It’s hard not to get caught up in the jubilation of Trump’s second (if not third) presidential victory, even if he’s probably the anti-Christ.

The reaction from a certain type of easily programmable woman on the left has been highly entertaining. You know her - she’s an NGO’s wet dream, repeats their grossly financed propaganda lines like she means them, while virtue signalling about kindness. I have no idea who created this image doing the rounds on t’Interweb but it’s spot on.

Trump’s win has upset the right people and that is satisfying.

The worst types were promoting cackling Kamala - pedos, satanists, celebrities who’d sold their soul to the devil for fame and fortune, creeps and cretins, and worst of all, the Irish mainstream media. The same sell-out personalities who told their audience to roll up their sleeves for the common good and enter a dangerous medical trial for no reason, read from a new WEF script, promoting Kamala Harris. They had to pretend she was an actual contender, like they shamelessly performed for ice-cream licking Joe Biden. Imagine trying to keep a straight face while espousing the attributes of a woman who seemed off her face for most of her presidential campaign. Who cares if she’s corruption personified? Kamala could have been the first female US president of colour. Cue copycat online meltdowns for maximum attention seeking effect by adult women with pink and blue hair.

And who’s bright idea was it to put Diddy’s ex on stage for a frozen faced, tearless, last minute appeal to voters?

Jennifer Lopez came across as desperate for Kamala’s protection. The diva had no issue warning the public about Trump but said NOTHING about P Diddy’s predatory and abusive antics when appropriate to do so. Of course she knew. She just didn’t care. Her career was more important, adulation and riches tempted her to the other side as her fans cheered, all the way to hell.

These compromised celebrities who outed themselves in support of the satanic Kamala Harris campaign have told us who they really are. That false idols top tip from the Bible once again proves itself invaluable. Up there with judge ‘em by their fruits. We’d do well to pay heed and take note of the names. Better still, turn them off.

If Trump’s win is anything to go by, there’s a strong indication the public are no longer as influenced by tacky celeb culture as they used to be. Perhaps they can finally see though the morally corrosive, rent a gob, spectacle. That favourite star doesn’t mean a word out of her mocha glossed, surgically-enhanced pout and is only saying what’s on the memo to hold onto her position or to get that new role in a movie/TV show. Soul prostitution. It’s everywhere.

Or maybe the public is as bad as ever for false idol worship and it’s just Trump’s turn in the spotlight for more false idol worship from a different crowd who also think they’re right, but just as susceptible to propaganda.

Surely, the logic goes, if such awful people were promoting Kamala Harris, that makes Trump the good guy. Or, as we’ve heard time and time again, the lesser of two evils.

Trump, most certainly, had the cooler team. There was Elon Musk preaching free speech on X while ominously declaring himself Dark Gothic MAGA whatever that means, alongside promo videos of red eyed sci-fi characters including himself and Tump coming to save the world. They always tell you if you listen.

There was that Joe Rogan three hour marathon interview, last view count 46,587,791 (if we can trust these things) and RFK Junior saying all the right buzzwords about vaccines and fluoridated water. Naomi Wolfe even joined the team despite the irony of Trump being the self-proclaimed Daddy of his ‘beautiful’ Covid-19 vaccine, while continuing to ignore the excess death count. What was the last figure according to another Trump advocate, Alex Jones? Twenty two million extra dead since the rollout of the experimental injections. How does Jones and Wolfe and RFK and Rogan and Musk reconcile these deaths with their support for the Father of the Vaccine? Or are they just playing politics where compromise is part of the game? Twenty two million deaths is some compromise.

So what can we expect from Trump’s return to the White House? Let’s break it down:

Lots more fakery

If you were entertained by the phoney attempted assassinations, get ready for more compelling drama and heroics to beat any Netflix production. Think the sci-fi department meets WWE wrestling mania. Get the popcorn out. It’s going to be thrilling. The final countdown. Last time we had Trump pretending to have Covid in order to trick his electorate into entering a medical trial that’s killing them at an alarming rate. At least he gave people a choice, rings the chorus. He most certainly did, while buying up all the ventilators and remdesivir stocks to help those falsely labelled with Covid-19 through the fraudulent PCR tests, die faster. What a champ! He set it up, the Democrats finished the job. Good cop, bad cop and on it goes. His defenders claim their 5D chess genius was conned by the evil Dr Fauci despite us shouting ‘He’s behind you!’ throughout the scam. Yup. He never fired Fauci. They were in cahoots all along, that much should be clear by now.

