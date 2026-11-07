Influencer Niamh Cullen has given an extensive interview to the Irish Independent’s Weekend Magazine, a media outlet that relentlessly pushed the dangerous and unnecessary Covid injections on the Irish public, reassuring readers the shots were safe and effective. In return the Irish Independent received millions of euro through grants and advertising to stay on message and quell any dissent to the pandemic narrative.

As we’ve come to expect, there is no mention as to whether or not Niamh’s late husband Jamie Gill was injected with the cancer causing Covid shots. Features journalist Kristy Blake Knox doesn’t ask. Niamh Cullen doesn’t tell.

Jamie was just 33 year old when he died on November 27, 2025 just a year after the couple’s Rome wedding.

The Irish Independent Weekend Magazine article reads:

“We actually spent the first two weeks of our married life in hospital. I spent every day in the hospital room with him, just making sure that he was on the mend.”

Gill lived with an autoimmune disease called ulcerative colitis. “He had it very much under control,” she says. “He was on different treatments.” People with autoimmune diseases are susceptible to catching viruses or colds, and flare-ups can happen, she says.

While in hospital in Rome, it soon became apparent Gill was facing something more serious. “They had done scans and said, ‘No, we don’t think it’s any sort of bug. Your blood tests are coming back not great, and I think you should go back and see your consultant.’”

Most people with ulcerative colitis live full and active lives with proper management. We’re told Jamie had it ‘every much under control’. How long did he have the condition? How come it wasn’t brought up in various podcasts or interviews before 2024? It would be helpful to know if he took part in the risky Covid vaccine trials considering the long list of side effects that come with the shots. It’s telling when a journalist chooses to omit this part of the story, especially considering the Irish Independent’s stance on the Covid injections and the vast amounts of money involved. It means the reader must press the issue, even if that risks accusations of insensitivity. It’s not insensitive to inquire about matters of public interest at a time when excess deaths are alarmingly above average for years on end following the injections. It’s a sure sign the mainstream media are in cover-up mode when they leave out obvious details that would inform the reader as to why a young man might suddenly become ill and die.

On July 03, 2021 Niamh Cullen posted this photo on Instagram from an outdoor government-supported pilot music festival that took place at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin.

RTÉ News described the event as ‘part of efforts to test the safe return to large events, where antigen testing was used for entry’.

More than 3,500 attended in pods of up to six people for the event, hosted by the Irish Museum of Modern Art. A negative test result was a requirement for all in attendance, even if fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Pre-festival tests were carried out at a dedicated site at Collins Barracks and those allowed in had to maintain a minimum of two metres social distancing, and wear a face covering when moving about outside of their ticketed pods.

On the Instagram post, Niamh wrote:

“The look of smitten kittens in their natural habitat.”

There was nothing natural about the habitat or iron gates separating the crowd but Niamh Cullen wasn’t going there. Her post may have avoided any direct Covid messaging, in fact she doesn’t even state where they are in the photo but ultimately the influencer is telling her large fanbase that she’s following government protocol and happy to co-operate with Covid rules in order to attend the event. This would indicate that the couple more than likely received the Covid shots at some point.

Around that time, from July 05, 2021, the government and mainstream media were putting immense pressure on the 18-34 year old age group to get the single-dose Janssen shot in Irish pharmacies. No doubt Niamh Cullen would have been offered money to promote the injections as would have so many of her influencer network.

Her influencer friend Doireann Garrihy promoted the dangerous injection on July 06, 2021 for an undisclosed sum, as reported in the Irish Sun. Janssen was subsequently pulled from use in Ireland in August 2021.

Back to the Irish Independent interview with Niamh Cullen from November 07, 2026, the article continues:

When they returned to Ireland, his consultant informed them he needed to have stoma surgery. “It was always on the cards for him at some point in his life. He just didn’t think it was going to be as soon and as urgent and as quick.”

Gill rallied for their legal wedding in Dublin in December. “It was just so Jamie that he put everything he was feeling aside and just wanted to be present on the day,” she says.

Gill went into hospital for his operation several days later. “And we got news in the January that it was a cancerous tumour that was found in his colon,” Cullen says.

