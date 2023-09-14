UK Covid Inquiry exposes RTÉ's defiance in ignoring Irish jab injuries and deaths
Nurse Gabby gave us a glimpse into how RTÉ is managing coverage of Covid-19 vaccine deaths and adverse reactions. If RTÉ admits the jabs are causing harm, they must acknowledge their own guilt.
How long can Ireland’s State broadcaster RTÉ ignore the scale of the Covid-19 vaccine injuries and deaths? Across the water in the UK, The Covid Inquiry is hearing evidence of those suffering adverse reactions to the trial injections forced on an unsuspecting public by a relentless, no expenses spared, media and government campaign. In a surprise turn of events, Sky News even covered the opening address live from Anne Morris KC who’s representing UK CV Family, Vaccine Injured Bereaved UK (VIBUK) and the Scottish Vaccine Injury Group. Some Irish viewers must have tuned in too. They must be wondering why it’s not being covered in Ireland. Why the deafening, eerie silence? Why no mention of the shocking rate of excess deaths in our mainstream media? It’s chilling. This clip from X is hard to find on mainstream channels, it’s certainly not being advertised on the Sky News website but it is worth listening to every word. Click HERE for link to X.
Irish readers also have access to the Telegraph newspaper, which ran the headline, People injured or bereaved by Covid vaccines ‘speak in code online over censorship fears’ on September 13, 2023.
The article reads:
Baroness Hallett, the inquiry’s chair, was also told at a hearing on Wednesday that healthcare workers are afraid to speak out about side effects they have had from the jab, over fears they will be punished by their bosses.
It comes as campaign groups representing hundreds of people who suffered illness or lost loved ones after being vaccinated will be allowed to give evidence to the public inquiry.
This is a big deal. Finally, an official acknowledgement that these experimental injections are doing serious harm. So far, adverse reactions have been brushed off as ‘very rare’ or dismissed under ‘conspiracy theories’ with baffled doctors scratching their heads in an effort to figure out what could possibly be causing so many injuries from heart attacks, blood clots, myocarditis, aneurysms, turbo cancers, unexplained deaths, all since the roll-out of the liability free medical trial.
The Health Products Regulatory Authority in Ireland has updated its voluntary database on adverse events from the Covid-19 jabs. The website reads:
Up to 31 August 2023, the HPRA has received a total of 21,040 reports describing suspected side effects in association with COVID-19 vaccines, of which 2,851 were received in 2022 and 298 were received in 2023. A breakdown of reports received by vaccine is provided in the table below.
Why are these adverse reactions not being discussed on RTÉ and across the Irish media in general? These are the official figures, likely just 10% of the true number, but still, something to begin the conversation. Instead we have nothing. Anything but the top story. Disgraceful. What exactly are the manner of these adverse reactions? It’s not clear. We need to know more. How is myocarditis effecting our young for example since the ‘vaccination’ programme targetted them unnecessarily? What about blood clots? Or turbo cancers? Or miscarriages? Where is the breakdown of adverse reactions?
We got a glimpse this week into how the situation is being managed by RTÉ when Nurse Gabby managed to break through the censorship for just a few moments to deliver words so desperately missing these past few years, as the qualified practicing nurse explained why she had stopped paying her TV licence. Upfront presenter Katie Hannon attempted to defend RTÉ’s biased and dangerous Covid coverage by saying, “And yet you know that many people were very thankful to RTÉ for how they handled the Covid Sc…(insert scam/scandal) crisis?”
Hannon is correct here. Most Irish people still think there was a pandemic even if the death count did not reflect one for 2020. They were duped by RTÉ and the Irish mainstream media into believing they were in mortal danger from a deadly virus and needed a series of experimental injections to ‘save granny’ and to get their lives back from the psychological and financial impact of lockdowns and the incessant propaganda. So yes, there are people out there who still believe RTÉ did a great job during the ‘pandemic’. They still don’t understand the gravity of the situation. It’s not their fault. They’ve been misinformed by those who censored the real debate, the real science, the real statistics.
