Willow Trimble aged two who died at Regional Hospital Mullingar from inflammation of the heart

Regional Hospital Mullingar has apologised to the family of two-year-old Willow Trimble, who the High Court heard died on December 16, 2023, from inflammation of the heart and a very high heart rate, apparently caused by the common viral illness RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).

RTÉ News reports that Willow’s brother (11) was very close to his sister and her death had a significant impact on him, the court was told.

He feared that he was the one who gave his sister the cold that led to her dying.

The court heard that Willow Trimble was a healthy child with no underlying health condition.

Her GP had referred the little girl to hospital in Mullingar on December 15, 2023, after her runny nose, cough and fever had not improved in 10 days, despite antibiotics.

It would be helpful to know whether or not Willow Trimble that received any of the Covid injections, officially linked to myocarditis, which were made available to children her age from February 2023, as reported by RTÉ.

Children in this age bracket initially required a three-dose course of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The dangerous injections are no longer recommended for healthy young children. Under current HSE guidelines the shots are only recommended for children aged six months and older who have weak immune systems or high-risk health conditions.

In the context of the increase in deaths in line with the Covid shots, it is in the public’s interest to know if the little girl had been injected.

It is rare for a child to die from RSV.

Once again the audience is left guessing about missing details.

The probability that the heart problems arose from injections related to cardiac issues is higher and worthy of investigation.

For example 30 children presented at the emergency department in Tallaght hospital with heart issues following the shots according to one study reported in the Irish Mirror.

Official Ireland has yet to acknowledge any Covid vaccine deaths despite the increase in mortality in line with the injections. It’s still in cover-up mode which means members of the public must ask basic questions that are purposefully omitted from reports.

If Willow Trimble had received the Covid injections any investigation into her death would take on a completely different slant.

Dr Anne McCloskey who was suspended from practise for blowing the whistle on the Covid fraud says:

I trained in Paediatrics, worked in the field for ten years and spent 30 years as a GP. This type of medical illness was unheard of BC-before the deployment of the bioweapon/s.

God help her poor family.

The fact that Willow Trimble’s brother felt guilty for passing on a cold to his sister indicates that the family had believed government propaganda concerning contagion. The idea that you could pass on Covid or a virus to the next person made up part of the state’s guilt tactics to coerce people into rolling up their sleeves for the unproven and unnecessary injections that have undoubtably caused death and injury.

How do we know for sure it was RSV that brought on the child’s death? If the little girl had received the Covid shots that come with an official warning about myocarditis, then that should be included in her case, either in or out.

No offence just clarity.

RIP Willow Trimble.

Related articles:

Myocarditis at six years-of-age: The coroner rules Logan Murphy died from natural causes after suffering a cardiac arrest at Cork University Hospital

Was Charlie Mitchell’s on field heart attack and subsequent cardiac arrest in hospital brought on by the Covid shots officially linked to myocarditis?