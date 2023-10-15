“…evidence is now available that indicates that older people can have atypical presentations and the level of asymptomatic transmission is higher than previously known”.

An excerpt from a buried report to the Minister for Health entitled Covid-19 Nursing Homes Expert Panel, Examination of Measures to 2021.

It’s a damning read. There was no requirement for Ireland’s elderly to present with symptoms of so-called Covid-19 for them to be labelled with the ‘virus’ and ‘treated’ accordingly. We know morphine and midazolam (a drug once used for capital punishment) combined creates breathing difficulties which meant they didn’t stand a chance either way against the insane Covid-19 policies that saw them isolated, dehydrated, starved and placed on an end-of-life cocktail of drugs. No visitors. No autopsies. Closed coffins. No questions asked. Move along.

We know the testing mechanisms for ‘Covid-19’ were faulty and unreliable from previous investigations. The box (above) from the nursing homes report shows our elderly didn’t have to be sick to test positive for ‘Covid-19’. Asymptomatic plus an unreliable PCR test result was enough to have them diagnosed with the ‘deadly virus’, striking fear into the hearts of those caring for them.

Pfizer whistleblower Dr Mike Yeadon spelled it out for us when commenting on Irish HSE protocols for Covid-19 patients.

In care homes, I know of cases where they injected midazolam & morphine was given by non medical staff who were asked “Do you think you can do this?” And many did administer doses of midazolam injections and morphine injections that were far too high & stopped the spontaneous breathing of their elderly charges. Very, very large numbers of subjects treated this way. This combination of drugs is contraindicated in people without end of life care orders and certainly in people not subject to close monitoring. Again, I could stand up murder charges, or reckless endangerment in the case of possibly ignorant people who’d been procured to do the deed by authority figures.

The report on Irish nursing homes reveals ‘a confirmed outbreak causes high levels of staff absenteeism due to sick leave and self-isolation’. It goes on to say the levels of absenteeism meant care homes brought in agency staff. Did these temporary workers carry out orders to administer midazolam and other end of life drugs on patients they had no connection with? Were they ‘just following orders’?

April 2020 saw the peak of the ‘First Wave’ of Covid deaths, or so we were told in our bought and paid for mainstream media. The CSO tells us RIP.ie published 1,237 death notices from HIQA residential facilities that month, a sharp spike. The CSO also informs us a grand total of 1,928 people died ‘from Covid’ in 2020 in total, 79% in people 75 years of age and older. This is very telling.

In August 2021, Dr Marcus de Brún took part in an Iconoclast round-table discussion by Ryland Media and spoke about how elderly people were transferred to nursing homes without proper patient-care direction.

All we were given, or instructed to give patients was end of life care, midazolam, sedate them and let them die. Encouraged in paper, in black and white, encouraged, doctors were, to get family members in to sign ‘do not resuscitate’ orders, you know, all of this, was disgusting. It was an inhumane way to treat fellow citizens and human beings.

Dr de Brún had resigned from The Irish Medical Council the year before over its handling of the nursing home scandal and the treatment of our elderly.

The government report on Covid-19 in Irish nursing homes shows Ireland came third in the world for its death rate in care facilities coming in at 63% just behind Belgium at 64% and Canada at a startling 85%.

The report concludes 33 papers (surprise surprise) ‘present limited data on the management of outbreaks and the absence of a systems approach to the management of COVID-19 in nursing homes’.

It recommends staff and residents get their flu vaccines and talks about the ‘usefulness of regular mass testing in areas where the disease has been eradicated’.

The nature of COVID-19, including its level of infectiousness, the extent of atypical presentation and the level of asymptomatic transmission and the generally evolving epidemiological knowledge posed management problems

It’s gobbledygook to conceal that care home residents were targeted for end of life protocols, to be known as Covid-19 deaths in order to generate enough fear in the wider population so people would roll up their sleeves and enter a dangerous, liability-free medical trial for ‘the greater good’.

We owe to those who died in Irish nursing homes in 2020 to understand what really went on behind those closed doors, so it never happens again on our watch.

You can read the full Covid-19 Nursing Homes Expert Panel report HERE.

Show your support for independent journalism and buy the author a coffee HERE. Thank you.