Nurse Gabby’s response, later cut from the RTÉ promo revealed the true story, hidden from viewers, on purpose, by RTÉ:
“No, well my background is medical and I am one of the nurses picking up the damage that’s been done by the vaccine and all this is not being reported by RTÉ”.
There, she said it. That’s it, right there. Out of the genie’s bottle. No way of squishing it back inside, no matter how clever the edit. It’s done. It’s out. Bravo Nurse Gabby.
Whatever we say about Elon Musk and his Twitter turned X, it’s providing a space to share these clips with those who only know censorship these past few years and gives us an opportunity to discuss how the Covid Inquiry in the UK is moving along, even if the mainstream media wish to bury or blank the story.
RTÉ and the Irish media in general can only ignore Covid-19 vaccine injuries and deaths for so long. Long Covid doesn’t cut it anymore. They’re in a catch-22 situation. If they admit the jabs are causing injury and death, they’ll also have to acknowledge their guilt in the greatest medical crime humanity has ever witnessed. They coerced the public into taking part in the deadly trial for no good reason apart from money, now they must face the consequences of their diabolical deeds. So far, they’re keeping a straight face. As press coverage from the UK seeps into Ireland, it will be harder to manage the impending crisis. It’s up to the public to decide if they wish to continue being lied to and misdirected or if they are finally ready to face the funereal dirge of excess deaths and vaccine injuries.
The reduced rate of vaccine side effect reports to the HPRA for 2023 is interesting , versus the previous years. They could of course be gaming the numbers, or people might not be bothering to report, but just as likely the numbers mean that far less people are taking the boosters than the government says.
They have form in this regard in the past, and they are spending alot of money (giving it to big pharma, knowing the purchases arent necessary). They have to make it look like people are taking the jabs.
Maybe I'm being too optimistic. But this is a possible sign that the public aren't as stupid as we thought. Though still pretty stupid.
Thanks for reporting.
Relatedly:
Dr. Anne McCloskey Update on Double Vaxxed Injuries June, 2022
Sky360s
posted July 6, 2022
https://rumble.com/v1bdhbj-dr-anne-mccloskey-update-june-2022.html
TRANSCRIPT
DR. ANNE MCCLOSKEY: Hello everybody, this is Anne McCloskey here and I'm making this wee video in my back room in my home here in Derry. And I work as a, as a GP locally. And this may be a bit incoherent and kind of stream of consciousness but it's because I'm, I'm really upset and angry. And distraught wouldn't be too strong a word.
I've just come in from a shift in the Out-of-Hours GP Centre, I worked until midnight last night, and I worked again from 8 o'clock this morning until 12 o'clock, and during that time I dealt with very many sick, distressed, worried, and traumatized people.
Almost all of them, with the exception of small children, have been double-jabbed. They've had two injections of an experimental genetic therapy. And having been advised in some cases, but in other cases coerced, bribed, or bullied because of removal of their human rights and basic privileges, such as to travel, or to meet with their friends and family. And so they've accepted these things in good faith.
Very many of them, I mean, I saw very little else this morning. This time last year, I've been working since the beginning of this, this covid crisis. I retired as a GP and, two years ago and I went back to work in April of last year. And this time last year there was nothing happening. I mean, nothing.
This year its different. The hospitals are full and our place, the Out-of-Hours, is jammed with people who are testing positive for, for, in the PCR test, and yet who had two doses of injections.
The other thing I'm seeing in increasing numbers, it's so distressful to even think about it because I know they're coming after the children next, but I'm seeing young people, healthy, previously fit young people, who are damaged, God forbid that it's irreparably, but I saw a girl this week who had a clot in her upper arm. A teenager. I have, in 40 years in medicine, I have never, ever seen an upper arm clot in a healthy young person.
But worse, she was told by the consultant at the hospital and by her own doctor, Oh, no, no, no, this is nothing to do with the fact that it happened the first, the first week after your second injection. No, no, you, you must have hurt yourself at the gym.
This girl's fit and slim and healthy and active.
I saw this morning, or rather I spoke to, a young man who has been unable to get out of bed now for two weeks since taking his, his injection. Again, told by a GP who he trusts, that, Oh, that's it working, you're going to set up a really good immune response. The fact that you're absolutely floored and can't get on with your normal life is normal after an immunization!
