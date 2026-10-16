Trump, the tiger and the former child actor

Tony Gosling offers an alternative view on the tiger mauling story from Yorkshire Wildlife Park that’s been all over the headlines in recent days.

The investigative journalist says the public are being steered off course to avoid dealing with the obvious problem of psych medication and the dangers these Big Pharma products pose to individuals and the wider community.

He says we’re being played.

“This is something called the Zero Trust Agenda which is the way that the elites are moving us towards here, particularly in the West. The idea, very Orwellian concept, that we don’t know what’s true and what isn’t and actually we should give up trying to rationalise anything.” Tony Gosling, investigative journalist

There’s been no end to the big, juicy clues dropped for conspiracy theorists to pounce on from the insertion of 33 in one headline to an eye-witness with black and white hair (like the Freemasons’ checkered floor) to the name of the tiger Altai. Internet users were quick to point out that ai is embedded in the name of the tiger, so it’s got to be fake. Nobody died, that’s why they didn’t shoot the rare Amur Siberian tiger, they say. And in fairness you couldn’t blame anyone for coming to that conclusion.

Frankly I’m still not sure if it was all AI generated but I want to know conclusively. It’s important to establish facts either way. So we’ve been thrown a few hints that scream Psy-op! but we don’t have to jump to conclusions. There’s always the double bluff to consider.

If we conclude it’s all fake, we’ll most likely shrug our shoulders and move on to the next distraction without proper analysis. Really what we should be doing is holding the mainstream media to account but presenting 33s and ai in the name of the Tiger as evidence won’t do and can backfire spectacularly. By that logic, (Ai)sling in my own name could be construed as an AI wink wink. These kind of bum steers can make you look nuts in front of your peers, rightly so. The tiger was christened Altai at a zoo in Norway five years ago before being transferred to England in 2025 where he kept his name. He hardly got the name for this moment. If this tiger mauling story is fake that’s a big story in itself and worth pursuing.

What if it’s not fake?

It may be an unpopular take in conspiracy theory circles but any honest investigator must also consider the possibility that former child actor William Chapman actually did get into that tigers’ enclosure and died by mauling.

Sky News on October 15, 2026 reports:

The 24-year-old’s family said he had suffered from “significant mental illness over a number of years” and was “prescribed strong medication”. An inquest into the death, which opened at Doncaster Coroner’s Court on Thursday, heard Mr Chapman had previously been diagnosed with schizophrenia and suffered bouts of psychosis. He was under adult mental health services in Doncaster but was “highly functioning and independent with no care requirements”, the hearing was told.

This wheels us back to Tony Gosling’s point that we’re being coaxed off the scent of the real story: the medication prescribed to people with mental health difficulties and the dangers they pose to themselves and others.

Perhaps that’s what we should be focusing on but Donald Trump’s AI video with the tiger means few people believe William Chapman died in that enclosure shortly after 1:30pm on Saturday, October 10, 2026. They think that’s fake too. He was an actor, move on. Nothing to see here.

The family have requested privacy but really they need to clear this up to avoid the obvious confusion it’s generating, as hard as that may be. They have released text statements and family photographs through media outlets like PA Media and South Yorkshire Police. Are they being advised not to give camera interviews to allow speculation fill the void?

In this Post Truth Age, it’s hard to know what to believe but that doesn’t mean we should give up trying to establish facts which can mean discarding the juicy clues left for us by nefarious elements. The Zero Trust Agenda wants us to believe everything is fake but as Tony Gosling says about Trump:

“The US President thinks anything he doesn’t want to believe is actually AI and he’s got people encouraging him in that view.”

It’s going to get harder to figure out what’s real and what’s not and this tiger story is a prime example. That’s why we need to hear from the family. More transparency required.

Trust levels are at an all time low following the Covid scam and the viewing public are right to be cautious about what they see on the TV and read about in the newspapers but there’s another layer. The Internet is also managing our perceptions.

Maybe we’re better off taking it as a real story and focusing on these Big Pharma drugs that destroy lives and fail to help with mental illness.

The psy-op controllers wouldn’t expect that, would they?

Full interview with Tony Gosling:

You can find more from Tony Gosling:

thisweek.org.uk

tlio.org.uk

Bilderberg.org