How long can Ireland’s State broadcaster RTÉ ignore the scale of the Covid-19 vaccine injuries and deaths? Across the water in the UK, The Covid Inquiry is hearing evidence of those suffering adverse reactions to the trial injections forced on an unsuspecting public by a relentless, no expenses spared, media and government campaign. In a surprise turn of events, Sky News even covered the opening address live from Anne Morris KC who’s representing UK CV Family, Vaccine Injured Bereaved UK (VIBUK) and the Scottish Vaccine Injury Group. Some Irish viewers must have tuned in too. They must be wondering why it’s not being covered in Ireland. Why the deafening, eerie silence? Why no mention of the shocking rate of excess deaths in our mainstream media? It’s chilling. This clip from X is hard to find on mainstream channels, it’s certainly not being advertised on the Sky News website but it is worth listening to every word. Click HERE for link to X.

Irish readers also have access to the Telegraph newspaper, which ran the headline, People injured or bereaved by Covid vaccines ‘speak in code online over censorship fears’ on September 13, 2023.

The article reads:

Baroness Hallett, the inquiry’s chair, was also told at a hearing on Wednesday that healthcare workers are afraid to speak out about side effects they have had from the jab, over fears they will be punished by their bosses. It comes as campaign groups representing hundreds of people who suffered illness or lost loved ones after being vaccinated will be allowed to give evidence to the public inquiry.

This is a big deal. Finally, an official acknowledgement that these experimental injections are doing serious harm. So far, adverse reactions have been brushed off as ‘very rare’ or dismissed under ‘conspiracy theories’ with baffled doctors scratching their heads in an effort to figure out what could possibly be causing so many injuries from heart attacks, blood clots, myocarditis, aneurysms, turbo cancers, unexplained deaths, all since the roll-out of the liability free medical trial.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority in Ireland has updated its voluntary database on adverse events from the Covid-19 jabs. The website reads:

Up to 31 August 2023, the HPRA has received a total of 21,040 reports describing suspected side effects in association with COVID-19 vaccines, of which 2,851 were received in 2022 and 298 were received in 2023. A breakdown of reports received by vaccine is provided in the table below.

Why are these adverse reactions not being discussed on RTÉ and across the Irish media in general? These are the official figures, likely just 10% of the true number, but still, something to begin the conversation. Instead we have nothing. Anything but the top story. Disgraceful. What exactly are the manner of these adverse reactions? It’s not clear. We need to know more. How is myocarditis effecting our young for example since the ‘vaccination’ programme targetted them unnecessarily? What about blood clots? Or turbo cancers? Or miscarriages? Where is the breakdown of adverse reactions?

We got a glimpse this week into how the situation is being managed by RTÉ when Nurse Gabby managed to break through the censorship for just a few moments to deliver words so desperately missing these past few years, as the qualified practicing nurse explained why she had stopped paying her TV licence. Upfront presenter Katie Hannon attempted to defend RTÉ’s biased and dangerous Covid coverage by saying, “And yet you know that many people were very thankful to RTÉ for how they handled the Covid Sc…(insert scam/scandal) crisis?”

Hannon is correct here. Most Irish people still think there was a pandemic even if the death count did not reflect one for 2020. They were duped by RTÉ and the Irish mainstream media into believing they were in mortal danger from a deadly virus and needed a series of experimental injections to ‘save granny’ and to get their lives back from the psychological and financial impact of lockdowns and the incessant propaganda. So yes, there are people out there who still believe RTÉ did a great job during the ‘pandemic’. They still don’t understand the gravity of the situation. It’s not their fault. They’ve been misinformed by those who censored the real debate, the real science, the real statistics.

Nurse Gabby’s response, later cut from the RTÉ promo revealed the true story, hidden from viewers, on purpose, by RTÉ:

“No, well my background is medical and I am one of the nurses picking up the damage that’s been done by the vaccine and all this is not being reported by RTÉ”.

There, she said it. That’s it, right there. Out of the genie’s bottle. No way of squishing it back inside, no matter how clever the edit. It’s done. It’s out. Bravo Nurse Gabby.

Whatever we say about Elon Musk and his Twitter turned X, it’s providing a space to share these clips with those who only know censorship these past few years and gives us an opportunity to discuss how the Covid Inquiry in the UK is moving along, even if the mainstream media wish to bury or blank the story.

RTÉ and the Irish media in general can only ignore Covid-19 vaccine injuries and deaths for so long. Long Covid doesn’t cut it anymore. They’re in a catch-22 situation. If they admit the jabs are causing injury and death, they’ll also have to acknowledge their guilt in the greatest medical crime humanity has ever witnessed. They coerced the public into taking part in the deadly trial for no good reason apart from money, now they must face the consequences of their diabolical deeds. So far, they’re keeping a straight face. As press coverage from the UK seeps into Ireland, it will be harder to manage the impending crisis. It’s up to the public to decide if they wish to continue being lied to and misdirected or if they are finally ready to face the funereal dirge of excess deaths and vaccine injuries.

