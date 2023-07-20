It should never be that the highest bidder gets to dictate what comes out of the mouths of TV presenters, journalists and influencers, especially where public health and safety is involved. It’s too dangerous. Yet this is where we find ourselves.

These actors will make it look like they care. They’ll make it look chummy. They’ll make it look considered. It will be none of these things. It will be because they were paid to advertise the product. Business. Mercenary mouths. Fake sincerity. An offer too sweet to resist. A Faustian pact.

On September 22, 2020, the Irish Mirror ran a headline: TD says influencers should be paid €20,000 to educate young people about Covid-19.

The article reads:

Fine Gael’s top tweeting TD Neale Richmond has said social media influencers should be paid €20,000 to educate young people about Covid-19. And Minister for Higher and Further Education Simon Harris has told the Irish Mirror there’s money in the pot.

At the same time, then Taoiseach Micheál Martin told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny ‘more influencers’ were needed to reach young people about Covid as reported on Her.ie.

The Irish Times followed up Micheál Martin’s interview on Newstalk with an opinion piece on September 24, 2020.

Finn McRedmond writes:

But what is required is not just simple and consistent messaging – but also working out how to penetrate communities and swathes of the population who are harder to reach. Young people tend to engage far less with traditional media outlets – newspapers, TV, radio – than older generations. And if there is a serious concern about this cohort in society failing to comply with coronavirus restrictions, we need to ask how to communicate with them on their level. Understanding this, Taoiseach Micheál Martin floated a good idea over the weekend – with an in passing suggestion that teenage social media influencers ought to be drafted into the bid to reach out to young people. There are no plans in motion for this yet but following in the footsteps of the UK government – who paid influencers to promote the NHS test and trace system – could reap dividends for a Government frustrated with youth non-compliance.

This leads to some obvious questions - which Irish influencers were paid to promote the experimental ‘vaccine’ in Ireland? How much were they paid? What was the deal? The public has a right to know the details. Aside from the fact it is highly unethical to use influencers to promote an unproven medical trial on a target audience that had no need to participate in the experiment, it breaks all broadcasting and social media standards.

Take influencer, podcaster and TV presenter Vogue Williams. She’s fun, bright and wears nice clothes. She has a million followers on Instagram. She sells Fairy Non Bio washing detergent on our TV screens. She peddles her fake tan range in skimpy bikinis on social media leading to widespread publicity in the newspapers.

Vogue is good at selling stuff which was fine until she started flogging a dubious, liability free medical experiment, without warning her followers of the dangers, including blood clots and death. Vogue Williams crossed the line. There’s no coming back from this unholy place. The repercussions are too serious. Here she is on Goss.ie in a piece published on May 25, 2021 apparently after getting her ‘vaccine’.

The problem is too many people did not feel ‘graaaaaaand’ after getting their ‘vaxy waxy’. Two months BEFORE Vogue’s ‘vaxy waxy’ more than a dozen countries, mostly in Europe, suspended the use of the AstraZeneca’s jab over blood clotting concerns. Sweden, Latvia, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands were some of the countries to halt the rollout according to an Al Jazeera article from March 15, 2021.

Ireland too, was part of the list of countries to suspend the controversial injection. The Irish Mirror reported on March 14, 2021, ‘The decision has been made after reports in Norway of four serious blood clotting events in adults after receiving the vaccine - although it is not clear if it is linked’.

You’d hardly know there was a problem reading the compromised Irish Times on March 27, 2021 where the blood clotting international story was overlooked in favour of this puff piece about some of the largest consignments yet of the controversial concoction set for Ireland.

Fast-forward to April 12, 2021, the AstraZeneca suspension is lifted in Ireland but only for the over-60s. Everyone else under that age group is off the hook. For the moment. Hardly reassuring for those past the 60 year mark with concerns about the blood clotting issue among other adverse reactions. Health Correspondent for RTÉ News, Fergal Bowers reports on the National Immunisation Advisory Committee’s advice on the day:

NIAC also recommended that a second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should not be given to anyone who "developed unusual blood clots with low platelets after the first dose".

It’s like a bad joke except it’s hard to laugh when you consider the suffering caused by these rushed to market jabs. It’s not easy to put a correct figure on the number of deaths and adverse reactions in Ireland alone. The Health Products Regulatory Authority’s latest update on lodged vaccine injuries put the overall number in Ireland at 21,007, as of July 14, 2023. Six thousand, seven hundred and twenty of those are attributed to adenoviral vector vaccines such as AstraZenenca and Janssen.

By April 27, 2021, the Cabinet had approved NIAC recommendations to give AstraZeneca to the over-50s before talk of relaxing all restrictions, forgetting about the blood clotting concerns and targetting the young. Such was Ireland’s stance that the then Taoiseach Micheál Martin declared he would take the AstraZeneca vaccine as reported in an Irish Times article from March 19, 2021. Why did our Taoiseach feel it necessary to make such a controversial statement when so many European countries had suspended the jab due to clotting concerns? Could it have something to do with AstraZeneca’s plans for a €340m ‘next generation’ facility in North Dublin as reported in the Irish Independent on February 7, 2023?

Back to a more glamorous proponent of the controversial jab, Vogue Williams, who promoted the ‘vaccine’ on the May 25, 2021 on social media. Let’s see what else was happening around that time. Oh that’s right, the government was trying to pawn off 400,000 doses of unused AstraZeneca shots on young people that would be out of date by the end of July 2021. Breakingnews.ie reports on June 27, 2021:

The AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently not given to adults aged under 50 in the Republic as a precautionary measure in response to rare incidences of blood clotting linked to the jabs. Mr Martin said NIAC was considering whether to alter that advice in the face of the Delta variant’s emergence. His comments come after a report in the Sunday Times suggested the State could be left with up to 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca jab that it cannot use by the end of July if the advice does not change.

Surprise surprise! Those unused AstraZeneca jabs wouldn’t go to waste after all. How many under 40s unwittingly got injected with the jab despite the international controversy? Simply because they didn’t understand the dangers? It’s not like it was being discussed freely in the mainstream media. An Irish Times article from June 29, 2021 claimed the ‘current stockpile of AstraZeneca is reserved for second doses among the over-60s cohort and healthcare workers’. The ole limited supply line. Where have we heard that before? That was one of the tactics to get as many people as possible injected. Pretend there’s a demand until you have ‘em queuing around the corner.

A Reuters article from June 29, 2021 reveals the Irish government also reduced the recommended gap between doses from eight weeks to four. So much for two weeks to flatten the curve. A compromised media meant the Irish public had little opportunity to understand the seriousness of the situation as the rush to get as many people ‘vaccinated’ as possible went into overdrive.

Was it simply a coincidence that Vogue Williams told her social media followers she had received the AstraZeneca injection at a time when the Irish government was focusing on the under 50s? We don’t know for sure because the post came with no explanation. We were not informed if it was a paid promotion. Maybe she did it for free. We need to know either way.

One thing is for sure, Williams showed a serious lack of judgement by promoting AstraZeneca despite the blood clotting concerns. She had already displayed her ‘rules for thee but not for me’ approach by jetting to St Barts as London went into Tier 4 restrictions. Apparently she was working not pleasure seeking, so that’s ok.

A breakingnews.ie article from February 02, 2023 reveals the pay to directors at the main Irish subsidiary of AstraZeneca increased four fold despite pre-tax losses of $101.42 in 2021. We know the directors paid themselves handsomely but what about marketing? What was the budget for influencers? We need to know as a matter of urgency.

