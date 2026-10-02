Pre-2021, it was a rare sight to read about fit and healthy teenagers dying suddenly. It was an uncommon occurrence, an exceptional event that warranted detailed discussion and analysis on the airwaves and in the newspapers. As we witness more and more of these type of stories in the news, one important aspect is missing from the conversation and that’s whether or not the deceased had taken part in the Covid jab medical trials officially linked to heart trouble among a long list of side effects.

It’s not unreasonable to ask. It’s an obvious question considering the Covid shots come with a heart risk warning yet time and again, there’s no mention of the injections that the public were coerced into taking from 2021 onwards. The mainstream media assured the public the injections were safe and effective so it’s hardly surprising they omit any potential links to the jabs and young people dying unexpectedly in their reporting.

Don’t mention the jabs

The default excuse is SADS, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome.

We’re told this is what killed 15-year-old Cillian Flaherty who was due to appear on the television show Ireland’s Fittest Family just days before he died suddenly on Monday 21, 2024.

Cillian passed away in his sleep at home after playing in a football match the previous day. His father Paul told RTÉ One’s Prime Time reporter Conor McMorrow on June 23, 2026:

“He played a football match on the Sunday and he was fine, he got Man of the Match that day and he was in great humour all that day. Went to bed then on Sunday night and like everything was completely normal, there was nothing to say what was going to happen during the night”.

Cillian’s father has called for wider access to cardiac screening but the viewer is left wondering if the teenager had received the Covid injections known to cause heart issues. Was Paul Flaherty told not to mention the shots by RTÉ producers as a prerequisite to the interview? Journalistically, it’s a glaring omission, conspicuous by its absence.

Perhaps Cillian Flaherty did not receive the Covid jabs. The viewer needs to know one way or the other considering the injections come with an official heart warning and the subject is in the public interest. We’re seeing too many young people die in a similar manner despite the mainstream media and compromised NGOs assuring us it’s always been this way. No it hasn’t. NOT AT THIS RATE.

The persecuted doctors

We’ve also seen what happens to the doctors who speak out. They’re vilified and penalised, like consultant cardiologist Dr Dean Patterson.

Dr Anne McCloskey who was jailed for refusal to pay a Covid fine and suspended from practising medicine for rightfully raising the alarm on the dangers of the injections says:

I was a practising doctor for forty years. This level of unexplained sudden death in our young was never was heard of . It is new, unprecedented, inexplicable, but contemporaneous with the unlicenced, indemnified bioweapon rollout. The penny is beginning to drop, and it's painful but required.

The effects of the Covid shots need to be discussed openly but the mainstream media undermine the conversation while the medical establishment are busy demonising doctors who risk everything to get the information out. Paid agents suffocate any attempts at discussion online with ‘think of the family’ guilt trips. That’s how we know something is wrong. We have to pay attention because the mainstream media will not investigate themselves. We the people, the jabbed and unjabbed alike, will have to investigate them. It’s up to us to intervene or pay the consequences of wilful ignorance.

Young, healthy people don’t just die. There’s always a reason. For the 15-34 year age group it’s usually something avoidable like a car crash or suicide or substance misuse, rarely ill health. That’s how it used to be before the rollout of the trial injections. We’re being programmed to accept young people dying without explanation as the new normal. We must resist. We must ask awkward questions and face the hostile reaction that evokes among those with something to hide.

Tributes won’t do

Tributes won’t do. We’ve got to keep reminding ourselves that the number of young people dying is highly irregular as the statisticians go to work normalising all these sudden deaths. It’s an underlying, undetected heart condition we’re told repeatedly or some such excuse. Anything but examine whether or not the injections or medication in general may have played a role in the untimely deaths of these young athletes we keep seeing in our daily news feeds.

Those with questionable agendas for suppressing any discussion of the dangerous injections feign offence. They demand respect for the families. What about the deceased? Don’t they deserve a proper investigation that hasn’t been co-opted by special interest groups hell-bent on covering up the devastating effects of the Covid injections and medical interventions in general? Even the flu jab can cause myocarditis as consultant cardiologist Dean Patterson noted.

