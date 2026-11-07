Aisling O’Loughlin

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Joan Corr Hayes's avatar
Joan Corr Hayes
3h

So sad snd tragic.

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Pete Brinkley's avatar
Pete Brinkley
2h

Brilliantly written again Aisling.

It is heartbreaking that no justice will ever be done.

I am so scared for my 2 children, who despite my pleas were vaccinated twice - just cling onto the hope there were saline placebos.

My son is a runner and my heart sinks every time he says he has a cold and is unwell.

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