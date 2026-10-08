In a desperate act of crisis management, we’re supposed to believe TV presenter Alison Hammond had a ‘panic attack’ live on air on Friday 2, 2026.

Here’s a reminder of the moment the 51-year-old presenter exited the set in London accompanied by her co-host Dermot O’Leary on ITV’s This Morning show, leaving veterinarian Dr. Scott Miller midway through a live phone-in segment about pets.

Alison appears to clutch her chest and gasp for air as the show cuts to a commercial break. On return, Dermot O’Leary tells viewers: “Alison is feeling a little unwell, so she’s just had to duck out. Hopefully, she’ll be back.”

Alison Hammond has lost more than 11 stone over five years. She has denied using weight loss injections (known to shrink heart muscle) to help drop so much weight.

Apparently the fat fell off naturally thanks to a change of lifestyle and more exercise. Maybe it did. Maybe it didn’t. It’s just a strange coincidence that her dramatic weight loss has coincided with the popularisation of fat jabs like Wegovy, Ozempic and Mounjaro.

Side effects include heart palpitations, blood pressure changes, muscle loss, bone density issues, pancreatitis, stomach paralysis and blindness to name but a few.

Alison claims exercise and healthy eating have worked wonders for her waistline, not fat jabs. If we’re to believe Women’s Health, the weight loss was achieved through resistance training and compound movements.

After viewers were left in the lurch, wondering what had happened to one of the show’s most popular presenters, Alison posted a video to social media reassuring her followers (and herself) from her hospital bed. She’s clearly shaken up by the experience but putting on a brave face while introducing the ‘panic attack’ excuse to deflect from obvious fat jab and Covid shot questions.

Here she is again (video below) after being released from hospital, reiterating the ‘panic attack’ line.

“Thanks to everyone at the NHS who did the checks on my heart, lungs, bloods. I’m all ok. It’s all clear which would mean I had a massive panic attack on live TV. I mean the shame of it.

But it felt very real to me. You know I’m really new to panic attacks so I need to learn more about it”.

For those watching, it certainly didn’t look like a panic attack. It looked like a medical emergency, an event so serious the presenter had to leave the studio in the middle of a guest slot live on air. It must have been really bad if she couldn’t wait until the break. Who benefits by playing down the seriousness of this episode by reducing it to a panic attack? As if it’s something that can be brushed aside and easily categorised. On with the show!

What’s striking about these social media health updates from Alison Hammond is the absence of honesty even though she’s a likeable character, she’s still performing for the cameras, to keep those TV executives on board, to keep her job. The pretence that everything is hunky dory, that having chest pains on air could be minimised to a ‘panic attack’ while ignoring obvious concerns about fat jabs, dramatic weight loss, potentially combined with the Covid shots which are officially linked to heart trouble. Injections that her so-called friend Dermot O’Leary badgered her into getting back on April 30, 2021 alongside guest Gyles Brandreth.

Alison said, ‘I’m so worried about the vaccine myself because I really don’t want to get a blood clot, because I’m really enjoying this job and everything it’s absolutely amazing’.

The video (below) has all but disappeared off the Internet. If you can find the extended version, please pass on. The memory hole machine seems to have swallowed up the ITV version, unless I’m mistaken.

Alison Hammond needs to realise that a real friend would never pressure her into a dangerous medical trial with zero safety guarantees just to please the boss. Dermot O’Leary is about as corporate as they come. Total company man.

A Metro article from April 30, 2021 reads:

Last week, Alison Hammond revealed that she is ‘wary’ about giving her child the coronavirus vaccine, despite saying that she’d be willing to get it herself.

No it was not because ‘we love you’ as Dermot O’Leary patronised Alison Hammond. It was because there were millions of euro coming through the station to make sure the audience were hypnotised enough to accept the injections as life savers. Alison’s hesitancy was getting in the way and seeding doubt.

She was widely criticised for her reluctance to embrace The $cience™. It’s not clear if she eventually gave in to the pressure and rolled up her sleeve ‘for the common good’. She had hinted that she would get the shots but did she go ahead? Online reports at the time piled on to make it plain she’d better co-operate with the regime, or else.

Extra.ie copy and pasted online comments to suit the narrative and made it obvious there was no room for dissent if you want to stay in the media game.

‘I like Alison Hammond and appreciate the need for discussion but this is the second week she has expressed doubts about getting vaccinated without serious medical challenge at a time when all our health depends on everyone taking it,’ another said.

That comment encapsulates how the viewing public felt in general thanks to the propaganda pumped out by the mainstream media including ITV. Viewers were under the impression their lives were in danger and only an unproven series of injections could save them. Madness but that’s the power of TV.

A month later Alison was still expressing her doubts on air, a stance which could have cost her career, as it did many others. Her ‘friend’ Dermot O’Leary was still coaxing her to fall into line.

Again the video of this segment of the show seems to have been wiped off the Internet. Its contents haven’t aged well for the perpetrators of the scam. Alison Hammond was correct to be hesitant about the Covid shots. They were dangerous. They certainly have caused blood clots, cancers, heart attacks and sudden death to name but a few.

Did Alison Hammond eventually cave in to the pressure to get injected? She has yet to reveal her jab status and went quiet on the matter after May 2021. There’s a high chance she didn’t succumb. She’s a strong character who doesn’t seem like someone easily bossed around. Still, Alison Hammond loves her job on the telly and she’s worked hard to get to her position after years of playing secondary roles even if she’s interviewed practically every A-lister in Hollywood. She has finally reached the top of her game securing hosting duties of the Great British Bake Off alongside comedian Noel Fielding since September 2023. She hasn’t quite curled the fingers or covered her eye with that donut in this promotional photo so maybe she hasn’t sold out like so many of her contemporaries.

Did she agree to fall into line with the Covid scam in exchange for career advancement? Or was it just an unwritten agreement? One thing is clear, if Alison Hammond had continued to speak out about the dangers of the injections, we wouldn’t see her on the small screen. No magazine spreads. No new gigs. No big pay checks. No promotions. No bake offs. And perhaps no live health scares.

In fairness to her, Alison Hammond was one of the few to voice jab hesitancy in public to an audience of 600,000 plus and that has to count for something. It would be helpful if we could rule in or rule out the Covid shots when it comes to this on air ‘panic attack’. The corporate script is getting in the way of honest inquiry. For someone so outspoken, why hasn’t Alison told us clearly if she’s jabbed or not? What’s holding her tongue?

It would also help clarify matters enormously if she came clean about her use of fat jabs. If it turns out she has been taking them, there would have to be an inquiry into these weight loss injections on ITV This Morning and the ITV newsroom. So far, the best the producers have done are fashion slots showing clothes on models before and after dramatic weight loss as a result of these dangerous injections. In other words, ITV advertising executives are doing promotional slots for Big Pharma masquerading as fashion segments, without warning viewers about the dangers of fat jabs. Highly unethical and surely illegal.

No matter how great the corporate push to paper over this on air chest pains episode with ‘panic attack’ excuses, too many in the audience know it’s an ominous sign. Alison Hammond rose through the ranks of commercial television thanks to her fun personality, outrageous humour and forthright manner. She has a loyal following who’ve watched her over the years and appreciate her sunny disposition and sense of fun. She’s earned the affection of viewers thanks to her hard work, relatability and down to earth personality.

Watching her dismiss her heart complaint as a ‘panic attack’ doesn’t sit well. She’s worth more than that.

In this atmosphere where the mainstream media are firmly in the pocket of Big Pharma, Alison Hammond must downplay the issue to keep the boardroom happy.

How far is she willing to go?

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