We must remember that the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JVCI) in the UK refused to recommend the Covid injections for 12-15 year old on September 3, 2021 citing concerns over heart issues. The jab programme went ahead anyway. No such warnings in Ireland. No dissent was allowed. Safe and effective on repeat. Parents queued up with the their children for the shots under the impression they were doing the right thing. The propaganda was relentless. Dissenters kicked out of society for raising the alarm. No sympathy for those tinfoil hat nutters.

We’re being desensitised

We’re being desensitised to accept young people dying suddenly as a regular occurrence. This is not good. We’re being conditioned to expect these deaths through national screening campaigns claiming to help solve the problem as numbers only seem to increase.

Where has all the heart monitoring got us? More awareness or more deaths? Have all these SADS campaigns only served to normalise something that should never have been normalised? Young people dying without a proper explanation. Tributes instead of serious reporting.

Think of the reaction when 24-year-old All-Ireland winning captain Cormac McAnallen died in his sleep on March 2, 2004. It was front page news and occupied the airwaves for weeks. What’s the reaction to similar events these days? Mild interest before we move on to the next thing. Barely any analysis. Just tributes and the call for more heart screening that doesn’t appear to solve anything.

Cormac’s mother Bridget McAnallen said they’d never heard of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome at the time of his death. That’s not to say athletes didn’t die suddenly back then. They did. Just not at the rate we’re witnessing today. It really was a rare occurrence. Something has changed dramatically and we’re not supposed to notice. Defibrillators blinking everywhere. Just in case.

What changed?

SADS was so unheard of when Cormac McAnallen died that an The Irish Times report from January 31, 2007 claimed an average of five sudden cardiac deaths in Irish sport each year in the 14-35 year age group. Compare that with up to 100 SADS deaths a year in the under 35s these days. What changed? It can’t just be an awareness issue.

The way we count SADS cases has been altered

Around 2007 there was a shift in how SADS cases were counted in Ireland as the campaign to normalise heart issues in young people started apace. Deaths increased to an average of 10 SADS cases a year for the 14-35 year age group between 2005 and 2007. The numbers were reassessed retrospectively with a study Sudden cardiac death in 14-35 year olds in Ireland from 2005 to 2007: a retrospective registry.

According to the retrospective analysis SADS was heavily under-coded by official records. An expert panel found 13 specific SADS cases for 2007 even though 11 of those 13 deaths were originally assigned a different International Classification of Diseases (ICD) code on official Central Statistics Office (CSO) death certificates. The push to normalise SADS had begun.

Heart Trouble

Since 2021 we’ve seen a sharp increase in heart issues amongst our young people but it seems the wider public have been programmed to overlook the obvious link to the injections and pass the deaths off as something that’s always happened.

There’s constantly an excuse and it’s never the jabs. The injections must not be discussed as a possible cause of death. That’s the deal if you want to keep your job and your status in Ireland. Play dumb and say nothing.

Peeling back the layers

Kilkenny accountant Patrick E Walsh set aside suicides and accidents and focused on medical deaths from Central Statistics Office data following the shots. This is what he discovered. Proof that something extraordinary occurred from 2021 that caused a shocking increase in young people dying in a medical setting. This is the story the mainstream media won’t touch because they’re complicit in the cover-up. They encouraged their readers and viewers to get injected with a series of toxic shots known to cause harm. They maligned those trying to raise the alarm and silenced any critics to the rollout. The criminal is hardly going to investigate his own crime. Instead he’ll play with statistics to cover his tracks. That’s why we have to dig deeper.

If we go from the premise there’s a cover-up of these young deaths since the injections, then we’re better equipped to investigate them from a sharper perspective without being gaslit by NGO excuses.

Ask Google AI has there been an increase in young people dying in Ireland over the past five years, this is what comes up. You’d be forgiven for thinking things are getting better, not worse and moving along.

What’s the problem?

