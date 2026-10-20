We need to talk about antipsychotic medication and Peter Thiel’s control of NHS patient data

The William Chapman tiger mauling story can teach us many lessons about how our perceptions are managed by those in positions of influence.

Donald Trump and his Big Pharma buddies wanted us to believe the story was fake so they released an AI video of him prancing around with a tiger mocking the deceased man.

The usual suspects (Delingpole, Miri AF etc) told us it was staged because Chapman was a former child actor, ai featured in the Tiger’s name Alt(ai) and there was a 33 in a headline.

The mainstream media put the spotlight on apparent data breaches and acted aghast that medical staff had the audacity to look up the records of names in their own system. If healthcare employees can’t have access to patient information, who can? Peter Thiel, that’s who.

Investigative journalist Tony Gosling:

“That guy from the NHS is saying our patient records are sacred. They’re not! They’re giving them all to Palantir. That’s what’s happening right now. This military genocide company based in California”.

Palantir has been handed access to the UK citizens private medical information with a central role in the NHS’s £330 million (there’s that number again) Federated Data Platform after years of lobbying. That’s where we should be looking but the spin doctors and PR gurus have us squabbling over irrelevant sideshows.

Boris Johnson let Thiel in the backdoor when Palantir kindly offered to build a Covid Data Store for a token £1 in 2020. What could possibly go wrong?

The Conversation reports:

There was no open competition under emergency COVID procurement rules. The data store combined patient-level data from many sources, as well as operational data from hospitals and other sources.

The initial three-month contract was only made public under legal pressure, and the deal was then renewed for £23 million, again without evidence of competition.

You get the picture.

Beware of antichrist types bearing gifts.

British Health Secretary Yvette Cooper thundered, “It’s a disgrace. “There’s got to be proper respect for patients”.

She’s wasn’t talking about Peter Thiel having access to everyone’s medical information, of course. She was aiming her phoney ire at medical staff working within the NHS system in the UK, 15 of whom were fired from Nottingham University Hospitals Trust for accessing information on students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar alongside grandfather Ian Coates. The three victims were stabbed to death on June 13, 2023 by Valdo Calocane, who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2020. Calocane from Guinea-Bissau in West Africa also stole Mr Coates’s van and used it to drive at three pedestrians, who were all left seriously injured.

What was Calocane even doing in the UK? Who let him in if he was such a high risk to the public? How many more Valdo Calocanes are there ready to kill because the mental health system can’t cope? We had one such case in Ireland recently. Algerian man Riad Bouchaker who tried to kill three children by stabbing them outside their school in Dublin. Counterintelligence agents like Gemma O’Doherty told us it was all fake and to move along. It wasn’t though.

O’Doherty also told her audience the Nottingham stabbings were staged, mocking the families of the victims.

Can you see the pattern?

Another example is Lindsay Clancy in the US, the mother who strangled her three children to death. The ‘everything is fake’ agents dismissed it as a psy-op bypassing the important conversation around the medication she was on and how it affected her judgement.

This is a significant case to study, yet we’ve been encouraged to dismiss it as fake by those with special interests to protect. Clancy remains in a psychiatric-medical unit. A court hearing is scheduled for November 2, 2026 following the declaration of a mistrial in September 2026.

Did the drugs make her do it?

We had a strikingly similar case in Ireland when Deirdre Morley, also a nurse, killed her three children by smothering in January 2020. A jury found her not guilty of murder by reason of insanity in May 2021. At the time of the killings, Morley was taking a combination of two antidepressants alongside a sedative (we never got the brand names). The Irish mainstream media failed in their duty to analyse this topic and the story disappeared from view until the Lindsay Clancy trial brought it back into sharp focus. Due to the similarities, the ‘everything is fake’ gang made out we were only watching a theatre production.

We didn’t get to study the Deirdre Morley case in the same way as Lindsay Clancy where all her medication went up on the table for examination, thanks to the cameras in the courtroom.

In the four months leading up to January 2023, Lindsay Clancy was prescribed a total of 13 psychiatric medications across multiple providers to treat postpartum depression, anxiety, and insomnia.

The specific medications she was prescribed and/or found in her system include:

Antidepressants: Zoloft (sertraline), Prozac (fluoxetine), Remeron (mirtazapine), trazodone, and amitriptyline.

Antipsychotics: Seroquel (quetiapine).

Benzodiazepines & Sedatives: Ativan (lorazepam), Valium (diazepam), Klonopin (clonazepam), Ambien (zolpidem), and Benadryl (diphenhydramine).

Mood Stabilizers / Anticonvulsants: Lamictal (lamotrigine)

This is what we need to talk about and the Lindsay Clancy trial gave us an opportunity to put these medications under the spotlight while embedded saboteurs this side of the fence encouraged us to look elsewhere.

Picking on the wrong people

Back to the UK, health system bosses have gone so far as to call the cops to investigate the medical staff who looked at the files from the Nottingham stabbing attacks. It’s like they’ve got something to hide and have flipped the script as we’ve come to expect from those in positions of power.

Since when did politicians or the mainstream media or the cops care about patients’ private medical information? We witnessed how any semblance of concern for GDPR disappeared out the window during the Covid scam when perfect strangers demanded our ‘vaccine’ status just to enter restaurants or bars, just to go about our business. We saw how easily the ole ‘data protection’ line could be abandoned to suit the narrative. Under Operation Talla the UK police ignored medical crimes committed under the guise of Covid-19 but we’re supposed to take them seriously when it comes to medical staff looking up medical records in medical settings.

Pull the other one.

If anything we need more transparency and less Peter Thiel.

Delingpole’s old Oxford buddy Boris Johnson (Buller boy) got him in the door and now Peter Thiel is getting to work ‘fixing’ the system. He’s right about the NHS to some degree. It was part of the Great Con to inject the British population under false pretences from 2021 and most certainly doesn’t deserve the affection that Thiel describes as ‘Stockholm syndrome’. Already though there are signs of even greater secrecy and cover ups using data protection as a shield.

Novavara media reports:

US spytech firm Palantir – which has provided military technology to Israel during its ongoing genocide in Gaza and custom surveillance tools to ICE in the US – currently holds a major patient data contract with NHS England.

Palantir was contracted in 2023 to build and operate the federated data platform (FDP), which aims to pull together sensitive patient information from different sources into a single database.

This is the real data breach story, not NHS staff looking at medical records, but establishment lackeys including the OBE anointed have diverted our attention elsewhere.

Why are NHS staff being sacked so easily for looking at patient medical records?

It sends out a message throughout the system not to ‘pry’ or else. Leave it to the tech bros.

Leave it to Peter Thiel.

Related articles:

The real agenda behind the tiger attack story

Trump, the tiger and the former child actor