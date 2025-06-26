January 2020:

No sign of any trouble. Quite the opposite, in fact. The death rate in Ireland and Europe is well below normal at the beginning of 2020. Ireland’s excess death figure for January 2020, according to official EU data from Eurostat, stands at -9.2% compared to an EU average of -5.7%. Ireland’s Central Statistics Office, on its ‘pandemic’ timeline, claims there is an ‘emerging virus’ in January 2020 as news headlines introduce talk of ‘Covid - a worrying new disease’.

The mainstream media prepare to go into lockstep to convince people all over the world that their lives are in danger from a mystery virus originating from a wet market in Wuhan, China. Pangolins, we’re told.

The BBC report on January 24, 2020 that a man in Belfast has tested negative for the condition, introducing the idea of testing while sowing the seeds of fear. The report reads:

There are currently 1,287 confirmed cases in China, 41 of whom have died.

The virus has now spread to Europe, with three cases confirmed in France.

It has been confirmed that five people are being tested for the virus in Scotland.

We’re introduced to imagery of the new virus - the spike protein. Soon this graphic will be everywhere, seared into the consciousness of the people as an existential threat, something you can ‘catch’ off your neighbours, your wife, your husband, your children, your grandparents, your co-workers. Soon everyone will pose a threat to each other, at least in their imaginations.

February 2020

The month of February sees the Republic of Ireland’s first supposed case of Covid-19 and the build-up of the co-ordinated fear propaganda. The Journal reports on February 29, 2020:

The man is believed to have travelled to Ireland from an area in Italy where coronavirus has been detected.

The HSE is now working to identify people who may have come into contact with the patient.

Contact tracing is introduced to the minds’ of the public along with the notion of bringing a virus home from abroad by accident and infecting everyone in sight. Italy in particular is singled out. Health officials all over the world start to parrot the same script, prepared well in advance and ready for the off. Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan takes centre stage.

Ireland’s excess death rate remains in the negative on Eurostat compared to the average monthly deaths in the years 2016 to 2019 in the EU. In February 2020, Ireland is below normal at -0.8% while the EU average is also below baseline at -2.5%, (difference of 0.7%) .

March 2020

The WHO declares a pandemic on March 11, 2020, the same day as Ireland’s first ‘Covid’ death. Schools close. Visitors are banned from hospitals. Pubs stop serving. Google tells staff to work from home. HSE Director General Paul Reid makes funny hand signals. Aer Lingus A330 carrying a shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) equipment from China lands at Dublin Airport, according to a strange RTÉ report which seems more like a nudge, nudge, wink, wink.

The first high profile Covid cases hit the spotlight. RTÉ ‘good girl’ Claire Byrne says she ‘didn’t believe’ she had Covid-19 until the test diagnosed her with the mystery virus. The fraudulent use of the PCR and antigen tests will drive the illusion of a pandemic in the imaginations of the public in the coming months. Even Claire Byrne didn’t know she was sick until the test gave her a positive reading. This will become common as the months progress and panic creates illogical thinking.

RTÉ’s then highest paid presenter Ryan Tubridy also tests positive for Covid and reports he ‘is in the very fortunate position to have a very unintrusive experience’. A bit like his colleague Claire Byrne, the asymptomatic virus seems to be spreading, at least on the TV. Another RTÉ regular and Newstalk presenter Dr Ciara Kelly claims she has Covid while describing flu-like symptoms. The flu, we’ll soon be told, has disappeared, only to be replaced by an illness with the same symptoms and whatever you’re having yourself.

Dr Catherine Motherway, then head of Intensive Care at University Hospital Limerick, appears on RTÉ’s Primetime, March 20, 2020, with a dire warning to viewers: ‘We must treat each other like pariahs’. The threat of the ventilator is introduced for those who fail to do as they’re told. Dr Motherway says one in five patients in Limerick ICU don’t make it before moving on to young viewers with a baseless threat: “You need to make sure if you’re young that you don’t give it to your parents or your grandparents”.