This is why we’ve got to know our stuff when talking about mortality statistics because serious subjects can be dismissed easily under a broad banner of ‘deaths’. We have to be specific and peel away the deaths from accidents and suicides that won’t signal an issue relating to the Covid shots. On first glance, you’d easily think deaths the 15-34 age bracket are going down since 2007. What’s the problem?

Click into that Reddit graph that’s first to come up and it certainly looks like a dramatic improvement when it comes to mortality among the 15-34 year age group. The graph shows a sharp decline in young people dying in Ireland from 2007 - 2024, down from nearly 900 to 500 (44% drop). It’s usually at this point that the reader moves on satisfied there’s nothing to worry about, that all this talk of young people dying suddenly is misinformation spouted by conspiracy theorists.

AbsolutelyDireWolf writes on Reddit:

If you make the mistake of stumbling onto Facebook these days, you’ll easily find a barrage of comments on posts claiming there’s been a surge in younger people dying. This is categorically untrue. Over the last number of decades, the number of young adults dying each year has been falling. I’ve graphed out the CSO deaths data for the age group of 15-34 showing how the number of deaths has fallen from over 900 people per year to 500 per year. The misinformation is generally coming from covid vaccine sceptics, looking to push a false narrative that there’s some increase in young people dying and in my experience, this lie is spreading to others who innocently “feel” this seems true. A number of politicians have also been pushing this claim to sow seeds of distrust. In my opinion, it’s working because of the following:

Rip .ie posts being shared on Facebook. We never had this 15-20 years ago, so if you start seeing posts about deaths more regularly, your brain connects this to an increase in deaths. Ease of access to non-stop information, more and more people can access the internet and socials than ever, and cannot discern between information and misinformation.

I’ve pulled together the chart here using CSO deaths and population datasets - for 23 and 24, I’ve had to use the VDA45 dataset as there’s a lag before the VSA35 dataset is updated with final categorisations of deaths, but tends to be quite accurate, with self harm deaths taking a bit longer to be categorised, so I expect those final orange bars to climb a bit still. (I would stress however, per capita, the self harm rate of deaths has fallen 40% since the late 90s - we’re in a mental health crisis, but that’s because we’re talking about it, making it feel more prevalent, but the actual mortality rate has been consistently improving).

Feel free to copy this image and paste it whenever you see folk spreading misinformation about younger people dying at a higher rate in this country.

I have no idea who this person that goes by AbsolutelyDireWolf is or what his agenda is but he’s leaving out some salient points worth noting. The fact that he’s been given top billing on Google search would indicate he’s doing the bidding of the government, whether he knows it or not.

Playing with numbers

When focusing on the 15-34 year age category, bear in mind this group accounts for roughly 1.2 million people. It’s important to understand that figure has remained more or less the same from 2007 to 2024 even though Ireland’s population has grown by 24% during that time from around 4.34 million to 5.38 million due to open border policies. As Ireland’s young people have been forced out of the country in search of better opportunities they’ve been replaced by the ‘new Irish’ enticed by freebies and improved lifestyle incentives. More than one in five people living in Ireland is foreign born. Walk around any Irish town or village and notice it’s missing a generation or two of young Irish people, leaving behind an aging population to fend for themselves. It’s also worth noting there was no vax pass required of the newcomers. That pressure was placed on the natives to roll up their sleeves for the common good from 2021.

The children born during the baby boom of the late 1970s and early 1980s were in the 15–34 bracket in 2007, but have completely transitioned out of it into older age cohorts as of 2024. After the unravelling of the Celtic Tiger (post-2008) outward migration heavily drained the demographic that would be in their 20s and early 30s by 2024. Lower birth rates in the late 1980s and 1990s meant fewer native-born Irish children were growing into this bracket by 2024.

So it’s not as straightforward as the graph initially appears. Car crashes, for example, accounted for 155 deaths in the 15-34 year category in 2007. A European Commission report from the time put Ireland at the worst road death figures in Europe for young people. The data showed that more than one third of those killed on Irish roads were under 25. The leading cause of death for young people in 2007 was suicide with 161 people taking their lives in that age group. The year 2007 also reflected the peak of the Celtic Tiger era drug use with 66 cocaine-related poisoning deaths impacting the 15–34 young adult demographic. This drives home the point that it’s unusual for a young person to just die. There’s always an explanation.