Ulcerative colitis increases your risk of of developing colorectal cancer though the vast majority of people with the condition will never get the disease. Did something trigger the early onset of the cancer and accelerate the illness? When exactly was Jamie diagnosed with ulcerative colitis? There are too many blanks in the story that need to be filled in and that only lead to speculation. Greater clarity required.

On August 07, 2021, Niamh Cullen posted this photo of the happy couple from Valencia in Spain.

Three days later on August 10, 2021 the Irish Mirror reported this warning to Irish travellers to Spain.

Holidaymakers travelling from Ireland to Spain required a Digital Covid Cert as proof of being fully vaccinated or recently recovered from so-called Covid-19 or who had tested negative for the mystery virus.

The Irish Mirror report tells us that while the Department of Foreign Affairs warned that antigen tests may have been accepted on arrival to Spain, they are not suitable when returning to Ireland.

In May 2021, those making plans to travel to Spain would have read headlines like this from the Irish Times. For a couple who loved to travel, the pressure to conform to the rules must have felt like a heavy weight.

The trip to Spain one month after attending the government sponsored event in Kilmainham in Dublin strongly suggests the couple chose to get injected with the Covid shots.

It’s curious why Niamh Cullen won’t just say one way or the other. She’s so open about practically everything else. Why is she playing coy on this issue? It’s strange. Has somebody asked her to remain silent on the subject?

On September 18, 2021, the fitness influencer attended the Mother Summer Block Party festival at Collins Barracks in Dublin and posted a photo on her Instagram account. The event was fully in line with Government and Public Health Guidelines. The event's official terms and conditions explicitly required proof of being vaccinated or recovered from so-called Covid-19 for admission.

Returning to the Irish Independent Weekend Magazine article from November 07, 2021:

When he (Jamie Gill) started chemotherapy, he seemed to be responding well. “His stoma was working really well. He looked good, but then it was from, I think it was chemo session nine or 10, where things weren’t good at all. I had to ring an ambulance for him one day, early in the morning, because he got pneumonia that went [to] sepsis. And he was rushed into high dependency and then shortly into ICU, and we actually nearly lost him twice. That was a really, really scary time.”

Gill was in hospital for an extended time, and Cullen talks about different complications — he had an allergic reaction to antibiotics, which was causing him to have seizures.

“But then all that settled,” she says. “We got him back on his feet. And then in the August, things weren’t right again. He didn’t look well. He wasn’t feeling well. He was getting a lot of pain. A lot of pain.”

In September, they admitted him back to hospital. “And the doctor told us that the cancer had moved to stage four, and we had to look at other treatments, which we did.”

It’s terribly sad to read this about a young, newlywed man who should have been enjoying life with his beautiful wife instead of suffering in this way. It’s similar to the late Olympian athlete Ciara Mageean who married her love Thomas Moran just a week before her untimely death on November 1, 2026. It’s not normal. Something is very wrong but the mainstream media will not address the root cause of the problem because by doing so they would out their own role in the deception.

So we get only half stories.

We have to fill in the blanks. Or at least try.

Maybe Jamie Gill didn’t get the Covid shots. Why not just tell us straight? Why the secrecy on this most important matter? Niamh Cullen is generally so open. She even shares notes from her late husband online with her 224K followers on Instagram. She has shared many aspects of her life on the Internet including going to the GP for help with depression in 2022 but this detail about the Covid injections seems to be an issue for some reason unexplained.

On October 20, 2022 the influencer posted a video from abroad a Royal Caribbean Cruise ship, the Wonder of the Seas. Jamie is seen eating pizza and drinking beer which would not be good for ulcerative colitis, so perhaps he had yet to be diagnosed at that stage.

Royal Caribbean insisted on mandatory Covid vaccinations for Mediterranean cruises starting from March 2021. The company required all guests aged 12 and older to be fully jabbed with their final dose administered at least 14 days before sailing. Restrictions were eased from September 2022 onwards.

This is another indication the couple were injected with the controversial Covid shots. If anything it shows they were happy to promote a company that forced compulsory injections on its staff and guests despite the risks involved.

