chart-topping songs. We’re supposed to remain on the lookout for false prophets, for those sharp-fanged wolves in sheep’s clothing, telling us to get injected with black magick potion. We’re not supposed to be easily manipulated or charmed or bought off. We’re supposed to judge ‘em by their fruits, remember. That means we take note of Royal ties to creepy crawlies like Jimmy Saville or to Jeffrey Epstein or to P Diddy. We’re supposed to notice how the Royal awards system works. Why, say, disgraced former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson got his OBE. Or why ‘Sir’ Lucian Grainge, CEO of Universal Studios got his nod considering he’s now under investigation for running a Hollywood pedo ring. God, so I’m told, wants us to use our innate intelligence and pay heed. And when we do, we can’t help but notice…

The British Royal family just loves nonces. And no stupid, it’s not a coincidence.

His Royal Highness, The Duke of Cambridge, invested Sir Lucian Grainge CBE in the Order of the British Empire and Knight Bachelor. Nov. 29, 2016

DEPOPULATION JUNKIES

The Royals also love a bit of depopulation if you haven’t noticed. That’s why all of them (warring factions included) so enthusiastically told their fans to enter the global medical trial that’s causing cancer, clots and heart attacks and killing people. And still their dopey Hello! reading subjects make excuses for their beloved psycho killers. ‘Leave them alone’ goes the Stockholm Syndrome chorus. The Meghan and Harry zealots are particularly susceptible. All that propaganda on Netflix has worked a charm. The American Royalists somehow made Kate’s disappearance about poor, racially discriminated against, Meghan - who seems to think she’s the Rosa Parks of Buckingham Palace, even though she’s not black. Most Irish women could develop a darker complexion with a bottle of Bellamianta mousse and a tanning mitt. Poor, poor ‘Iz it cuz I is black?’ Meghan just wants to be left alone but can’t stop begging for our attention and sympathy at the same time. Notice how this poor, poor couple have befriended Hollywood’s most questionable types, including Oprah, Ellen, Elton John and James Cordon. The Jab Pusher Club who love pizza. They all move in the same circles. Looks strategic from where I’m standing.

CORRECTION

In an earlier Substack video report, I said there was a cap on the needle for Kate Middleton’s Covid-19 vaccine shot (May 29, 2021) which, I claimed, made it unlikely she got juiced with the bioweapon she was telling everyone else to get for the common good. Some of you got to in touch to correct my error. Thank you and how very dare you. No really, thank you. It’s important to point out when someone is being a sap about a cap. According to Dr Pat, “There is no cap on the needle. You may be confusing the needle hub for the cap. Also there is fluid in the syringe. She was injected with something. It could have been saline”. Maybe Kate was double crossed after all. Maybe she really does have cancer from the injection that wasn’t saline as promised by the nudge nudgers. Maybe that’s why Louis’ fingers were making that funny shape in the Mother’s Day kill shot. To tell the other royal families Kate had been juiced after all. But then were would Thomas Kingston’s alleged suicide fit into this scenario if at all? It certainly fits in somewhere.

Am I focusing too much on this story? Absolutely. This too shall pass, maybe. It’s just all so weird. William might be the Antichrist for goodness sake. What a thriller! The smirking cone-head might depopulate the lot of us yet, if we let him charm us to death, one photoshoot at a time. As long as folk fail to grasp the treachery of the Covid hoax, they’re not ready for the next bit of chicanery. They’re not fit to defend themselves or their families from the globalists’ PR grinder. Looks like the world’s rich and famous are moving towards open satanic worship à la Little Miss Bait and Switch, Taylor Swift. Sweet, wholesome Christian country girl one minute, promiscuous woo woo witch the next. That’s how they do it. They’re not trying to hide it anymore. Their New World Order aims for a one world government and for one world religion. They’re moving fast but so are we. We must outpace them now. Not a minute to waste.

The palace and their goons are telling us lowly plebs to zip it about Kate, pulling the cancer card to suffocate discussion. She’ll return to royal duties apparently when her doctors give her clearance. That’s bought William as much time as he needs. If this was you or I sending out doctored images of our missing partners, the cops would have banged down the door by now for a full investigation.

The latest from David Clews and the team at Unity News Net who have been the only news channel to treat this story like proper journalists, is a wishy washy statement from the BBC when asked through a Freedom of Information request if AI was used for the infamous Kate on the bench video.

Information that relates to the BBC’s output, or information that supports and is closely associated with these creative activities, is considered to be held by the BBC for the purposes or art, journalism or literature. Such information held by the BBC and other public service broadcasters falls outside the scope of the FOI Act. It is important that the BBC is an independent and impartial news organisation.

Clews’ response: “Why couldn’t they have just replied with a simply NO to put the speculation to rest?”

Exactly. I’m sure it is important that the BBC is an independent and impartial news organisation, that doesn’t mean it is. That sentence is more trickery. The royals are up to something and the complicit, spineless media are doing everything in their weakening power to provide a cover for the royals and provide covers they do, the magazine racks are back to back with ‘Brave Kate’ cancer stories in an effort to guilt us into submission. Royal subjects do not answer back, after all. Apparently Kate and the supposed King of Climate Change are closer than ever. Bella tells us they’re having ‘emotional heart-to-hearts amid cancer shock’. Sure they are.

Does anyone still believe this guff?

Where’s Kate? And no, that’s a hard pass on the cancer vaccine, thanks.

