Some Tweets age well, others, not so much. For all its failings, and there are many, the comments on Twitter reflect the mood of the collective. Or at least, it can appear so. If a sizeable portion of that collective has been censored or shadow-banned, it can certainly give a false reading.

Looking back on old Tweets from 2021, 2022 at the height of the ‘pandemic’, a suspicious number of blue tick accounts emerged alongside names hitherto unknown in the public domain. A large portion of these blue tickers got preferential treatment, promotion and exposure. They were not censored or shadow-banned. They supported the narrative. A dangerous narrative at that. They were convincing. Trust the Science types.

Here’s an example from April 15, 2021:

The bottom part, slightly obscured, from Aisling Keenan’s post reads:

TRUST SCIENCE, REPUTABLE NEWS OUTLETS AND ACTUAL EXPERTS. AND BEAR IN MIND, THERE’S A MASSIVE CHASM BETWEEN BEING ABLE TO SPEAK FREELY AND BEING INFORMED AND EDUCATED ON A SUBJECT. THEY AREN’T ALWAYS FOUND IN TANDEM.

It turns out Amy Molloy was the Public Affairs correspondent for the Irish Independent. Her Twitter profile reads, “Interested in investigations and human interest stories”.

I wonder if Ms Molloy is interested in the biggest story of our time, the fallout from the Covid fraud and the mounting deaths and injuries from the dangerous Covid-19 ‘vaccine’ trial.

You cannot call yourself a journalist and ignore this one. It’s too big.

Moving on to Aisling Keenan, another blue ticker and former editor of Xposé magazine who I know from my years as presenter on the former TV3 entertainment show. From this Tweet, it is clear Ms Keenan is addressing confusion between the two of us and establishing her position firmly. At the time, I was facilitating a large national conversation on Instagram about the dangers of the Covid ‘vaccines’, addressing the concerns of censored scientists and doctors and exchanging information vital to public discourse and more importantly, public safety. I was banned for sharing ‘false information’. I was given no explanation for the ban, somebody in Instagram just pressed a button.

This Metro article is from June 16, 2021:

The Metro article states I was banned from Instagram for linking the dangerous Covid-19 injections with the cardiac arrest of Danish footballer Christian Eriksen during a European Championship match against Finland in Copenhagen in May 2021. We must bear in mind, initial reports said the footballer had been ‘vaccinated’, then there was a chilling silence as any mention of Eriksen taking the jab was scrubbed from the Internet. I was simply asking a pertinent question:

‘We’re just talking about whether it’s a justifiable question to put it out there, was it related to the jab or the so called vaccination? Now, I would say it’s absolutely justifiable in light of what is going on globally and all the evidence that has come initially from Israel about the effects of the so-called vaccine with young men and teenage boys.’

I stand by asking that question. Look at all the athletes who have collapsed on the pitch since. No mention of their ‘vaccine’ status in the mainstream media. More than 800 athletes collapsed with heart issues while competing in 2022. Average age 23. Why? Let’s not even start on the controversy surrounding the cardiac arrest of NFL player Damar Hamlin and how he was gagged from answering a simple question on the matter. Something is up. Journalists ask questions. That’s what they do. Or at least, what they should do.

Anyway, back to Twitter. Here’s another Tweet that hasn’t aged well from May 15, 2021. I couldn’t help but reply nearly two years on. Still waiting on a response.

Sorry Paul, but censorship is not funny, especially when innocent people ended up dying and being injured as a result of taking part in a trial for a mystery virus with a 99.97% survival rate at the same time the flu vanished. If they had known the true extent of the dangers of the injections, no-one would have participated in the trial. No-one, neither young nor old. No-one.

Censorship was the tool to shut down debate, smother real science and smear those who dared speak out against the injections and their ominous origins.

Registering the gravity of the situation, I set up a channel on Telegram, the last social media outpost for the banned, the censored and the concerned. There, at least, despite its shortcomings, we could discuss freely the alarming death rates, the ‘vaccine’ injuries and the science those ‘fact checkers’ tried so desperately to quash.