This is a lie.
In between I spoke to people, I spoke to a woman who's caring for her mother in her 90s and a brother who has a trisomy, and its Down Syndrome. And although she understands that this is largely, largely illusory, this whole hype has largely been a, a, a figment of, of the media and the government and their lying scientific advisors and deceptions, she took the two jabs for the sake of the people she loves, for her mother who's in her 90s and for her brother who has Down Syndrome. And she's sick. She's not well.
4:00
People have no expectation of health. I last week was the only GP covering Derry, Limavady, Strabane, right down as far as as Omagh, Newtownstewart, Castlederg, for large parts of Sunday. And it's not good enough. Our NHS is being dismantled. It's not overwhelmed, it's being dismantled in front of our eyes. And the GPs don't seem to be available to work. In the Out-of-Hours Centre I hear that they're busy elsewhere.
And I am not sleeping at night, worried about what these injections are doing because they're certainly not improving the health and well-being of the community that I am proud and privileged to serve.
We've been at this for a year now, those of us who see and look at the data, look at the real world data, not the computer models generated by people who are bought and sold by billionaires and trillionaires, and people who have massive conflicts of interest in the outcomes of all of this. We who look at real world data and have been studying this from the beginning can see that this is not about health.
These injections are doing real harm. They're certainly not providing any visible protection for people. And they are still in clinical trials for another 2 years. They are unlicensed and unproved. They have emergency use authorization on the premise of the false assumption that there are no other treatments available for covid. And I've been reading the molecular biology around these things and it is chilling to understand at subcellular level the potential harms they may have.
Now I hope I am wrong, I sincerely hope I am wrong because we know that there are millions, millions of our fellow humans who have already subjected themselves to this therapy, in good faith, you know, people who, who are decent good people and want to look after their communities. And they've been lied to. And I sincerely hope that our worst fears are not going to be fulfilled.
But this must stop. And as I say, we have been arguing for a year, we've been doing stuff on social media, we've been having rallies and protests. And they, They make us feel good but they're not changing anything. We need to get into these communities and we need to stop this. We need to get the information out. People are being harmed and people are dying.
If you look at the MHRA data, and it's not being analyzed at all, t There's over 1,500 deaths so far in the UK and I am telling you, I filled out four MHRA yellow card forms this morning. And I don't, I think that's probably, it's difficult to know, but I have never spoken to another doctor locally who even knows how to do it. And they're difficult to fill out, it takes 10 to 15 minutes. They are incredibly complicated and, I would contend, deliberately difficult to, to, to, to fill out, and it's very frustrating and slow process, even when you've been doing them fairly regularly as I have.
So I want you to share this video.
I want to be wrong. I want to be the conspiracy theorist that people say I am. But I said a year ago, publicly in my home town, that these people wanted to vaccinate the 7.8 billion people on this planet. I was told that I said that they were going to not let us out of lockdowns and not let us have our lives back again until that was achieved. I was called a lunatic. I was called a fantasist, I was called a tin foil hat wearer by none of other than our esteemed health minister. But everything I said, unfortunately, has come true.
I want to be wrong. I would cheerfully deal with the ridicule and the opprobrium for the rest of my days, it wouldn't bother me. And I would take one of these vaccines, in fact, all 4 or whatever number of them are, I would take one every arm, on the arm, and all my forelimbs, if they would leave our children alone.
I want you to talk to people. I want you to inform yourselves, I want you to understand that the only people standing between psychopathy and our beautiful children and young people are the adults. It's us who have to act. And I'm not talking about rallies, and I'm talking about bitching on social media about what's going on, and about one another. I'm talking about getting out there. I have leaflets available. I'm going to get posters made, like, like that David [inaudible] has in England, to stand at traffic junctions and let people see that these injections are killing people, they are harming people. They are not preventing sickness. And they are not about health.
Now I haven't written the playbook for what is going on, but I know it's malevolent and I know that it must be stopped. And if we don't stop it, who's going to?
Thank you.
9:29
[END]