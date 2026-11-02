Aisling O’Loughlin

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Numb nuts's avatar
Numb nuts
1d

My life is quite simple. Government tells me to do something, I do the exact opposite. Serves me well.

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Paul Downey's avatar
Paul Downey
1d

I worked in the bowls of her majesty's government in the late nineteen sixties , and can say with confidence, that elements of the British government have known since the 1960s that the world economy would have to be deliberately collapsed during the first decades of the 21st century.

All of this is unbelievably simple. If you devote your life to Athletics you know an awful lot about Athletics.

Some people seem to have devoted their life to Strictly Come Dancing and can tell you everything about the show that has ever happened.

If you devote your life to computer modelling of future scenarios, then you know an awful lot about the future.And what is possible and not possible. Anyone reading this could have worked out for themselves, in the 1960s, on a sheet of A4, that the British state pension system was a ponzy scheme and was bound to collapse during the 2010s.

When push comes to shove , government is based on cost benefit analysis. Do all the costs and all the enormous benefits of the covid scam , and it becomes a complete no brainer. BoJo even told you all what was planned (13.12.2019) but none of you were paying attention.

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