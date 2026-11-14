Offaly hurling captain Charlie Mitchell

Offaly hurling champion Charlie Mitchell suffered a heart attack during the Leinster Senior Hurling Championships clash with Kilkenny on May 10, 2026.

He’s only 22 years of age.

Twenty-two year olds don’t get heart attacks. This is most unusual and the obvious question is, ‘Was Charlie Mitchell injected with the Covid shots that are officially linked to myocarditis?’

It’s a sure sign of guilt when the mainstream media refuse to go there. It’s predictable though. They forced the injections on the public under the illusion of a pandemic knowing full well the shots were dangerous and officially linked to heart trouble. They made out the injections were safe and effective in return for millions of euro from Big Pharma.

Speaking to TG4, the former star player revealed that he went on to suffer a cardiac arrest in hospital after the game.

“"During the Kilkenny game I had a heart attack and went into hospital. I had a cardiac arrest after in the hospital and thank God I was in great hands in the hospital. I was lucky that the pitch is so close to the hospital in Tullamore and I was able to get over there quickly and all that, and they looked after me.

“I went up and spent a week up in James’ and all that, but thank God I’m on the mend now. I’ve great doctors and cardiologists and all that looking after me and I’m on the mend now, thank God.”

An anonymous RTÉ report from November 10, 2026, attempts to steer the conversation towards the return of Charlie Mitchell to the pitch as if that’s the story. In a sane world what everyone should be talking about at this point is how the Covid injections are affecting young people’s health. Charlie Mitchell’s family should be demanding answers in a loud and clear manner. Why aren’t they? He’s too young to understand the treachery of what’s taken place, how young people were conned into a dangerous medical trial for no reason. He clearly doesn’t get that yet but older generations will have an idea. They know 22-year-olds don’t get heart attacks or cardiac arrests or myocarditis. They need to speak up now and stop this charade. It’s gone on for far too long. Just be honest. It’s not too much to ask. We shouldn’t have to demand honesty. It’s not right. Why protect RTÉ, the GAA or the governing bodies that coerced young people into damaging their health for no reason in return for profit?

Charlie Mitchell had a big future ahead of him. He was named Offaly captain in January 2026 shortly after receiving the Offaly Senior Hurler of the Year accolade for the second year in a row. He was on his way until his heart stopped.

His family must not allow the complicit mainstream media to manage his story. They need to take control of the situation as a matter of urgency.

There’s still a warning on the HSE website about the risk of myocarditis with the Pfizer Covid shots which RTÉ and the rest of the corrupted mainstream media overlooks when reporting on heart trouble and young people since 2021.

There’s a high possibility that Charlie Mitchell is being told by baffled doctors that his myocarditis may be the result of Covid and not the shots. Whether or not you believe there was a virus, flus and infections can slightly elevate risk of heart inflammation but it’s nothing like what happens after the Covid injections. One of the world’s leading cardiologists Peter McCullough who has been vilified for blowing the whistle on the Covid scam explains.

“Now the myocarditis that occurs with the natural infection is usually those sick enough to be in the ICU and it’s a troponin elevation only. It’s very different from the myocarditis we’re seeing with the vaccines which I’ll get to.

The myocarditis in Covid-19 is mild. It’s inconsequential and it’s largely a troponin elevation. I don’t want anybody to think that the myocarditis of the natural infection is anything like we’re seeing with the vaccines”.

The interviewer interjects: “The vaccine produces the inflammatory type process on the heart…”

Peter McCullough continues:

“And the vaccine is directly there. Now there’s pre-clinical studies suggesting the lipid nano-particles actually go right into the heart. The heart expresses the spike protein. The body attacks the heart. There are dramatic EKG changes. The troponin, the blood tests for heart injury with the vaccine myocarditis, is 10 to 100 folds higher than the troponin we see with the natural infection. It’s a totally different syndrome.

“When the kids get myocarditis after the vaccine. Ninety percent have to be hospitalised. They have dramatic EKG changes, chest pain, early heart failure. They need echocardiograms. They need medications to prevent heart failure.

“So vaccine induced myocarditis is a big deal. And in children it’s way more serious and more prominent than a post-Covid myocarditis”.

Guernsey cardiologist Dr Dean Patterson was sacked from his medical practise after flagging an increase in myocarditis after the Covid shots on the island. The Irish mainstream media avoid any connection between the injections and heart trouble despite all the evidence and actively conceal their feigned ignorance with platitudes and tributes. Why? Because they’re guilty. They know what they’re covering up. At this stage the audience are also aware of what they’re covering up and are acting as accomplices to the crime, even the victims are strangely enough. Stockholm Syndrome on steroids.

The Irish mainstream media are fully aware that a massive 1,268 notifications for cardiac problems following the Covid shots were lodged with the Health Products Regulatory Authority between January 2021 and January 2023. They know there were 135 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis after the Covid injections within that time frame but they look the other way and refuse to connect the dots. They’ve received too much Big Pharma money to do their jobs properly leaving it up to citizen journalists to raise the alarm on ever limited platforms as free speech takes hit after hit.

Clearly the injections are causing harm but the people are choosing to protect the perpetrators of the crime rather than risk social ostracism.

This is the bizarre state we find ourselves in.

It’s well past the hour to respond appropriately.

Charlie Mitchell or somebody in his family needs to tell us straight if he took part in the Covid vaccine trials. They have a moral obligation to tell the truth. It’s not hard. Just do it. We really shouldn’t have to ask.

Withholding this important information and allowing the mainstream media manage the narrative suggests Charlie Mitchell has indeed been injected with the dangerous shots officially linked to myocarditis and heart problems.

Unless he comes out and tells us one way or another, we can take it that the young GAA player got the shots and for some reason has decided not to tell the public, even though he’s open about the rest of his health scare story. This only serves to protect the guilty and undervalues his importance as a young man who was at the top of his game before his on field heart attack.

As long as the mainstream media are allowed to manage his story and the stories of those affected by the shots, there will be no justice.

It’s up to the people to decide, the jabbed and unjabbed alike. No more vaxxers versus anti-vaxxers nonsense.

We have to face this together.

Too much time has passed already.

What are we waiting for?

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