Former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan who resigned in March 2014 over a penalty points non-story

Ten years have passed since Martin Callinan, former Garda Commissioner, appeared before the Committee of Public Accounts over trumped up penalty point accusations that were clearly designed to topple the man from his position, unfairly. Since then Sir Drew Harris has been appointed the top job over An Garda Síochána coinciding with a sustained campaign of demoralising and undermining the credibility of the gardaí as guardians of the peace in Ireland. The political landscape has shifted dramatically and dangerously for the people of Ireland in just one decade as the globalist onslaught has swung its wrecking ball into Irish culture, infiltrating media and politics with its woke agenda and open borders policy. Anybody can be Irish now, apparently. You just have to turn up and say so.

(Sir) Drew Harris had previously served as Deputy Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and his father, a senior RUC officer Alwyn Harris, was murdered by the Provisional IRA in 1989. His appointment on June 26, 2018 was the first time a Commissioner was chosen from outside The Force. Harris was an odd choice from an Irish perspective, considering his background and personal family history. His allegiance was clearly elsewhere.

This was a man with an Officer of the Order of the British Empire title and a Queen’s Police Medal. How was he going to work as the gaffer of the post-colonial Irish police force? It made no sense, unless you’re looking at it from a globalist perspective, in which case, it makes perfect sense.

In September 2023, rank and file gardaí registered their disapproval with a 98.7% vote of no confidence in Drew Harris (OBE, QPM). Normally that would mean an immediate resignation. The sir’s position is clearly untenable. But things aren’t normal and the Commissioner has refused to budge. Looks like we’re stuck with him, for now, along with the Minister for Injustice, Helen McEntee who has also managed to hold on to her position against the odds. The bulk of the people certainly don’t want her but that doesn’t seem to matter anymore. Newly unelected Taoiseach Simon Harris has kept her in the job as he prioritises Ukraine and EU matters ahead of home affairs. Just like Sir Drew Harris, this rogue government has no allegiance to Ireland. That’s why they want to dilute An Garda Síochána, priming the way for a foreign police force on Irish soil.

Back to the strategic takedown of Martin Callinan - on April 18, 2013, an article by self-proclaimed investigative journalist Gemma O’Doherty appeared in The Irish Independent. It was a non-story by any journalistic measure but somehow got blown out of all proportions, which should have been a red flag for what lay ahead. The wider public had no idea of the level of treachery inside the gate at this stage. They still don’t.

The article read:

THE garda Commissioner has admitted he had penalty points wiped out after incurring them on official force duties. Commissioner Martin Callinan, pictured, told this newspaper that a fixed penalty notice was written off after he had been caught breaking the speed limit by a traffic camera in 2007. He was a deputy commissioner in charge of Garda intelligence at the time and is thought to have been travelling to an important security meeting. Under legislation, all members of the force are exempt from penalties for exceeding the speed limit if they are on duty, whether they are driving their personal or official vehicles.

In fairness, editor-in-chief of the The Irish Independent at the time, Stephen Rae, made sure the article got the top paragraph it deserved, exposing O’Doherty’s ‘rogue journalism’.

This was no scoop.

Something else was at play. But what? O’Doherty was obviously not acting alone when she knocked on the former Garda Commissioner’s front door without editorial permission to get her exclusive. Yet somehow Stephen Rae had to apologise for doing his job as editor and O’Doherty walked away with ‘an undisclosed sum’ for unfair dismissal following her hit piece on Callinan. The twisted system was on O’Doherty’s side, not the other way around, as she likes to tell her followers. The globalist wheels were set in motion to destroy An Garda Síochana from the inside. O’Doherty’s defamation lawyer for the trial, Paul Tweed, has represented Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, Liam Neeson, Britney Spears, Ashton Kutcher among other big names. This was a big budget takedown.

On March 25, 2014, Martin Callinan resigned as Garda Commissioner after being hounded out of his position by a bloodthirsty media campaign. The knives were out for the garda chief. He had no choice but to step down. RTÉ had done a hatchet job on him and the public had lost faith in his abilities. It was time for new blood and a change in how things were done at Garda HQ. Only looking back do we realise, it was not for the better.

Just four months after Callinan’s resignation, the journalist who had been instrumental in his downfall turned up at a UN ‘charity’ event in Co Mayo alongside Denis Halliday, former UN Assistant Secretary-General calling for a presidential commission to investigate the gardaí. This is very telling. The pair appeared in The Irish Times pushing the narrative that reform of the gardaí was essential.

Halliday told the Afri, Airing Erris conference in Ceathrú Thaidhg in Erris, County Mayo on July 06, 2014:

“I’m suggesting we should encourage the thought of setting up a presidential commission or a presidential investigation under our President Michael D Higgins because I think he has a position, he has a history and he has a dream of ethics. And ethics is what we need here. You can visualise a terms of reference which would examine policing expectations that we all hold as civilians both Irish and EU, and international law need to be properly placed in the Irish context”.

It’s obvious Halliday is alluding to a UN style police force to keep us in our place as envisioned by the globalists for their one world government, New World Order. The fact that the former UN Assistant Secretary General says he would like champagne marxist Michael D Higgins to oversee the commission tells us everything we need to know. As ever the manoeuvre is couched in doublespeak. Ethics? Really?

Watch video of conference highlights HERE.

So-called anti-corruption campaigner Gemma O’Doherty told the conference:

I think we’re way beyond the concept that this is just a few rotten apples. I think at this stage, the barrel needs a good clear out.

A month before her appearance at the UN ‘charity’ conference in Mayo, O’Doherty turned up at Sinn Féinn’s Summer School in West Cork milking the Martin Callinan penalty points non-story for all it was worth. Sinn Féin, like the UN, are globalists pushing a globalist agenda. O’Doherty was playing her part in dismantling the credibility of An Garda Síochána, even appearing in the phoney nationalist newspaper An Phoblacht, August 4, 2014 edition.

During the past decade, O’Doherty has set herself up as the persecuted Glaxo Smith Kline award winning journalist exposing the wrongdoings of the corrupt Garda Síochána. She videos herself berating young gardaí and proudly posts them online. Her followers think she’s a hero for sticking it up to ‘the pigs’. O’Doherty sells a narrative that the system is out to get her while publishing stories online that undermine the gardaí at every turn.

According to O’Doherty, everything and everybody is psyop, except herself of course.

She uses her platform to spread lies and unsubstantiated allegations about people in the freedom movement who are making progress reaching the middle ground through common sense and hard work. For example, O’Doherty claims I am a state agent. Problem is she can’t back up this wild claim with one shred of evidence because it’s blatantly untrue. Her style of ‘investigative journalism’ does not pass the most basic journalistic tests of right to reply or of checking your facts, twice. It’s all assertion and accusations, no serious proof required. Sofa journalism. The kind of output that majorly undermines the efforts of genuine anti-corruption campaigners.

Now 10 years later, Gemma O’Doherty and Martin Callinan are sharing newspaper headlines all over again. The Irish Examiner reported on April 12, 2024:

A judge is to decide whether he should not hear a High Court action over the alleged harassment of a woman by Gemma O'Doherty because she says he once represented a former Garda commissioner. Earlier this week, Ms O'Doherty was arrested outside her home over her failure to turn up in the High Court to answer a contempt application against her in relation to the harassment case. She was freed by Mr Justice Conor Dignam to allow her to get papers she said she needed to contest the case.

Once again, O’Doherty is squeezing the Martin Callinan nothing burger for its last drops while painting herself as a martyr for the cause.

Not everyone is buying the crocodile tears.

Something’s not adding up.

Support real independent journalism and buy the author a coffee HERE. Thank you.