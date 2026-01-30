Passengers on LeShuttle are forced to walk through tunnel after being evacuated, December 30, 2025

There’s the travel chaos we bring on ourselves, like my 12-year-old son leaving his passport in the front flap of the airplane seat so that when we arrived at border control at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport last December, I went from relaxed, in-command momma to red faced flake dumping all our belongings on the floor in a panic to locate said passport. My son swore he had given it back to me and I couldn’t remember either way. Wasn’t this his moment to be a more responsible traveller? We’d had the unexpected bonus of watching movies on board and lost all sense of time. The Naked Gun with Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson is full of jokey satanic references that had my red eye twitching en route.

The early morning Aer Lingus flight from Shannon had passed with relative ease, until we got to passport control and the self-inflicted travel chaos erupted. Ground staff at the airport made some calls, located the passport in the seat folder (it wasn’t me!) and we ended up waiting an extra hour and a bit to be reunited with the precious travel document. It would make you wonder how so many mysterious passengers passed through Dublin airport without their passports to gain asylum in Ireland these past few years. They obviously needed their travel documents to get on the plane but magically lost them in transit, yet still managed to get through security barriers on arrival to Dublin.

CHINESE SIGNS IN FRANCE

This was not an option for us in France. No travel documents, no entry. It took nearly two hours to recalibrate from our own goal. We would still make our connecting train south, lugging bags across Paris in haste, under pressure but with nobody to blame but ourselves for our reduced lag time. Our planned ‘lunch in Paris’ turned into chewing baguettes at an airport café under fluorescent lighting while staring at fellow zombie-eyed passengers. Not exactly photo op material. Still we’d made it past the gates, we’d arrived in France, even if the signs were mostly in Chinese. The voice-over on the shuttle train was also in Chinese, which set off the twitchy eye into conspiratorial mode.

Aside from the stress brought on by general doziness and unthinking, there’s the travel chaos that turns up unexpectedly, that disrupts everything and is definitely not your fault. It’s the kind of travel chaos that seems to be occurring more and more to those who venture out of their homes for whatever reason, be it business or pleasure or family engagements or just curiosity.

TWO WEEKS LATER

Like two weeks later, same trip, this time heading home, on the train towards the airport in Nice and it just stopped in the middle of nowhere and stayed there for three hours. The voice on the tannoy kept reassuring us in muffled, low volume tones that we’d be moving again soon but soon didn’t come. Eventually desperate passengers with giant suitcases were forced into throwing their luggage off the side of the train and jumping off after them at great peril. It was quite a drop. Forget about minding the gap. Health and safety rules and regulations abandoned. No uniform in sight to oversee the Great Escape as passengers took their chances and exited the train.

The smokers had found the one door that opened and out we jumped onto the ditch, taking matters into our own hands. If only we’d acted sooner, we might have made our Ryanair flight from Nice to Dublin. The bloody voice on the tannoy had lulled us into a false sense of security. I’d given us hours of extra time to get there but it came to nothing. We could rebook with Ryanair for an extra €100 but only we if got to Nice airport within 30 minutes of the flight taking off. Wasn’t going to happen. We’d have to write off the costs and start again. Hassle. The only refund I was entitled to was half the train ticket. Fifteen quid wasn’t going to cover costs.

WHO’D TRAVEL?

We found ourselves in an industrial estate behind Roquebrune-sur-Argens. At this stage my sons and I were well aware we’d missed our flight so we returned to a jovial mood of having an opportunity of staying on in France another week. Might as well make the most the situation. We had our network in France so we could be collected and looked after without too much bother. We passed fellow travellers as they rang for taxis and crammed into the nearest bus shelters to get to the airport. Stress heaped upon more stress. They were left to swing. No relief. No back up bus. No reassuring voice to help them figure out the problem. They were on their own to sort out a mess not of their own doing.

Who’d travel? Best stay home. The twitchy eye started up again. Is that why they’re making it so hard on travellers these days? Is this the beginning of the carbon credit control grid closing in around us? Make it as hard as possible for passengers, keep disrupting their plans, make it dangerous, make it expensive, make it so off-putting they’ll stay put.

SABOTAGE

At the same time, we were stuck on the train in France, thousands more unfortunates found themselves stranded in various ways due to an apparent power outage on the Eurostar between the UK and France. Imagine being locked into a train in an underwater tunnel overnight? The claustrophobia must have been next level. Yes it may well have been just a coincidence considering the sheer volume of travellers after the Christmas holidays but it’s worth considering another option. Sabotage.

We know the World Economic Forum crew wants us enslaved in 15-minute cities, owning nothing and being ‘happy’, brain chipped, jabbed up and compliant, better still, from their perspective, depopulated. They’re open about their plans, in fairness. We know they want to take away our cars and our ability to move freely. Climate change is their latest excuse. We know what they’re plotting because they write books on the subject and meet in Davos to discuss their next moves, so it’s not exactly a stretch of the imagination to think these villains and their ilk are also purposefully creating travel chaos as a way to deter people from planning their next trip.

Are the days of travelling freely between countries coming to an end as those corrupt politicians and more corrupt media personalities introduce the notion of surveillance as security to keep us all safe and sound locked up and locked down? It certainly looks that way. There are too many coincidences to count. A Chinese Communist Party style social credit score system including carbon credits is part of the programme for world domination. They’ve told us.