Nearly 21,000 side effects registered

The death of every young person is a tragedy and a huge loss for the families left behind who attempt to understand what happened through their grief and distress. Added to their pain is a system that’s untrustworthy and in cover-up mode.

For researchers trying to establish a link between the injections and early mortality, concentrating on medical deaths as Patrick E Walsh has done exposes a worrying trend. The medical profession, like the mainstream media, are too compromised to admit there’s a problem as it exposes their complicity in the crime.

They’re aware of the 20,835 suspected side-effects of the Covid injections reported to Ireland’s Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) but they play dumb to keep their jobs. On they go jabbing. Just following orders. It’s like the Nuremberg Trials never happened.

The Eurostat Excess Mortality data also show a sharp increase in overall deaths in line with the shots. This cannot be ignored by anyone serious about getting to the truth of the matter.

So what are we to make of all this data?

It can be all too much and rather confusing but when it comes to statistics, knowledge is power. We need to know what we’re talking about so we’re not bamboozled by condescending wordsmiths on an NGO pay roll out to dismiss concerns about the injections.

So let’s recap on what we know for sure. We know for sure that excess deaths in Ireland rose dramatically in line with the rollout of the Covid shots. We know for sure young people are getting cancers in tandem with an increase in cancers since the Covid shots. Bowl cancer for example is on the rise. In the UK private admissions are up 50% in the under 50s since 2021. That’s too big a jump to ignore.

We also know for sure that Bill Gates and his billionaire buddies have a depopulation agenda in place that involves using vaccines to bring down numbers. He said so himself. We’re witnessing that plan in motion. We can see a replacement agenda at play. As the native population goes down, the replacements bulk out the deficit. What depopulation?

Our next challenge is to figure out more clearly exactly how these Covid injections are affecting young people in particular as they’re the group that’s usually healthy unlike older age brackets with their pills and prescriptions and ailments. We can only achieve that through open discourse. No fear. No offence. Honesty. That means taking on the big institutions that are attempting to shut down the conversation by any means necessary.

The 15-34 age group have been predominantly healthy and generally only die from preventable events like suicide, accidents, car crashes or drug misuse which makes them an essential age bracket to study for health abnormalities. For families of the deceased it means being prudent about who to trust. They need to protect themselves from being used by those with special interests who want to crush any discussion about the effects of the Covid injections or Big Pharma products in general. The families of the deceased need to make sure they’re not manipulated by RTÉ or the mainstream media to cover up jab injuries. Ultimately they’re better off telling their stories themselves, unedited, and putting them out on the Internet independently. A mobile phone will do the job. Include the parts the mainstream media avoids at all costs. Talk about the Covid shots.

Address the elephant in the room

Were there any injections before the sudden death? Was the deceased on any medications that might have attributed to the unexpected passing? That’s what the wider public needs to know. Testimonies can be powerful, essential evidence when supported with facts. Understanding the agendas at play is crucial along along with radical honesty. No hiding in the shadows.

Ultimately we must reject the campaign to normalise young people dying suddenly without explanation and dare to ask if the deceased was injected with the dangerous shots without fear of being attacked.

It’s up to us to break the omertà that only protects the perpetrators.

If it’s not the toxic shots it should be easy to dismiss immediately by stating if the cause of death was a car crash or suicide or accident. If there’s a possibility the death might be connected to the injections, it must be investigated further with the understanding the institutions are heavily compromised and want to attribute SADS to heart issue deaths without considering the injections that cause cardiac problems.

That’s where we’re at. There’s no moving on from the Covid scam.

We’ll be living with its consequences for the rest of our lives.

Related articles:

How the GAA used the sudden death of Tyrone star Cormac McAnallen to normalise SADS

Who’s counting? How many sudden deaths of young GAA players will it take for people to recognise we have a problem?