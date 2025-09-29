Liechtenstein is a German-speaking, 25km-long principality between Austria and Switzerland, known for its medieval castles, alpine landscapes and villages linked by a network of trails. It is not a member state of the European Union, but it participates in both the Schengen Area and the European Economic Area.

Capital: Vaduz

Population: 40,197 (2024)

Area: 160.5 km²

Official languages: German, Swiss Standard German

Something most peculiar is going on in Liechtenstein but it’s hard to find anything about its erratic excess mortality figures on the Internet. Perhaps somebody from Liechtenstein can assist. Does anybody know anyone from Liechtenstein out there?

The only major sign online that things are amiss in the tiny principality came with the sudden death of Prince Constantin as reported in People magazine on December 7, 2023.

Prince Constantin is the youngest son of Prince Hans-Adam II, the current reigning prince of Lichtenstein, and was seventh in the line of succession to the throne. He is survived by his wife, Princess Marie, and their three children, Prince Moritz, 20, Princess Georgina, 18, and Prince Benedikt, 15.

It’s not clear if Prince Constantin took part in the Covid-19 vaccine medical trials. No cause of death is provided.

The prince’s mother, Countess Marie Kinsky died two years earlier on August 21, 2021 after suffering a stroke. She was 81.

Countess Marie Kinsky with Prince Hans-Adam II (July 2006)

Prince Hans Adams II (80 years) remains the top dog in Liechtenstein although he relinquished most of his considerable powers to his son, Hereditary Prince Alois who acts as head of state. The prince is not just a figurehead. He has the power to dismiss the government and appoint judges – in effect making Liechtenstein an absolute monarchy.

Prince Hans Adams is said to be one of the wealthiest leaders of state in the world and is believed to be Europe’s richest monarch.

Hereditary Prince Alois acting as head of state at the UN

His heir apparent Prince Alois has yet to wield his princely veto although he did threaten to use it to keep abortion illegal in September 2011 during a referendum debate to legalise abortion in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy or when the unborn child was disabled. The proposal was narrowly defeated by 52.3% to 47.7%.

So let’s take a look at Liechtenstein’s puzzling death figures.

We’ll have to rewind to 2020, the year of the supposed pandemic, for context.

According to Wikipedia (info is limited) Liechtenstein reported its first case of ‘Covid’ in March 2020.

On 3 March, the first case was reported in the country with a person who had contact with an infected person in Switzerland. He developed symptoms and turned himself to the state hospital where he was confirmed to have the new virus. He was isolated at the state hospital.

On April 4, 2020, one person died ‘of Covid-19’ in Liechtenstein, Wikipedia tells us.

If we look at Eurostat’s mortality figures for Liechtenstein in 2020 we see March was well below average at -10.1%. But what was going on in February 2020? Excess deaths are 46% above baseline. What was killing Liechtensteiners at such a shocking rate before the ‘pandemic’ had even got started? Notice the marked contrast to January 2020 when deaths were down a whooping -24%. That’s a jump of 70% in one month.

Deaths start to climb dangerously high in September 2020 at 29% before leaping to 74% above average in November 2020 and then peaking at 117.8% above baseline. Now that we have ascertained there was no deadly virus killing people, we must ask what kind of medical interventions were they using in Liechtenstein to create these huge spikes in mortality? I’ve looked up ‘ventilators Liechtenstein’ and ‘midazolam Liechtenstein’ to no avail. We need to find out what kind of protocols Liechtensteiners were placed on when told they had ‘Covid-19’ through untrustworthy testing kits. Somebody out there must know. These mortality figures are startling.

On to 2021 and we can see Liechtenstein’s mortality data seesaw all over the place, not in line with how a contagious, deadly, airborne virus would operate. One month it’s up (May, 18%), next it’s down (June, -39.5%) only to swing back up again (July, 23.1%). This is the year the so-called vaccines are rolled out. Does anyone know what was going on in Liechtenstein in March, June and October 2021 to explain these giant drops in mortality? Were nurses and doctors taking some time off, perhaps?

Moving on to 2022, deaths peak at an eye-watering 46% above baseline in February 2022, October 2022 mortality drops to -27.9%.

Next 2023, we see mortality drop to -45.3% in July only to shoot up to 39.7% in November 2023. Surely there are some Liechtensteiners out there who also find this perplexing and want answers. I can’t be the only one, even though I know very little about semi-constitutional monarchy apart from it has no debt apparently (Wikipedia again).

The end of 2023 witnesses the sudden death of Prince Constantin in December, an ominous sign all is not well in the House of Liechtenstein.

2024 sees big trouble for Liechtenstein. The WHO may have declared an end to the public health emergency in May 2023 but excess deaths are 59.1% above the (2016-2019) norm in February 2021 and as high as 63% above baseline in September 2024. Something has gone terribly wrong and nobody’s talking about the staggering loss of life in the picturesque principality. Wikipedia (I know!) tells us as of October 27, 2023, a total of 74,330 vaccine doses have been administered. Notice the 33 in there. Might be nothing. Might be something. That’s an average of 1.8 jabs per person in Liechtenstein. No doubt some were more willing to roll up their sleeves ‘for the common good’ than others.

Finishing off with 2025 - Eurostat’s latest data brings us up to June. Excess deaths are still too high for comfort. Then there’s that drop in March 2025 to -17.7%. Erratic behaviour. Wikipedia tells us the government of Liechtenstein reported on its website in daily notifications about the number of cases in the country that have been reported. As of January 2025, the data is no longer updated and the link leads to a 404 page.

Strange. Why remove the information? What’s it hiding?

In August 2025 the Liechtenstein royal family celebrated the wedding of Prince Alois and Princess Sophie’s only daughter, Princess Marie Caroline to Venezuelan-born Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer at Vaduz Cathedral. Surprisingly this Hello! article provides good information on the royals of Liechtenstein for those of a curious nature.

Where does this royal family fit in to the New World Order that’s unfolding before our eyes? We know Europe’s royal families have been doing deals in the background. Where do these guys slot in?

How long can those royal waves dismiss the turbulent mortality data that has already captured at least one, if not two, of their own?

Liechtenstein is one to watch.