Viewers are led to believe they can breathe in the ‘virus’ and get sick if they are in close proximity to another person. This is untrue. The falsehood causes serious problems within families and workplaces the length and breadth of the country as ‘Trust the Science’ becomes the mantra of the masses.

Tellingly, the UK government downgrades Covid-19 in March 2020 from a High Consequence Infectious Disease to the level of flu on its website, where it remains. Few notice in the rising panic.

Ireland’s excess death rate for March 2020 is 3.6% above baseline compared to the EU’s 13.6% higher than average percentage. From an Irish perspective, that’s a -10% difference to our EU counterparts. Medical interventions like the dreaded ventilator, HSE approved Remdesivir (linked to organ failure) and respiratory suppressant Midazolam, are used on those unfortunate enough to be diagnosed with ‘Covid-19’ through unreliable testing methods. These protocols (similar across the world) begin to take effect to create the deception of a ‘deadly pandemic’.

Compare Ireland’s 3.6% death rate in March 2020 to 11.1% in March 2024, post injections. In 2020, we’re led to believe there is a contagious virus in the air. In 2024, there’s no talk of excess deaths, it’s as if 11% above normal is nothing worth reporting or even discussing on the airwaves or on the television. In March 2020 talk of a ‘pandemic’ is everywhere.

Former Tánaiste Simon Coveney launches a scathing attack on young people who are ignoring social distancing recommendations and calls on members of the public to confront individuals who are not taking Covid-19 seriously.

April 2020

The Midazolam murders ramp up behind closed doors. Families are turned away under the guise of disease control. Deaths spike but only in ‘care’ homes and hospitals. The virus only kills with the help of medical staff. Do not resuscitate orders are placed on beds of those who fail the unreliable tests. Across Europe the elderly are systematically taken out in a co-ordinated campaign involving end-of-life medications. Controversial Death Row drug Midazolam is widely used in the operation.

Researcher Denis Kelly discovers via data obtained under Freedom of Information from the HSE Primary Care Reimbursement Service a strong correlation between Covid-19 deaths and prescriptions for Midazolam under the General Medical Services scheme. Hypnovel is another name for Midazolam. The red line on the graph below shows us that prescriptions for this sedative shot up in April 2020, in tandem with more than a thousand nursing home deaths that are marked as ‘Covid-19’. The ticker tape on the news fills up with deaths and new cases, terrorising viewers and leading them to believe there is a deadly virus lurking in the air that could strike at any moment.

April 2020 sees Dr Marcus De Brun resign from the Irish Medical Council in protest at what he’s witnessing in Irish nursing homes. He spells out, in no uncertain terms, the advice given to doctors by the Health Service Executive.

“All we were given or instructed to give patients was end-of-life care, Midazolam, sedate them and let them die. Encouraged in paper, in black and white, encouraged doctors were, to get family members in to sign Do Not Resuscitate orders. You know, all of this, was disgusting”.

Is murder too strong a word considering most of the families of the deceased gave their consent to the end-of-life terms and conditions? No, it’s not too strong a word because they signed the lives of their loved ones away under false pretences. It was medical fraud. There was no contagious virus. Some of the elderly may have reached the end of their lives anyway, certainly, but they would not have died alone, hungry, thirsty or in pain. Abandoned.

Those sacrificed on the altar of ‘Covid-19’ were denied a dignified death or even a proper funeral. Coffins closed. No autopsies. Limited funeral numbers, spaced apart. No further investigation allowed. Those murdered in the nursing homes and hospital settings in April 2020 were used to fake the pandemic, to spook the public into rolling up their sleeves when the time came from 2021.

For the month of April 2020, Eurostat records excess deaths in Ireland at 38% above average, 12.8% more than the EU average of 25.2%, which is still extremely high. The elderly across the world are being put to death in the name of a phoney virus. Medical staff are just following orders.

May 2020

Then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar breaks his own government’s Covid advice and has a very public picnic in the Pheonix Park in Dublin with his shirtless pals. They clearly were unafraid of catching anything off each other.

