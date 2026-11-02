May 06, 2021:

BBC Sport reports:

Ireland’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes will be vaccinated ahead of this summer’s Games in Tokyo.

The athletes and support teams will receive the Pfizer jab thanks to an agreement between the pharmaceutical company and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

June 26, 2021:

BBC News reports:

Ciara said she felt fortunate to be among the Irish Olympic athletes to be vaccinated . following an agreement between the pharmaceutical company Pfizer and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

She admitted it would be difficult not to be able to cheer on team mates at the Olympics and to travel without family support.

“You are not going to see family faces and Irish flags, which will be different but we are all in the same boat,” she added. “I am still excited.”

June 23, 2022

The42.ie reports:

CIARA MAGEEAN HAS withdrawn from this weekend’s Irish championships after getting covid.

The 30-year-old – who won bronze in the 1500m at the 2016 and 2019 European championships, as well as a silver in 2018, was favoured to medal this weekend.

Mageean posted on her Facebook page: “Unfortunately I have to withdraw from this year’s Irish Championships due to covid.”

August 12, 2022:

FM104 reports:

Ciara Mageean: “I was on my third period of the month going into the Commonwealth Games. I notice it’s all men interviewing me so I hope that doesn’t make you feel too uncomfortable, but I’m always happy to discuss it; I think it’s an important thing to discuss.

“It’s a real indicator of female athlete health is a regular period. I have a very healthy period. It comes once a month and I know when it’s coming.

“Whenever I got Covid I managed to have three periods in the space of a month, so that does throw you, particularly going into the Commonwealth Games. I messaged my teammates and I was like, ‘great, here’s another period for the month.”

Reporter Peter Branigan interviews Ciara Mageean:

August 22, 2023:

The Irish Mirror reports:

Ciara Mageean's brave bid for Worlds glory ended in "bittersweet" fashion for the disappointed Portaferry athlete in Budapest tonight.

Mageean finished just one place outside the medals in a new national record time of 3.56.61 in a stacked 1500m final that was won, as expected, by Kenya's now three-time World champion Faith Kipyegon.

August 06, 2024:

Olympics.ie reports:

Team Ireland’s Ciara Mageean has withdrawn from tomorrow’s 1500m heats due to injury.

In her final weeks of preparation for these Paris Olympic Games Ciara has been dealing with painful chronic Achilles issues.

Despite every effort made by Ciara and the Team Ireland medical team, the European champion will unfortunately be unable to toe the line tomorrow morning.

Ciara said: “I’m absolutely heartbroken not to be able to compete in my third Olympic Games. I gave it everything to make it possible to be on the start line, but time was against me. I want to thank everyone for all their support.”

July 04, 2025:

ITV News reports:

Champion Irish runner Ciara Mageean has announced she has been diagnosed with cancer.

Mageean, from Portaferry in Northern Ireland, won gold in the 1500 metres at last year’s European Championships.

She announced the diagnosis on Friday.

In a post on Instagram, Mageean, 33, said “To everyone who’s been part of my journey so far, I have some difficult news to share: I’ve been diagnosed with cancer.

“It’s been a lot to take in, but I’ve already started treatment and I’m incredibly grateful to be surrounded by the love and support of my family and close friends.

“Right now, my focus is on healing and taking things one day at a time.

“I kindly ask that you respect my privacy and that of my loved ones as we move through this together.”

She added: “Your understanding means more than I can say.

“Thank you for the love and strength. I’m ready to face this with the same fight I’ve always brought to the track.”

November 01, 2026:

The Guardian reports:

The Irish middle-distance runner Ciara Mageean, who won European gold and competed at two Olympic Games, has died aged 34, her family have announced.

The athlete, from Portaferry in Northern Ireland, died at 6.30am on Sunday. In a post on social media, her family said she was surrounded by her loved ones, adding: “A beloved daughter, sister, wife, friend and inspiration to so many, she will be deeply missed.”

November 02, 2026:

RTÉ News reports:

Bowel Cancer Ireland has renewed its calls for better prevention and screenings following the death of Irish Olympian and European champion runner Ciara Mageean.

The 34-year old, who died yesterday, was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in July 2025.

Bowel Cancer Ireland collaborated with Ms Mageean following her diagnosis and is urging people to watch out for red flag symptoms.

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