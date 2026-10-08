Aisling O’Loughlin

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Julie Dee's avatar
Julie Dee
Oct 9Edited

I have always really liked Alison - warm, ordinary, endearing - and I remember watching that episode of This Morning in 2021 when she voiced her reluctance to take up the jab. Few in her position would have dared say that at the time. She definitely went up in my estimation.

The footage of the ‘panic attack’ was the first I’ve seen and yes it looks suspiciously like something else.

I don’t think she’d have done the Convid jab because of everything else she’d said before. She seems like someone who knows her own mind and wouldn’t be bullied into it. That said, I can see her succumbing to the fat jabs. A lot of pressure to look good in that industry and she’s spoken out about concerns around her obsesity. If so, I was going to say that maybe she’s finding out there’s no such thing as a free lunch - but given the nature of the subject matter, feels like an odd quip 😂

Whatever the truth, I wish her well.

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1 reply by Aisling O'Loughlin
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Mog
Oct 9

I know several people experiencing heart/breathing problems...none are on the weight loss medication. Of those I've outright asked, one jabberooney was taken (owing to coercion from family or eg whole family being visited by poison vial carrying jabber.) They did not agree or consent they were forced and they know it's done them harm. I'm certain the known to be health damaging weight loss medication is also involved. It's a simple calculation: person who is consciously obese/excessively overweight experiences (jabberooney) caused heart issues. Thinks they'll overcome this, as it's a warning, by losing weight. 2+2=100. 💯% likelihood of death, I believe.

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