The Irish Independent Weekend Magazine article from November 7, 2026 continues:

The couple researched clinical trials, but Gill’s condition was deteriorating.

“It was two weeks before our one-year wedding anniversary, and he started to get these really excruciating headaches to the point where he was left not sleeping,” she says.

“He was trying to manage his pain medication. We would have timers on our phones for the next time that he could top up on his pain [medication]. He did absolutely everything. I did absolutely everything to try and manage his pain with them. It wasn’t going away. He felt like his head and brain was on fire the whole time. And then our one-year wedding anniversary came around, and it was a couple of days later that we brought him to hospital, and they told us that he only had maybe two more weeks to live.”

Cullen did not leave the hospital for five days. One day, after Gill had been transferred to St Clare’s Ward in Beaumont Hospital, her in-laws recommended she go home for the evening to catch up on sleep.

The following day, when she arrived at the hospital, doctors explained that they were keen to get a lumbar puncture to shed further light on his condition. It transpired that his cancer had spread to his brain (leptomeningeal cancer).

Notice the detail the reader is granted just as long as there’s no mention of the cancer causing Covid injections. The mainstream media are using testimonies like these to normalise cancer in young people since the injections they recommended. That’s their new agenda. Their old agenda was getting the shots into as many arms as possible under false pretences. There was no pandemic. There was no need for anyone to enter a dangerous medical trial, young or old.

That has been proven beyond all reasonable doubt. The excess deaths since the injections prove that they were toxic and unfit for purpose. The mainstream media will cover their tracks by any means necessary. It’s up to the reader to pursue justice and insist on better standards. Not doing so means the culprits are off the hook and back to their old tricks uninterrupted. No justice for the dead. Complicity with the perpetrators. Inaction is not an option.

The Irish Independent Weekend Magazine (November 7, 2026) article continues:

“I had to make a really hard decision because he was so agitated… he wasn’t speaking correctly. He was a bit confused. And with a type of lumbar puncture, you need to be sat still. So, at one point, I did know I had to make a decision whether he needed to be intubated or if I could try to get him to settle.

“For some reason, he just looked at me, and he was like, ‘No, I’ll stay still. I’ll stay still.’ So he finally stayed still. So we got the lumbar puncture, and I’m so glad that was one of the decisions, that I didn’t intubate him, because I don’t think I would have ever got him back,” she says, wiping tears from her face.

“But we did actually get him back. And it was funny, as soon as we brought him to the hospice, he was talking and chatting and asking me how I am, and you know, was I putting out the bins. And was [our dog] Lulu OK. Did I change the batteries in the smoke alarm. It was so Jamie to be checking all these things. I remember everything that he said and did. I took a diary of every little thing that he said to me and did, because it was so special.”

Niamh Cullen’s latest Instagram post shows her on the cover of the Irish Independent’s Weekend Magazine with the headline, “I don’t think I’ll ever make full peace with it”.

The reader can sympathise with the young widow’s grief and still request more openness regarding the Covid injections.

If it turns out the Jamie Gill had entered the Covid vaccine trials, there needs to be a proper investigation into the effects of the injections on his health, even if he had ulcerative colitis prior to the shots. Something triggered the turbo cancer first recognised in November 2024. It needs to be discussed.

Why would anyone who cares about this young man’s early death want to cover up that kind of inquiry? It doesn’t make sense. Of course it should be spoken about freely and openly. Maybe Jamie would have died anyway but maybe not.

What was the deal with this cover story? Was Niamh Cullen asked not to mention the Covid injections or did she self-censor in the understanding that the publicity would be pulled if she went there? No front cover.

The mainstream media in Ireland will not allow for any discussion of the Covid shots’ link to the increase in cancers we are witnessing at an alarming rate. Sitting down for tea and sympathy with the mainstream media after they deceived the public into a dangerous medical trial is a bad idea.

Their terms and conditions mean crucial details will be left out.

How has it become so hard to be fully honest?

What happened?

Related article:

Managing the narrative: how RTÉ sidestepped any discussion of the Covid injections’ connection to Ciara Mageean’s turbo cancer

No debate allowed, just one false narrative that continues to cost lives