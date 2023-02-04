If there really is such a thing as the White Hats, then what was Bill Gates doing at the Australian Open watching Novak Djokovic secure his 22nd Grand Slam? Surely Mr Depopulation should be in jail by now. Or executed by a secret military tribunal for crimes against humanity. Has he not ‘died suddenly’ enough people yet with his ‘safe and effective vaccines’?

Unless that wasn’t the real Bill Gates in the crowd at Melbourne Park. Maybe that giant crease on his neck is actually a sign of a mask. Maybe the White Hats had some fun adding moobs and a padded paunch backstage, to make him look extra ‘healthy’, in the effort to wake up the sleepers. Nothing quite like getting health advice from someone who looks the picture of podginess. Or maybe it was just a fat neck crease. Sometimes a fat neck crease is just a fat neck crease, as Freud never said.

My friend Jules and I had two Bill Gates specials on the terrace this afternoon. Poached eggs on toast and a glass of wine to wash them down. Thanks Bill. We’ve never eaten so many eggs, since you started burning down the chicken farms. Eh hem, I mean since all those unfortunate accidents at chicken plants around the world. I hadn’t consumed eggs for years, thanks to watching vegan documentaries on Netflix. Apparently they’re terrible for your health. ‘What the Health’, the follow up to ‘Cowspiracy’ really got me. It went in hard on eggs, claiming eating one egg a day is as bad as smoking five cigarettes. It was quite convincing, until it wasn’t.

Time passed, I unsubscribed from Netflix and started thinking for myself. Humans and chickens have always lived side by side. Eggs are one of the best fast foods around. A chicken coop is a very real prospect these days. Our pal Bill would have us believe eggs are causing all these mysterious heart attacks and blood clots. Isn’t he a clever boy?

What about this submission on Dr Fauci’s NIH website from September 2022? Link HERE. The article headline reads:

Antiviral Immunoglobulins of Chicken Egg Yolk for Potential Prevention of SARS-CoV-2 Infection.

No matter where you stand on the virus debate, it’s an interesting read. The gist of the study on hamsters, is that the egg yolk in particular is good for neutralizing variants and lowering RNA amplification. Is it any wonder there’s a ramped up war on eggs?

Expect more horror chicken stories to turn our stomachs. What came first? The chicken salmonella scares or the egg yolk cholesterol spooks? We could go around in circles with that one. In fairness my foray into the world of what’s the best diet for us, taught me respect is everything. Respect your food, respect the animals that nourish us, respect meal times. Respect your body. Respect your environment. There are always great lessons to be learned, if you keep an open mind.

Sometimes I think Bill Gates is on our side, he’s given us that many chances to wake the fuck up. Excuse my French, but really? There are still people getting boosters out there. When are they going to stop? On their 43rd? When they die suddenly and unexpectedly? It’s insane. Who in their right mind would trust the guy who openly discusses reducing the world’s population with the help of vaccines, with a rushed to market, MRNA trial with no liability for the criminal corporate producers? For something with a 99.7% survival rate? The world has gone mad. Totally, utterly bonkers. When will reason and logic return? Is it simply a matter of turning off the telly, giving your head a wobble and refusing to be so easily frightened by the Boogieman.

The White Hats, if they exist at all, can only ham up the pantomime villain so much. Ultimately, people just have to cop on, stop selling out to the highest bidder and step up to the bright new world that awaits, for those willing to think for themselves and look out for each other. We have just witnessed the most dangerously stupid episode in modern human history. All reason went out the window, where the best people in our society were maligned and ostracized for pointing out the bleedin’ obvious.

I remember as the scare tactics ramped up from March 2020, my HP computer started giving trouble with a pop up graphic of a guy in a trench coat warning me if I didn’t update my viral malware, my computer would be attacked by a virus. For a small fee of course. I thought to myself, ‘You’re good at his Bill. You’ve just transferred this business model to the Covid hoax’. Nice little money earner.

Isn’t it funny how some people still believe Bill Gates, Jeffrey Epstein’s buddy, is a philanthropist? Trying to save the world one vaccine at a time. For me, Bill Gates represents some of our greatest spiritual lessons. Don’t be deceived, don’t be afraid, do your own research and if a man tells you straight, he wants to depopulate the world using vaccines, you’d better believe him.