Fake Space Nonsense:

Trump’s already banging on about Elon’s rockets and the crowd is lapping it up. Expect plenty more fake space shenanigans, more billionaires and One Eye Club celebrities in space reporting back that we’re really spinning around the sun at 66,666 miles per hour. What’s not to trust about billionaires who make funny hand signals anyway? Maybe Trump will take a trip to Mars on one of Elon’s spaceships. That might be his out. A one way ticket for the orange man to the Red Planet. Or we might see a Martian invasion. Think H. G. Wells The War of the Worlds, any excuse for keeping those arms dealers paid up with unsuspecting targets for their missiles. Blame the aliens while grabbing land and resources and inching closer to the New World Order.

Weather Wars

Expect more disturbing weather patterns that can be easily blamed on climate change or a simple shrug of the shoulders. Musk has positioned his Starlink satellites or sataloons in lower earth orbit (note: not space) across the skies to give what the numpties think is faster internet. This is way too much power for one man, even if you imagine he’s giving you free speech. Musk has the capabilities to manipulate the weather and get his own way while pretending to be the good guy, as we saw with North Carolina’s lithium mines. Tesla needed the resources. Whoopsie. Maybe comply next time and it doesn’t need to get so messy.

Fake Christianity

As with everything satanic, there’s the phoney version that’s trying to imitate the real one. Beware of all these conversions to Christianity and use your discernment to figure out who’s who. That’s on you. If you think Russell Brand has turned his heart to Jesus at the same time as so many high profile personalities on the ‘Good Guy’ team, give that head a whack with the Bible and knock it into gear. Real christianity calls on us to use our common sense and don’t be deceived. If we judge ole Russ by his fruits or his rusty rockets, the book of evidence is too compelling to ignore. He’s not on our side, even if he cracks funny jokes and appears to be up against the machine. Sorry but Trump’s form of ‘christianity’ is an upside-down cross, just like Brand’s. Stick to the Good Book if you’re a Christian and don’t let yourself be manipulated.

Transhumanism

Mr Brain Chip and Mr Vaccine Daddy have big plans to merge humans with machines. Trump has already started with the mRNA nano technology drive/Operation Warp Speed (we’re in such a rush to save you from the flu we’ve had to skip over the safety bits but don’t worry, you can trust Daddy Trump). Fellow eugenicist Bill Gates has revealed there’s some kind of self-assembling nano bot in there, doing what exactly? Musk is, of course, helping humanity with his Neuralink brain chip because he’s a philanthropist like Bill Gates, just looks better in jeans and a t-shirt. Good cop, bad cop and on it goes.

World War III

Who really won the US presidential election? Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump’s victory means more trouble in the Middle East. Is Iran next on the list of targets? Highly likely. War monger Netanyahu has been gunning for Iran for years. It’s a mess in the Holy Land. Made more confusing by the presence of the WHO and UN in Gaza, pausing the conflict to administer vaccines to vulnerable children. What’s in those vials? Are we witnessing ethnic cleansing from both sides of the divide? Looks like it from this vantage point. The NATO campaign to enlist a world army, including Irish troops, also looks set to continue. Meanwhile military aged men, from countries incompatible with and often hostile to our own, continue to be positioned all over Ireland. Vigilance required.

All that aside, it’s impossible to avoid joyful moments from Trump’s win. Tweets like: “Will somebody go and check on Matt Cooper?” from Carlow/Kilkenny Independent candidate for the General Election, Luke O’Connor, make the X experience a hoot at times. Today FM’S Matt Cooper was particularly impartial on The Last Word when it came to Trump and was most vocal about misinformation while misinforming his listeners daily. The mainstream media will pay the price for their sins, deservedly so. They’ve brought on their own demise. Who could trust them now on any topic? The fall of the mainstream media is all part of the New World Order plan, we must remember.

We just need to be cautious about what’s up next. The power struggles continue apace, often between warring satanists. It’s not necessarily the good versus evil optics presented to us, to pick a side. There’s the counterfeit version of everything sacred. The only side we need pick is God and develop a personal relationship with Him. No middle men. That means loving the objective Truth.

Propaganda is the name of the game. Let’s not be conned into picking on the wrong people through suggestion and misdirection. This is our time to hone our discernment skills and practice using our voices to intercept lies and manipulation. No leaders. Just smart people with strong values and high standards who refuse to believe nonsense or inject themselves with experimental concoctions for the rebranded flu. Imagine how powerful we could be if we collectively engaged our brains. We’d be unstoppable. No more false idols. No more false experts. No more false saviours. We’d cop on .

Geraldine O’Callaghan’s words from The Apprentice (2009) were strangely prophetic:

“Daddy can’t buy you cop on at Trinity College.”

No he can’t. The Trinners reputation is in tatters post the Covid hoax along with the so-called educated classes. So many expert lies to deceive the masses. On Trump’s watch too. Let’s not indulge in collective amnesia. It’s stupid. Haven’t we had enough of playing dumb?

Trump is back on the main stage and yes he’s better than Kamala Harris but remember, good cop is playing you too.

He’ll have his own magic box of deception ready to go.

Are you going to fall for it this time?

