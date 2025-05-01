The Zionists' Punch and Judy Show: Rebel News' Ezra Levant and Ireland's Little Hitler Justin Barrett meet 'accidentally' at Dublin's Monster Protest

Rebel News presenter Ezra Levant discusses his panto exchange with Little Shitler Justin Barrett at Dublin's monster protest at the weekend (April 26, 2025) in the video above. We're supposed to believe that out of a crowd of tens of thousands Levant just happened to bump into Ireland’s most notorious real life Nazi, after Gemma O’Doherty. Justin Barrett likes to play dress up as his hero Hitler and hams up his Jew hate for maximum effect, which the mainstream media duly publishes to prove there really is a ‘far right’ problem in Ireland. Who cares if Germany’s population was destroyed after World War II, for Justin Barrett, Hitler was the ‘greatest leader of all time’. Incredibly he’s managed to convince quite a few Irish nationalists that leading a country to destruction via a brutal dictatorship is somehow a good thing. Hitler’s intentions were in the right place, or something like that.

Lights, camera, action

At the Zionist/Freemason mega protest at the weekend against the plantation of Ireland (by the Zionists), the cameras were perfectly poised to capture Justin Barrett as he hissed at poor ole Ezra Levant: “I don’t talk to Jews. There’s nothing wrong with national socialism. National socialism knew how to deal with people like you”.

(Cue: Boos from the gallery)

Barrett makes Levant look like the reasonable one. That’s Barrett’s job as far as I can discern - to be as outrageous as possible, to give credit to the anti-Semitism trope so Israel can get away with genocide while playing the victim. Levant telling Barrett,“I think you’re MI6 sent here to undermine the credibility of this event” may well have been putting it in plain sight. They have to tell us, after all. I for one, wasn’t buying their little Punch and Judy act and don’t trust either performer.

There’s no such thing as a free flag

Note in the video from Rebel News how Levant compliments Irish patriot and actor Andy Quirke's free flags (all perfectly ironed) that he apparently bought himself as a little gift to those who attended the protest. Frankly I’m not buying that fairytale either and still don’t even after Quirke’s response on X. It just doesn’t add up.

So we’re supposed to believe that Andy Quirke, out of the goodness of his heart, bought and ironed thousands of Irish tricolour flags for everyone in the audience and I’m supposed to shut up asking questions because he’s working so hard to save Ireland. I’d love to know who really bought all those flags. They certainly looked good on Fox News and Rebel News and made wannabe President/Dictator Conor McGregor look popular for the cameras. Here’s Andy Quirke hard at work, spending all his money on flags for nationalists. What a trooper!

The Freemasons’ Hall Exposé

The reason the free flags had come to my attention was because Quirke had attempted to gloss over Conor McGregor’s Freemasons’ Hall scandal and dismiss it as nothing (like John Waters). This is very telling. The use of the Freemasons’ Hall by McGregor (TWICE) for that interview with Tucker Carlson and that vile music video by Eskimo Supreme, CANNOT be glossed over. Anyone attempting to dismiss it as nothing falls under suspicion and exposes their allegiance or lack of understanding. It’s too big a deal to brush to the side. These are extraordinary times that require extraordinary reactions and analysis. We can’t afford to be too lenient to those who aren’t being straight with us.

The Zionist Network

Back to Ezra Levant of Canadian media outfit Rebel News who ties all this together and exposes the Zionist connections to all these players. You’ll see in the top video Levant mentions Conor McGregor as he attempts to emphasise how organic the demonstration was, no foreign interference at all, at all. Levant just happened to be in town (again) for the protest. Let's all laugh at the crazy Hitler guy who hates Jews and behaves likes a bigot.

After that performance, I wouldn't be surprised if Justin Barrett is also on Israel's payroll along with Levant. His Little Hitler act is preposterous.

It wouldn’t surprise me if phoney investigative journalist Gemma O’Doherty is another one on Israel’s payroll for that matter. Here she is with Fakenukes Phil mocking a dead baby in Gaza, pretending the infant is made of rubber. Who benefits from a video like that? Israel. No need to cry over the dead and injured children if they’re all just crisis actors or rubber dolls. Makes it easier to clear the way for Trump Towers on the Gaza Riviera.

And who benefits from headlines like the one below? Also Israel. Counterintelligence is insidious. A news article like this confirms to the public there is indeed a scary ‘far right’ and it paves the way for laws to protect against anti-Semitism so Israel can get on with murdering and displacing Palestinians to ‘protect itself’ and its right to exist.

The Dismantling of Democracy

Gemma O’Doherty and Justin Barrett have form. They’ve worked together in the past and are both pushing for a dictatorship in line with the satanic New World Order. That’s the plan, to dismantle democracies and install dictators, ones with zero morals like Conor McGregor or Andrew Tate. Justin Barrett is more of a caricature of a Nazi dictator playing a role while simultaneously convincing the easily led that national socialism is the only way out of this mess. I wish I was joking. It’s a farcical notion but things are dangerously stupid right now and the bulk of the Irish population are under mind control of some sort, left and right of the divide. People aren’t thinking straight. We’re surrounded by intelligence operatives pumping out propaganda mixed with truths and lies. It’s hard to figure out what’s what.

Ultimately though, who wants to be bossed around by a dictator, or else? What could possibly go wrong?

This is what the free flag wavers and Freemasons’ Hall apologists need to wrap their heads around and fast or else fall prey to Zionist trickery.

Extras Needed

Protests are well and good but if you’re just being used as an extra for a Conor McGregor for Dictator production, what’s the point? Those uniform flags look neat on camera but they’re not really free. McGregor won’t save Ireland.

Israel wants to punish Ireland for sympathising with Palestinians which is why we’re being flooded with undesirables, like Sweden. All done on purpose. They want to create merry hell then send in their ‘saviours’ to tell us things we want to hear while betraying us. "We only have two enemies in Europe at the moment, Sweden and Ireland,” says Dan Schueftan, chairman of the National Security Studies Centre at the University of Haifa, Israel. He is also a senior lecturer at Haifa University's School of Political Sciences and not shy about discussing Israel’s revenge on Sweden and Ireland.

Tell the Truth and Shame the Devil

If the nationalist movement can’t be honest with itself it’s ruined from the get-go. The bulk of its following don’t want to grapple with the excess death problem since the rollout of the trial injections. Many refuse to admit there was no pandemic. Some nationalists are pushing the lab leak red herring. Others pretend the McGregor Freemasons’ Hall affair is nothing to be concerned about. They’re all over the place, waving free flags and thinking Conor McGregor is going to solve all their problems.

Recognising the Zionist infiltration will help enormously, then people won’t allow themselves to be used so easily or follow false prophets like McGregor just because he’s saying some obvious things and wins the golden ear of Trump and his Zionist acolytes. We need higher standards. Daddy Vaccine isn’t coming to save us either.

The Ezra Levant/Justin Barrett exchange showed us how these operations work. Do we pick a side and start barking like a terrier? Or do we hang back and assess slowly looking out for patterns and anomalies?

We know the answer.

This is war.

All is not as it seems. Bigger is not necessarily better.

Regroup. Rethink. Reboot.

Support real independent journalism and buy Aisling a coffee HERE. Thank you.