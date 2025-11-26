There’s something not adding up about the strange case of Professor Bill Tormey previously covered on this Substack in December 2024. At the start of this week, Gript was the only news outlet in Ireland to cover the latest instalment on the former Fine Gael politician as reporter Fatima Gunning put it, the Professor bit was absent from the description as we’ve come to expect from the mainstream media, including the alternative MSM. Why omit the fact that Professor Bill Tormey was a consultant chemical pathologist with 40 years experience at Beaumont and Connolly hospitals in Dublin. He is listed in 327 publications on Google Scholar and has 5619 citations. He was Editor-in-Chief of the Irish Journal of Medical Science (2016 - 2025).

Professor Bill Tormey is a lot more than former Fine Gael politician. What’s the reasoning behind playing down his medical credentials just like RTÉ did when covering the story in December 20204?

This looks more like a deliberate policy to downplay the professor’s role in Irish society up until his dramatic fall from grace in 2023 when he was accused of human trafficking offences, under the 2000 Illegal Immigrants (Trafficking) Act and the 1998 Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

RTÉ’s Legal Affairs Correspondent Orla O’Donnell gives his position a weak mention at the end of this report from December 13, 2024 but overall the broadcast understates the professor’s medical role while maximising his humiliation in front of the cameras.

An Irish Times article from August 4, 2023 may well address those charges as it looks like the piece was written about Professor Tormey, although not clearly stated:

He says he was questioned about photos on one of the devices, including pictures of his own young children taking a bath that were sent to him by the children’s mother. He denies any criminal wrongdoing…

On the human trafficking offences, the article reads:

The doctor, who cannot be named by order of the court, claims he was put on administrative leave by the HSE after he was arrested, his home and office were searched, and electronic devices were seized by gardaí last year.

Gardaí carried out those actions a year after initially contacting the doctor about an investigation into a person from southern Africa who was seeking permission to enter Ireland and relying on correspondence from him to access the State.

Considering the Irish government has opened its borders to illegal immigrants, (almost 70% of people who applied for international protection at Dublin Airport in 2023 arrived without a correct identity document), this seems like a desperate attempt to catch Professor Tormey out on spurious grounds.

The latest news report from Gript on the matter tells us he has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Tormey was remanded on continuing bail to and will stand trial in March 2027.

Bill Tormey is 74. Pushing his trial date to March 2027 seems unreasonable for a man of his senior years. This story has all the hallmarks of lawfare, a way to destroy a person’s good name and reputation by drawn out legal proceedings which are costly and demoralising. So why would the cops come down so hard on Professor Bill Tormey? Did he say something to upset the regime? He most certainly did. He said quite a lot of things, some of which we’ll cover here.

Thanks to James on Telegram who earlier posted a link to an old interview between Professor Bill Tormey and broadcaster Niall Boylan from the hidden recesses of the Internet. I was once again reminded of just how far the once esteemed doctor went in admonishing NPHET, Ireland’s National Public Health Emergency Team set up to manage the Covid hoax. Professor Tormey may have gone along with the need for vaccines so he is far from a hero in this tale but he still called out the guff coming from the highly compromised NPHET team. Maybe this is why he’s been targeted, as a warning to other doctors to zip it, or else. Professor Tormey says on the podcast:

“A whole lot of things happened that shouldn’t have happened and the Taoiseach (Prime Minister) is in charge of the country now, not NPHET. At one stage I think we had a coup d’état called NPHET running the country, hadn’t we? The politburo of NPHET…at least Niall you didn’t believe all the guff”.

On the Niall Boylan Podcast from March 3, 2024, Professor Tormey goes even further. He acknowledges the excess deaths since the rollout of the injections he recommended. He’s asking awkward questions, publicly. He even brings up stroke and heart issues post injections.

Professor Bill Tormey: But to go back to what you said about the guy you were talking to who’s involved in directing funerals saying that an awful lot of people in their fifties, late forties and fifties…he’s absolutely right.

Niall Boylan: Males. He said males. Mainly males.

Professor Bill Tormey: Males, yeah, I was told the same thing by the guy who was talking to me who was a member of Lansdowne but we won’t mention his name.

