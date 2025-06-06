Twenty-four-year olds Olivia Tuohy, Aaron Johnston and Ellen Cassidy who died after running in half-marathons in Ireland and Scotland

What are the chances of three 24-year-old Irish athletes losing their lives after participating in half marathons in Ireland and Scotland in a matter of four months?

Twenty-four-year old Olivia Tuohy from Ennis in County Clare (pictured left) died on May 25, 2025 while taking part in the Edinburgh Half Marathon. The Banner Ladies football club said: "We wish to express our sadness at the passing of our friend and former teammate Olivia Tuohy, daughter of Liz and Kieran.

Aaron Johnston, 24, (pictured centre) from Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh collapsed on February 2, 2025 during the Half Marathon Winter Warmer run in Glasgow. He later died in hospital. Ashwood Garden Centre, Aaron’s family’s business, paid tribute to him on social media, writing, ‘We are completely heartbroken that our precious Aaron Johnston, son of Niall and Joy and brother to Hayley, Adam and Jessica died suddenly yesterday. Words cannot describe what we are going through now.’

Most recently, 24-year-old Ellen Cassidy died in hospital after becoming unwell at the finish line of the Cork City Half Marathon on Sunday June 1, 2025. Ellen was a champion swimmer who had represented Ireland at the European Youth Olympics and the European Junior Championships. A message on the Swim Ireland website reads: Swim Ireland and the Irish swimming community are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Dolphin Swimming Club’s Ellen Cassidy at the Cork City Marathon on Sunday.

Complicit Mainstream Media

Nowhere in any of the mainstream reports does it even speculate if any of these young people had entered the risky Covid-19 vaccine trials officially linked to heart issues and a long list of side-effects including sudden death. The reason the mainstream media are avoiding this obvious topic is because they were complicit in coercing Ireland’s young people into rolling up their sleeves for the common good for a mystery virus that didn’t even affect them. Covid-19 was classified in the same category as the flu which we were supposed to believe had disappeared. As yet, it is unclear if any of these runners had received the Covid-19 injections.

It’s a matter of public importance that we find out one way or the other, in a timely a straightforward manner, without offence. It is highly unusual for three 24-year-olds to die within four months of each other, after running in half marathons. Mainstream media journalists refuse to do their job and ask pertinent questions relating to the fallout of the Covid-19 vaccine trials. There are at least 24,878 extra deaths in Ireland since the rollout of the dangerous injections according to IrelandExcessDeaths.com. In this context, the first question for every sudden and unexpected death must be: Were they injected?

Copying and pasting tributes is not journalism. It’s deflection. If the complicit mainstream media fail in their duty to explain clearly the vaccine status of the deceased, then it’s up to family members to let the public know immediately, as difficult as that may be, to put an end to the predictable speculation that arises after these increasingly frequent sudden deaths. This is a serious news story that affects the whole of the country and must be treated as such.

Dolphin Swimming Club Covid Guidelines

In September 2021, the Dolphin Swimming Club in Cork, one of the oldest swimming clubs in Ireland, founded in 1901, posted these Covid-19 guidelines for children (video below) on its website. A spokesperson for the club talks about testing children without any acknowledgement that the tests were untrustworthy at best, fraudulent at worst. He says if the child tests positive for Covid-19, the parent must report to the club’s Covid officer and the child will be removed from all activities until further notice. Only vaccinated children who were close contacts would be allowed to remain for training, while those whose parents wisely declined the trial would have to be removed from all activities until further notice.

The guidelines expose the open discrimination of unvaccinated children in the club. Even if Covid-19 existed, surely all that chlorine in the water would have dissolved any worries away. This ‘health advice’ amounts to coercion - power tripping on children who just wanted to swim, endangering their lives, for no apparent reason.

It also gives us an idea of the club’s stance at the time of the so-called pandemic. Was similar pressure placed on 24-year-old Ellen Cassidy to enter the liability-free medical trial so she could continue training without any hassle?

Images posted on the club’s Instagram account from December 2021 show how serious management were about enforcing ridiculous rules like useless face masks on perfectly healthy athletes, restricting their breathing even on the podium to collect medals. In 2022 Dolphin Swimming Club was awarded ‘Club of the Year’ by Swim Ireland - an accolade and recognition for the club’s efforts across multiple disciplines such as performance, administration, compliance, development, and other relevant areas. Compliance stands out as the operative word.

Suspicious Behaviour

Not too long ago a story where three young Irish athletes die within four months of each other would have garnered widespread discussion and debate with hours of broadcasting time dedicated to analysing what may have contributed to their untimely demises. For example, had they recently entered a medical trial associated with heart damage or sudden death? There would have been columns, opinion pieces and lengthy investigations written about the unlikelihood of three 24-year-olds in the prime of their health dying in these circumstances. In this cover-up era, their deaths are passed off as an unfortunate coincidence while anyone asking appropriate questions is silenced and guilt tripped into self-censorship.

It’s Never The Right Time

News must be covered in a contemporaneous manner. In other words, it’s never the right time to ask awkward questions. There’s no waiting until everyone is satisfied with the report or line of inquiry. Most people don’t want to hear any questions about the Covid-19 injections because they more than likely participated in the trials themselves and feel defensive about being over-trusting of The $cience™. They want the mainstream media version which offers condolences and moves on as quickly as possible without further investigation.

