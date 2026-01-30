Aisling O'Loughlin

John Brophy
5d

Quite an adventure. Paris had snow for 2 days and the city grinded to a halt. On day 3 there were bare supermarket shelves as trucks had been banned from entering the city. Makes you wonder how vulnerable we are and how precarious city living is these days. Escape to the country. Not to mention the risk of cyberattacks on critical infastructure. No coincidence we are getting our prepping memos in the mail. They need us to be afraid and on edge all the time until they can manage the controlled collapse and complete the reset.

Colette Kavanagh's avatar
Colette Kavanagh
5d

My eye twitches too Aisling about traffic on the naas road every morning. What once was 30 to 40 min journey for my husband to work in dublin is now most mornings 1 and half hours ..people rear ending cars as my husband seeing them on their phones, another man looked like he had a medical emergency in his car on his own..etc etc..I deffo think they are up to something keeping people at home..my hubby also notices Friday light traffic and refers to it as communist Friday..people working from home..anyway i dont think id have the patience for travelling. Thanks for great article 👍

