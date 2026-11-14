Aisling O’Loughlin

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Ray's avatar
Ray
16m

“"During the Kilkenny game I had a heart attack and went into hospital. I had a cardiac arrest after in the hospital and thank God I was in great hands in the hospital. I was lucky that the pitch is so close to the hospital in Tullamore and I was able to get over there quickly and all that, and they looked after me."

It's all so Hegelian dialectic, and so very twisted !

Do they honestly believe that all these former fit health young men now suddenly having heart problems is just out of the blue,, without a common cause.

Are those young men suffering such sudden onset unable to see the cause or do they beholding to our health system or afraid to say what they think, perhaps fear of reprecutions or second class treatment.

What's happening is not right, people need to understand that.

The Sudden Heart problems now in our youth is being excused as normal, it's being normalised in the eye of the public by media.

Media strike again.

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2 replies by Aisling O'Loughlin and others
cló Rae tarka's avatar
cló Rae tarka
9m

Thanks Aisling, fair play, u keep plugging away at this.. eventually people might have the courage to actually take in what u are saying.. they are terrified I believe, esp with regard to young people, all their sons/daughters/nieces/nephews that took the shot to travel, attend concerts and play sports..and so many distractions serves a great purpose, in denying people any space and time to reflect on this issue.. but it's eating away at them in the background I think.. the rates of addiction are off the richter scale, atm, with both prescription and non prescription substance abuse

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