Many of those who wish to keep us quiet about the rise in deaths in our young people usually want to protect the role they played in the fake pandemic. Beware of their virtue signalling and empty platitudes.

Swim Ireland’s Draconian Covid Measures

If the various sporting bodies like the GAA and Swim Ireland that pushed the injections on their members can offer their sympathies and be the first in the queue with their condolences, we who are aware of the excess deaths can also ask some simple questions and examine the chances of three young people dying in this manner.

Swim Ireland was particularly draconian during the fake pandemic in its efforts to coerce members into the risky medical trial with zero long term (or short term) assurances. For example, in December 2021 Sports and Fitness Ballyfermot issued these guidelines:

Parents of Children in Swimming Lessons please note: for parents accompanying children into the centre to get ready before and after swimming lessons and spectators staying for the duration of the swimming lesson you will be required to provide your Digital Covid Certification and photographic identification in order to gain access to the building. Vaccination cards will not be accepted.

Swim Ireland, Ireland governing body for swimming also states that "Spectators (over 18) must present their DCC to access an event or training session. Facilities and clubs may also ask for Photo ID for verification purposes"

Spectators (over 18) must present their DCC to access an event or training session. Facilities and clubs may also ask for Photographic ID for verification purposes.

We ask parents to please understand that these are measures we are required to implement as per government guidelines

This is coercion. Nobody should have been forced into a high risk medical trial without informed consent, for no discernible reason. There was no pandemic, no scary virus. The receipts have been checked over and over. It’s clear for those with eyes willing to see. The injections they called vaccines were far from safe and effective. Their purpose was to cause harm, not to protect lives. Swim Ireland must take responsibility for its stance in forcing its members into the dangerous trial, that means acknowledging the link between the jabs and heart issues.

Study of 11 million runners in the US

To better understand the unlikelihood of these three deaths so close together we must look back on research published in the New England Journal of Medicine which examined nearly 11 million runners who had completed marathons and half-marathons from January 1, 2000, to May 31, 2010 in the United States. Over the decade, only 59 runners had cardiac arrests (40 in marathons and 19 in half-marathons), of which 42 died. Average of age of death was 42. That’s 19 cardiac arrests in half marathons in the US over a 10 year period covering millions of runners. Only two of those cardiac arrests during half marathons were in women - in 10 years. That will tell give us an indication of how strange it is to have three half marathon deaths within a four months, two of them young women, only a week apart.

Table from the New England Journal of Medicine

The study concluded:

Marathons and half-marathons are associated with a low overall risk of cardiac arrest and sudden death. Cardiac arrest, most commonly attributable to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or atherosclerotic coronary disease, occurs primarily among male marathon participants; the incidence rate in this group increased during the past decade.

The study also provides us with a reason for the deaths; a thickening of the heart muscle which makes it harder to pump blood around the body and plaque build-up in the arteries. We come away with an understanding of why the runners suffered cardiac arrest.

Another Tribute Report

Unlike these new deaths we’re witnessing after half-marathons and sporting events in general, where we’re left with more questions than answers. Vaccine induced myocarditis comes to mind but maybe not. We’re only guessing because the media is going out of its way to conceal the cause of death to cover up the extent of the problem since the rollout of the Covid-19 injections. Sudden deaths are purposefully mixed up with suicides and accidents to blur the lines. For these marathon cases, we have a clearer view although the questions remain.

We also don’t know whether or not Jon Devereux entered the Covid-19 vaccine trials. This detail is conspicuous by its absence in the BBC report on his sudden passing. The BBC was another news outlet that pushed the injections but has fallen silent on the cause of all these sudden and unexpected deaths.

The 28-year-old rugby player died last month in the UK after collapsing at a half marathon, the Great Bristol Run, on Sunday, May 11, 2025. The Chester RUFC rugby player received medical treatment at the scene but later died in hospital.

In a statement, Chester RUFC club posted: "Jon was a talented athlete who played senior rugby for Chester, and his energy, spirit, and sportsmanship left a lasting impression on all who knew him. His sudden loss has deeply affected our members and the wider sporting community."

Another mainstream media tribute report missing the obvious question. We’re being primed to believe these sudden deaths in healthy young athletes are normal.

They are not.

It’s time to put pressure on those sporting bodies who pushed the dangerous injections to address the issue and at the very least admit the link between the jabs and heart damage.

The Sound of Silence

The silence at the stage is intolerable.

The only reason it’s been allowed to fester for so long is because the wider public prefer to feign ignorance than face the terrible truth.

The same sporting bodies that guilt tripped their members into a risky medical trial without informed consent, are now attempting to guilt trip into silence anyone asking questions about the wide range of health problems associated with the injections.

Maybe none of these young people participated in the Covid-19 vaccine trials, that’s a possibility but the longer it’s not addressed the more likely it is they were injected. Maybe their early deaths are down to something else entirely which must also be discussed freely considering the importance of the topic.

We need to rule the jabs in or out as matter of urgency. If these athletes did participate in the Covid-19 vaccine trials, an immunohistochemistry staining test will ascertain if the injections contributed to their early deaths.

We can’t keep pretending like everything is normal.