Before we continue our Timeline of a Fake Pandemic, let’s compare the overall excess deaths in Ireland for 2020, the year of the supposed pandemic, to those of 2024, according to official EU statistics. We’ve established that medical interventions caused the spike in deaths in Irish nursing homes in April 20220, not so-called Covid-19, as reported by the captured mainstream media. The First Wave of Covid was created by a deliberate and co-ordinated campaign with the aim of convincing the Irish public there was a deadly virus in the air that could kill them if they didn’t follow the rules.

Half of 2020 we see that excess deaths are below the EU four year average. There’s no sign of any pandemic. Compare this to 12 months out of 12 in 2024 seeing alarmingly high excess death rates for Ireland and yet there’s barely a mention of them on RTÉ or in The Journal, both outlets responsible for pumping out misinformation about the risk of the elusive virus to the public, creating the illusion of a health crisis. These organisations prove their guilt by ignoring the body count since the rollout of the injections they promoted under false pretences.

July 2020

July 2020 sees Ireland’s excess death rate, according to official EU statistics, below average at -3.2%. Yet the Irish have been led to believe they’re in the middle of a pandemic caused by an airborne novel virus all the way from China that has somehow replaced the flu. Compare to excess deaths of 17.2% in July 2024 and note there’s nothing in the mainstream media. In July 2020, the captured news cycle is filled with talk of the illness, despite mortality figures being lower than usual. The focus has moved to guilt tripping young people for socialising. We’re supposed to believe they’re spreading the ‘virus’ by simply talking to each other and hanging out together. The carefully selected experts say so. At least according to The Journal who have received funds to play along.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn claims the young are making up the bulk of new cases even though the testing methods to diagnose ‘Covid-19’ are entirely untrustworthy. Dr Glynn tells a NPHET conference on June 09, 2020, that the latest cases are linked to ‘groups having met up’ and says this is ‘not unexpected’ given the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

This priming will pave the way for injecting young people with an unproven ‘vaccine’ in under a year’s time - make ‘em think they’re contagious.

August 2020

The Golfgate scandal makes international news. More evidence of Irish politicians flouting their own rules. RTÉ presenter Seán O’Rourke is among those in attendance alongside a Supreme Court judge who helped sign the initial lockdown restrictions into law and the Moroccan ambassador.

Excess deaths in Ireland are 1.9% above the EU four year average according to Eurostat (compare the hysterics for 1.9% excess deaths in 2020 to the lack of response for 19.3% in Ireland in August for 2024). The mainstream media focus on Covid cases to give the impression of a health crisis in 2020.

Two days before the Golfgate story breaks, Bord Fáilte releases new government health guidelines on August 18, 2020 which include:

Gatherings are restricted to maximum of 6 people indoors and 15 people outdoors.

Weddings of up to a max of 50 people including staff are exempt.

Masks must be worn by customers when arriving to and leaving their tables (the virus doesn’t seem to mind if you’re sitting down).

The Irish Examiner publishes the Golfgate story on August 20, 2020. Report reads:

More than 80 people, including the Agriculture Minister, senators and TDs attended a golf function in a hotel just a day after the Government announced new lockdown measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The Oireachtas Golf Society event to celebrate its 50th anniversary was held at a function room at the Station House Hotel, Clifden, Co Galway last night, even though public health advice clearly states "no formal or informal events or parties should be organised in these premises".

The table plan listed 82 people for the sit-down function, with up to 10 people per table, even though guidelines state no more than six people should be seated at any one table.

The scandal (surprisingly) leads to the resignation of EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and the Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary. It’s rare and strange to see Irish politicians take responsibility for their actions. Six senators lose the party whip. RTÉ bosses put on hold planned projects for broadcaster Seán O’Rourke (until 2022).

Supreme Court judge and former Attorney General Seamus Woulfe finds himself in the spotlight despite previously warning the Minister for Health at the time, Simon Harris, of potential complications arising from the unprecedented emergency powers which include the gardaí having the statutory power of arrest without warrant if anyone disobeyed the restrictions. In a letter from April 2020, since released to the public, Seamus Woulfe, in his capacity as Attorney General, writes:

‘Our courts and the European Court of Human Rights accept the principle that derogations from, or limitations to, personal rights and freedoms are permissible in times of threats to public health or national emergency, provided they are necessary, proportionate and reasonably related to legitimate objectives. These regulations are unprecedented in nature as they provide for a potential criminal prosecution for a person leaving their home without reasonable excuse. These restrictions on the ordinary rights and freedoms of citizens are ones that have not been seen in the history of this State.’

The emergency powers lapse in 2022. Extra.ie reports that 45 people were sent to jail for breaching Covid restrictions during that time.

All for a fake virus. There was no threat to public health.

September 2020

The Minister for Health testing negative for ‘Covid’ somehow makes the headlines across the mainstream media. The sniffles have become big news. The Irish test themselves to see if they’re unwell. Asymptomatic Covid is spoken of with great seriousness. Sky News reports that Ireland’s cabinet are ‘restricting their movements’. You can’t be cautious enough even if Ireland’s excess deaths are at 0.0% in line with the previous four year EU average, according to Eurostat.

October 2020

Ireland heads back into lockdown. Excess deaths are 5.5% above the four year EU average (2016-2019). Compare to 11.4% for October 2024 which receives no news coverage.