Now Elon Musk owns Twitter. Apparently it’s worth $44 billion. Why would he pay so much? To control the narrative? We’re led to believe Mr Musk is saving free speech. There’s a new wave of blue tickers, this time they’re anti-Establishment voices. It certainly gives the appearance of free speech. The old blue tickers are being devoured. Their hubris highlighted, their bad science exposed. It’s certainly entertaining.

As much as I appreciate and applaud the great work of Dr Simon Goddek, the blue tick niggles. It’s signifies being anointed by the powers-that-be. It denotes a certain approval from those we should be holding to account.

It’s like an honorary appointment of who gets to speak with promotion from the system we should be investigating.

There are many blue tick accounts, the content of which I hold dear. They make me laugh, they stick it up to the man, they’re witty and intelligent, it’s just the blue tick. How can you be anti-Establishment if the larger Establishment has approved your content. It’s tricky. I still share their content.

Whether wittingly or unwittingly, this new batch of blue tickers know how far they can push the conversation.

They’re light on depopulation. The one word that could get you shadow-banned or sent packing in an instant. Musk is pro-vaccine and his Neuralink business wants to put a chip in your brain. Not a conspiracy theory. Only the naive would believe he just wants to help the sick and infirm.

It looks like I’m already shadow-banned on Twitter. My viewing graph went from hero to zero after posting Substack articles discussing depopulation, the media cover-up of ‘vaccine’ injuries and alarming excess mortality rates across Europe. Still, I’m there at this most crucial time, back from the cold of social media Siberia. No blue tick for me, despite being on national TV for 16 years. I don’t want one to be clear. This is merely an observation from someone who has been up close to the nuts and bolts of the mainstream media and show business. It has long interested me as to who gets promoted and why. Some people will say or do anything to please the boss.

It is better I remain an ‘unapproved’ alternative voice. The hard part is you don’t get promoted, so your message does not reach a wide audience.

Still, there are promising signs on Twitter. The mood has shifted. Most of those badly aging Tweets from 2021 and 2022 have been deleted. They’re embarrassing. The public realises they have been played by their media, doctors and government but it’s too painful to admit. The voices that could have made a difference have arrived too late, through no fault of their own, they were banned. If they had been allowed debate freely and fairly as the ‘vaccine’ rolled out, the queues would never have existed. The censorship worked a charm.

If we are to learn anything from the past three years, it’s that censorship is disastrous for public health and for our democratic systems at large. A mature society must cherish freedom of speech and expression. It is so vital to staving off rogue governance, it’s the First Amendment in the US Constitution:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

In Ireland citizensinformation.ie tells us:

Under the Irish Constitution, you have a right to freedom of expression. This is the right to freely express your convictions and opinions. However, Ireland also has censorship laws, which restrict freedom of expression in certain circumstances. Books, films, magazines, newspapers, online content and other forms of mass communication may be restricted or banned if they are considered:

Unacceptable

Offensive

Obscene

Likely to incite hatred or violence

Bit by bit, with the support of the people on the whole, through the manipulation of a captured media, our rights to freedom of speech and expression are being eroded. The Irish government has just set up a ‘working group’ to counter the spread of ‘false and harmful disinformation’.

We know who this is aimed at, people like us, who value free and fair debate, who understand history and the implications of censorship. It’s a slippery slope into totalitarianism. We’d do well to sit up and pay attention, before it’s too late to speak your mind without being sent to the gulags for ‘spreading disinformation’.

You may wonder, what do I care? I’m in France. Leave Irish affairs to those in the country. This is an attempted global takeover by very sinister people, it includes France. From here I have a vantage point on my home country, a land I would return to under the right conditions - too much corruption to stomach right now. As somebody who spent so long in the public eye, I have a moral obligation to warn the Irish people of the seriousness of the situation. I know the players and I know the game.

Stand up for your rights. Don’t be intimidated. This is no time to hold your tongue. Speak up. Be brave. We owe it to future generations and to our ancestors. We owe it to ourselves and to our children and to all those who died ‘with Covid’.

Face into this assault on our civil liberties with a full heart and a love for the Truth. Say no to censorship. Those old Tweets speak volumes. Heed the warning.

Thank you for your support at this most critical juncture for free speech. It is appreciated beyond words and over rolling, green fields. Click HERE