A week earlier, Liz Canavan, the Assistant Secretary General at the Department of the Taoiseach, had advised the public:

"If you're visiting a public amenity try not to stay too long at the site or have picnics. Please do your exercise and then go home".

A revealing conversation on RTÉ Radio One’s flagship show Morning Ireland on May 6, 2020 exposes (inadvertently) the erratic nature of the so-called virus. The elusive ‘deadly thing’ had somehow avoided nursing homes in Munster and Connaught but had turned up in Monaghan, Cavan, Dublin, Laois, Kildare, Louth and Meath to do its worst, with some extra help.

The radio interview (below) with statistician Dr Padraig MacCarron from University of Limerick provides an invaluable piece of evidence to prove there was no contagious airborne virus that you could breathe in and become sick from, circulating in early 2020 in Ireland or throughout the year of the so-called pandemic. If that was the case the whole of Ireland would have been affected. No amount of hand washing would have stopped it spreading everywhere and anywhere, indiscriminately. Contagious illnesses don’t respect squiggly county borders.

The report also proves that death notice website RIP.ie was a vital source of real-time mortality data for Ireland, which explains why The Irish Times bought it and introduced charges in 2025 - to disrupt excess death information reaching the wider public, post injections.

This follow-up report on RTÉ One’s Nine O’Clock News from May 6, 2020, adds further proof that nothing was spreading in Ireland. Medical interventions caused the spike in deaths in April 2020, not ‘Covid-19’ as viewers were misled to believe.

May 2020 sees excess deaths drop dramatically from 38% in April to 7.1%, a 30.9% decrease, as the retail sector reopens and it’s business not quite as usual. The EU average death rate also drops substantially from 25.2% in April 2020 to 3.1% (a 22.1% decrease), indicating a pause in medical interventions across Europe. This again proves there was no contagious virus in the air. An infectious disease would not behave in this manner as Professor Denis Rancourt has pointed out repeatedly in his (yet to be disproven) scientific studies.

June 2020

More proof nothing was spreading and that the government knew it all along while telling people to stay at home and wash their hands. No fear in the Department of Foreign Affairs of a deadly airborne virus in June 2020. The (above) photo shows Niall Burgess who’s now the Irish ambassador to France and a number of officials from the department's UN Security Council campaign team huddled together while posing for the image, champagne flutes raised in celebration for making it on to the council. Another prime example of rules for thee but not for me.

Meanwhile the Irish government is telling people they will be ‘allowed’ visitors into their homes again but only at the end of the month.

Sky News reports that then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says people will be allowed to travel anywhere within their own county on non-essential journeys, and groups of up to six people can meet indoors or outdoors. Pubs will be allowed to reopen on 29 June if they serve ‘substantial’ meals costing not less than €9.

A strange thing is going on with the Eurostat excess deaths too. It looks like the ‘virus’ has disappeared, or at least, has taken a break after all that hard work in April. Excess deaths are well below average at -4.5% (a 11.6% drop from the month before). The Irish public are still under the impression they’re in the middle of a pandemic. The EU death rate average is 1.8%, indicating medical interventions have changed the direction. There’s less threat of the dreaded ventilator which seems to have been widely discarded after €450m worth of unused PPE and ventilators go to waste.

The damage has been done. For now.

That’s it for the first part of Timeline of a Fake Pandemic.

There’s a lot to take in but it’s important we understand why there was no contagious airborne virus killing people as RTÉ News and the complicit mainstream media want us to believe. There’s an attempt to keep this lie going by those trying to manage the fallout of the deception. That’s why we must arm ourselves with knowledge. Give them their own findings back to them but from a different angle, like the RIP.ie death notices report in May 2020. Back then it was a propaganda piece to convince RTÉ’s audience there really was a threat to their lives in the form of a mystery virus. Today it’s vital evidence of a fake pandemic, proof nothing was spreading and that medical interventions created the illusion of a pandemic.

Let’s not wait for a blameless ‘mistakes were made’ government Covid Inquiry centred on an imaginary virus. We must collect our own evidence based on facts and draw our own conclusions.

Show your support for independent journalism and buy Aisling a coffee HERE. Thank you.