ARSON ATTACK

Apparently there was a suicide on the track, according to vague news reports the next day in the local papers. That’s why our train to the airport was so delayed for hours. Usually the French are extremely efficient about dealing with accidents and emergencies to keep traffic and travel moving efficiently. Not this time. As tragic as it is that somebody put himself or herself in front of a train before the New Year had emerged with its promise of a fresh start and new beginnings (set aside that the real New Year starts in April). That’s if the suicide story is even true. It’s hard to believe the news these days considering the endless lies peddled by reporters and producers these past few years. The Boy who Cried Wolf comes to mind. Too many lies mean we don’t have to believe whatever excuse is thrown our way whether real or imagined by the mainstream media. We simply can’t trust them anymore. The social contract is broken.

Just a few months earlier, in October 2025, it was more travel chaos on the tracks when around 100 high-speed train journeys were disrupted after cables were targeted in an apparent arson attack.

France’s Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said on social media that cables had been “intentionally set on fire” overnight just south of the south-eastern city of Valence.

Intentionally.

The incident affected France’s most heavily frequented main line connecting the capital Paris to the southern port city of Marseille.

DAMAGED TRACK

Most recently in Spain on January 18, 2026, 45 people died and more than a hundred and fifty were left injured after a high speed train derailed and smashed into an oncoming high-speed train near the Andalucían town of Adamuz. Looks like the railway line had been tampered with although investigators are being cagey about what caused the disaster, Spain’s deadliest since 2013.

In the context of the high-speed collision in Spain or the people stuck in the channel tunnel overnight with the loos out of order, I can conclude we got away lightly on our trip to France over Christmas. One week after jumping off the side of the train in Roquebrune-sur-Argens, we headed this time in the opposite direction for Marseille on a packed train, standing room only. We weren’t taking any chances. We arrived in Marseille two days early, to be sure, to be sure. My sons dragged me to a Marseille football match which is another story entirely. The twitchy eye went into overdrive but I’ll save that tale of official football thuggery for another day: more evidence of bad behaviour being encouraged and bankrolled - an army of miscreants on standby ready to ignite when given the signal.

Official graffiti on the grounds of the Vélodrome in Marseille

On the day of our homeward travel we got the bus to the airport early, five hours early, just in case. It made no difference. Our Ryanair flight from Marseille to Stansted flashed Delayed on the departures screen which gave us only an hour to catch our corresponding flight to Shannon. Curses.

COMPUTER SAYS NO

As luck would have it, our flight from Stansted to Shannon was also delayed due to the freezing cold (the plane had to be de-iced). Otherwise we would never have made it home to Ireland that night. We hit another speed wobble. Our digital boarding passes were rejected by the machine. At Stansted you have to come out and go back in again, no corresponding connection option to make life easier for the passenger. By the time we’d got off the plane, inched our way through passport control’s endless queues, we were too late to enter the next phase of passport control and security checks.

We only got through the barriers thanks to human intervention and a bit of cop. A lady at boarding pass check rang ahead and ascertained our flight was indeed delayed, up went the barrier and on we continued on our seemingly never ending journey. Imagine if there was no human there to see sense and let us through, just a blinking machine saying NO ENTRY.

CAPTAIN HANDSOME TO THE RESCUE

My faith in humanity was further renewed when an outrageously handsome captain pilot came to the rescue after we did another silly, self-inflicted thing on the way home. Ok it was all me this time. I left my son’s lego and a few presents in a bag at Marseille airport, just as we were boarding the flight to Stansted. I’d heard the air hostess mention a missing bag as we sat down but only realised it was our bag on leaving the plane. The flight staff said (in so many words) that unfortunately they couldn’t bring the bag on board for security reasons so it was my tough luck for not claiming it when first flagged. I was ready to shrug my shoulders and take the hit when Captain Handsome emerged from the cockpit and offered to retrieve our lost belongings.

What was the catch? The twitchy eye started up again.

Could this be true? Are there still good people left in this cold, cruel world?

Yes, dear reader, there is a happy ending to this story. Not exactly the happy ending I dreamed of in quieter moments but still, a good one. The captain went out of his way to locate the bag from Lost and Found and posted it to us out of the goodness of his heart. No catch. My youngest got to build his Lego Mercedes sports car and I got to marvel at human kindness in all its glory. Of course I sent him the post and package costs.

Am I less inclined to travel after all that chaos and stress, self-inflicted or otherwise? A little for sure. We’ll be doing an Irish Christmas next time. Still, the human spirit loves adventure and exploration. The satanic New World Order network of crooks and professional criminals will have trouble trying to suppress our urge for travel, try as they might.

Are they using sabotage techniques to bring about travel chaos and misery? Most certainly. This is mixed in with general travel complications, doziness and weather events so the passenger is left wondering if it’s just one of those things.

Every second person has a story to tell. Apparently in Germany when the train stops unexpectedly, the passengers don’t wait anymore. They find ways to exit early.

They can’t all be coincidences.

As long as there are Captain Handsomes in this world doing kind things just for the heck of it, there’s still hope for humanity as we find ourselves up against The Machine.

The digital prison is closing in but good people prevail. Like the woman who let us through at Stansted even though the computer said NO. If she had said NO too we would have been stuffed.

These good eggs give us hope that all is not lost and it’s worth pushing back in the face of carbon credits and 15-minute cities and cars with kill switches and bollards and police in black mask brandishing pepper spray.

We must remember we have an advantage. They’ve told us their plans. It’s up to us what we’re going to do about them.

ENDS