"Everyone in the country is being asked to stay at home," Taoiseach Micheál Martin tells the nation in a televised address on September 20, 2020.

The EU’s excess death average (spanning 27 countries) starts to climb (17.3%) reflecting the situation in Eastern Europe. The First Wave of Covid had stopped at the borders of the Eastern bloc exposing the flimsiness of the ‘deadly airborne virus’ story as clearly proven by Professor Denis Rancourt but in the latter part of 2020 it seems to have got through passport control. Professor Rancourt states:

The pandemic model would require the pathogen to carry a passport and to unnaturally change its virulence in attacking vulnerable populations in different national jurisdictions

In his latest report on excess all-cause mortality, co-authored with Joseph Hickey and Christian Linard, Professor Rancourt explains the disparity between Western and Eastern Europe:

Western European countries can have large March-April 2020 peaks whereas Eastern European countries do not. In addition, Eastern European countries typically have remarkably large October-November 2020 peaks whereas Western European countries do not. We would not accept the hypothesis that more virulent strains or variants of the presumed SARS-CoV-2 virus were acting in Eastern Europe than in Western Europe, and in different time periods. The gymnastics needed to advance such a hypothesis would be too strenuous.

No amount of hand washing can explain the pattern of death sites for the ‘virus’. Every time we see human intervention creating the increases in mortality that were marked as ‘Covid’.

November 2020

Ireland’s excess deaths are -2.5% below average and mink are in the firing line. Testing the mink herd has detected no positive result but it doesn’t matter. The mink must go. They might pose a threat sometime. Animal rights activists celebrate although it’s becoming clearer that Covid is being used for agendas other than disease control. The Irish Farmers’ Journal use a sciencey image of a man looking through a microscope to deliver the news.

In Europe the EU average of excess deaths is a whooping 40% reflecting the concerning situation in Eastern Europe. Professor Denis Rancourt and his team give their take on the European imbalance in their most recent paper:

We argue that all-cause mortality disproves the notion of spread. If anything, we would argue that “lower levels of compliance with policy interventions” and “a generally lower level of trust in authorities” may have saved Eastern Europeans from the “1st wave” March-April 2020 peak in excess mortality that we take to be due to aggressive institutional response (fatal treatment in hospitals and care facilities).

Professor Rancourt includes socio economic factors for Eastern Europe’s heavy death toll in November 2020. The over 60s are particularly vulnerable. Poverty plays a role ‘corresponding to former workers who lost their economic and employment security after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s…’.

Professor Rancourt and his team conclude the ‘varying mortality rates are due to different institutional treatments and societal assaults against vulnerable groups in the different countries’. In other words, nothing was spreading.

Eurostat tells us that in November 2020, excess mortality increased, particularly in eastern Europe. The highest rates were observed in Poland (97%), Bulgaria (94%), Slovenia (91.3%), and Czechia (75.8%).

What exactly were these societal assaults to bring about such high death rates? We must investigate further and find out more about protocols used in these Eastern European countries at the time that might explain the mortality figures. The fact that the Polish government was buying its ventilators off a notorious arms dealer gives us an idea of what our Eastern European neighbours were up against.

Reuters reports:

Andrzej Izdebski, 69, has helped smuggle rifles and ammunition across borders, worked for Poland's Communist secret services, and claims to have sold dietary supplements to North Korea.

Months later, as a second coronavirus wave strains Poland's hospitals and raises its COVID-19 death toll, Izdebski has provided less than a fifth of the 1,241 ventilators the government agreed to buy for about $53 million, the government and Izdebski say.

December 2020

The BBC reports that the Republic of Ireland will move to Level Five restrictions in a ‘bid to stem rising infection rates of Covid’, the Taoiseach (Irish PM) confirms on December 30, 2020. Excess death levels in Ireland are at -7.5% below the four year (2016-2019) EU average according to Eurostat. Compare this to 11.5% above average in December 2024. No press conference. No address to nation required. Not like December 2020.

The BBC reports:

Mr Martin said the new coronavirus variant, which was confirmed as present in the country on 24 December, was "spreading at a rate that has surpassed the most pessimistic models available to us".

The scare mongering coincides with the arrival of the so-called ‘vaccines’ on Irish shores. Dublin woman Annie Lynch, a 79-year-old great grandmother, is the first to roll up her sleeve after losing her husband in September that year. She tells the Irish Independent on December 30, 2020, ‘It’s better than a lottery win - it’s like a miracle’. Annie dies two years later.

The rollout begins and Ireland’s excess death figures begin to rise, alarmingly.

At first the mainstream media claims the high numbers are because of the ‘virus’. Once most people are injected, the startling death figures are ignored or played down in the press and on TV. We start to hear more and more reports of people dying suddenly and unexpectedly. Cause of death is left out. It’s become offensive to ask if a person had entered the medical trial linked to heart attacks, blood clots, cancers, neurological issues and sudden death.

The Irish Times buys RIP.e in May 2024 and adds charges.

Nobody wants to talk about excess deaths.

There are hints about the 'next pandemic’ and more ‘vaccines’.

The mainstream media still talk about the ‘pandemic’ as if it were real. Most people continue to tune in and pass no remark when the ‘virus’ comes up.