Niall Boylan: So why is that? They should be, they should be healthy, shouldn’t they?

Professor Bill Tormey: They should yeah, I think that’s very odd.

Niall Boylan: These are sudden deaths. He talked about sudden deaths.

Professor Bill Tormey: Sudden deaths. I wonder is that cardiological or is there a stroke problem? In other words, is there a lot of undiagnosed strokes?

This is dangerous territory for any doctor to enter into, especially one of Professor Bill Tormey’s standing. It has the capacity to bring down the whole rotten edifice which may be a reason way the media are downplaying his medical credentials. Calling him a former Fine Gael politician neutralises the effect of his words on a public deep in a coma, who barely notice these details or how semantics can cast a spell on the reader and divert attention elsewhere. This is why we must draw attention back to the important parts, like all these sudden deaths since the toxic shots. It is significant that Professor Tormey spoke about these deaths in the context of his arrest and upcoming trial.

It seems it wasn’t enough that Professor Tormey went along with much of the Covid hoax including claiming that our elderly died of Covid in nursing homes and not from being put on end-of-life protocols. He was saying too much, even skirting around the edges of the scam. Professor Tormey even addresses the elephant in the room, the effects of the shots on the heart. There’s a high probability that this is the real reason he’s in such trouble with the law. Or maybe the charges are genuine.

Professor Bill Tormey: There’s people who think that it’s due to vaccination.

Niall Boylan: Well let’s address the elephant in the room. What do you think of that theory?

Professor Bill Tormey: Em…eh…the first thing I want to say is that it’s possible alright because pooh-poohing things and then discovering that you’re wrong is not a good idea. What is the evidence? The evidence is there are a lot of myocarditis cases (among) that happen with viruses and with vaccination and with the mRNA viruses. That is a fact.

With Professor Bill Tormey’s case pushed back to March 2027, it looks like we have a long time to wait before we get any answers to this strange saga. Why hasn’t Professor Tormey released a statement or defended his name publicly? I have no idea, probably bail conditions or some such gagging order. The silence from his camp is eerie. No doubt there’s more to the story. I’m just going on what remains online. I’ve never met Professor Bill Tormey and have no connection to him. This story has simply piqued my curiosity due to the amount of anomalies and the strange reporting style. It’s remarkable how much has been memory-holed about the professor so far. Somebody has been busy cleaning the Internet. 1984 is here.

Considering the brouhaha surrounding his appearance before Dublin District Court on RTÉ in December 2024 (top billing), it was odd that the state broadcaster ignored the latest update on the trial date and the plea of Not Guilty. Why overlook this piece of news? Isn’t the public entitled to know more? Isn’t the fact the case has been kicked down the road until 2027 worth discussing and debating?

Are we meant to forget all about Professor Bill Tormey and simply move along? It certainly looks that way.

Best I can do is turn up the volume and remind people that we have a rogue mainstream media, rogue government and rogue medical industrial complex and they’re trying to hide the excess deaths since the toxic shots they foisted on nearly everyone. They will go to any lengths to discredit those of us pointing out this assault and the subsequent body count. We’re not dealing with good people who play fair.

We cannot forget what they’ve done, the jabbed and unjabbed alike. We really are in this together.

This episode also demonstrates the importance of those Eurostat excess mortality figures. Broadcaster Niall Boylan clearly understood their significance in March 2023 before going quiet on the subject since, just like the rest of the alternative media who avoid the death toll since the shots with the same concentration as the mainstream media. The official EU numbers are too damning and blow the whole Covid narrative to pieces. They show beyond all reasonable doubt that there was no pandemic and the shots are far from safe and effective.

Even Professor Bill Tormey, for all his faults, reminds us of the carnage inflicted on the population by the injections they call vaccines and hints at what happens to those in prominent medical positions who speak out, even within the parameters set by the narrative creators.

These are dangerous times. Maybe it’s all just a coincidence that Professor Bill Tormey’s house was raided after he criticised the regime. Or maybe it isn’t.

Let’s keep an eye on this rolling story and see what unfolds. Best not to wait until 2027 for the answers. The time is now.

