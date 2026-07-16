“If we start making judgements and taking actions based on input which is coming from questionable sources, then we’re going to make bad decisions. We’re going to come to false conclusions. So we have to be careful about all the things that we take as being fact which we don’t know. And I think there’s actually a drive. I’m writing about this, aren’t I? There’s a drive to make us believe nonsense and to jump to conclusions and to discredit those who question.” Francis O’Neill, artist and writer

Artist and writer Francis O’Neill has been like a sniffer dog of late. He’s discovered a trail. He’s not quite sure where it leads but there’s enough of a scent to be onto something worth investigating further. So on he goes. His readers in hot pursuit. A hunt, of sorts.

This is how conspiracy theorist-in-chief Miri AF summed it up: What Francis appears to have uncovered with his diligent research is a large, interlinked network of state operatives and actors who are engaged in psychological operations to manage and subdue the dissident class. ‘Chasing Dissent‘, as police sergeant John Porter’s podcast puts it.

It’s all very interesting. Will the trail run cold? Or will he catch his prey conclusively? No room for escape. The main question for the moment is was there really a funeral for Ed the Techie? Or did his passing signify something else? We’re not quite sure. Doubt has crept in thanks to O’Neill’s investigations. Many of us are left wondering if cartoonist Bob Moran could be a Freemason or a member of some kind of shady secret society considering all the heavy clues he’s dropping. Surely not BOB. Please not Bob Moran too! He’s been one of the most exceptional talents when it comes to exposing the evil plans of the New World Order, a beacon in the dark. His artwork combined with his clear voice and theatre productions have hit the bullseye repeatedly. If he is controlled opposition, what’s his role? What has he done wrong? Where has he misdirected his audience? That’s not exactly clear from O’Neill’s analysis. It’s more guilt by association.

In fairness to O’Neill, he’s within his rights to ask why Moran is charging €33,000 of all figures for his GOTCHA work depicting Bill Gates as a clown holding two syringes with the word GOTCHA overhead? On the front door of the installation there’s an image of a defibrillator kit. It’s devastatingly clever. Very BOB which means very niche. Only those who dodged the shots would be interested in purchasing such a piece, surely. Most of them/us are paying a high price for going up against the machine, many of us still counting the cost of saying NO to the toxic injections. It wasn’t exactly a career move blowing up all those bridges. Can’t see too many dissenters with those kind of readies to spare for an art installation that would offend most of their friends and family who dared to draw near.

It would have been helpful if Moran had rounded the figure up or down and went for a clean €35,000 or €30,000 just to avoid this kind of scrutiny. He must have expected these questions. Maybe the former Telegraph cartoonist is just playing with the number for kicks. If so, I wish he wouldn’t. It’s confusing. For clarity, we really should leave these nods and winks to the Freemasons. Let your no be your no and your yes be your yes. Simple. Avoids these kind of pickles.

O’Neill is also within his rights to enquire about the choice of venue following Moran’s show Pendant’s Revolt. Of all the pubs to choose from in London, why did Moran’s gang end up in Satan’s Whiskers after the show? Satan’s bloody Whiskers! Of course it was going to raise eyebrows. We’re literally dealing with a bunch of psychopathic satanists who are trying to poison and replace us en masse. We’re constantly on the look out for satanic clues and here’s a big juicy one falling straight into our laps. Why be so deliberate? Most people who’ve followed Bob Moran like him a lot and don’t wish to put him under any undue pressure but this is weird and needs to be addressed.

The choice of venue goes beyond being playful. It’s extremely unhelpful and begs for further inquiry. O’Neill has also pointed us in the direction of Bob’s brother Tom Moran, a writer and producer responsible for The Devil’s Hour (2022), an Amazon Prime series that tells the story of Lucy Chambers, a social worker who wakes at exactly 3:33 am every morning, after experiencing terrifying visions. The name Lucy Chambers isn’t far from Lucy Connolly, the mother who supposedly did jail time for a race hate tweet. Miri AF’s excellent dissection of Lucy Connolly’s role embedded in the dissenters camp exposes more strange shenanigans. All is not as it seems.

Miri AF on Lucy Connolly:

I simply don’t believe that there is any risk of anyone, much less an upstanding councillor’s wife with no criminal record, being sent to prison for a Tweet.

I certainly believe, however, that the establishment would like you to think there is such a risk, in order to frighten you out of sharing your thoughts online.

So, how do they successfully sew this behaviour-modifying fear into you?

They do what they always do:

Stage a psyop.

The coincidences keep stacking up. As yet there’s just a whiff that something’s off. Awkward questions are required. No sacred cows.

In the comments section of O’Neill’s forensic study The curious case of Ed the Techie and Bob Moran (June 5, 2026) I reminded him that he has his own blind spots. His 12 part series on Victims or Actors? backed up the ‘no bomb, no victims’ theory propagated by Richard D Hall and his network on the Manchester Arena bombing but failed to provide proof the victims were faking it for the cameras despite the length and detail of the analysis. A false conclusion, in other words, based on ill-informed judgments. The very thing Francis O’Neill warns against.

So O’Neill has yet to secure a case against Delingpole. Really? There’s nothing a little bit suspicious about Delingpole’s operation that might warrant some investigation? I find that hard to believe and it raises questions in the direction of O’Neill’s integrity. Delingpole is the guy who desperately wanted to be in the Bullingdon Club at Oxford along with this pals Boris Johnston and David Cameron. He’s is The Establishment. Are we really to believe he’s still writing for normies who read The Spectator but is also a leading dissident? Come on! This isn’t hard. It’s doesn’t require a 12 part series to figure out. You don’t get to keep your job in the mainstream media while slagging off the mainstream media, unless there’s another deal at play.

Also I would say O’Neill is playing dumb when he says that Delingpole ‘amplifying genuine people suggests he is genuine’. No it doesn’t, it just means Delingpole is using genuine people to look genuine as any good counterintelligence operation would do. He has to gain trust before convincing his audience of misdirection like the ‘no bomb, no victims’ conclusion for the Manchester Arena blast. His audience trust him, that’s why they believe him. That’s why they repeat the lies. They can’t believe darling Delingpole would mislead them.

Did O’Neill not think it was a bit creepy that Delingpole wrote in his Thinly Disguised Autobiography that he fancied a child and had fantasised about running away with him? Did that not strike him as a bit odd? I don’t think O’Neill would let Bob Moran away with such an admission but for Delingpole, that’s ok as long as he gets a platform to air his views. Miri AF writes about the dark side of children’s author Roald Dahl but nothing on Delingole’s sinister side. She even endorsed his creepy little book. Dodgy AF.

Sorry but it’s not just Bob Moran who needs to answer some awkward questions. Looks like the whole scene is riddled with anomalies and question marks. This is why we can’t trust each other and it’s also why we shouldn’t trust each other. There are too many agendas at play. One of them being that ‘everything is fake’ when some things are not. Sometimes there are real victims who aren’t crisis actors. Speculation isn’t enough to convict them as I’ve proven with the Manchester Arena bombing misdirection.

Even Iain Davis who wrote a book ignoring the victims admits people died that night on May 22, 2017. It kind of ruins his ‘no bomb, no victims’ BS conclusion. If people died that night, what killed them? A loud bang? The ‘no bomb, no victims’ conclusion made fools of those who repeated the lie (millions of them) and it exposed as Miri AF might say an interlinked network of state operatives and actors who are engaged in psychological operations to manage and subdue the dissident class.

That’s David A. Hughes flashing the devil horns during the same interview. Apparently that’s how you make the sign for inverted commas these days.

Considering Francis O’Neill also pushed the ‘no bomb, no victims’ misdirection, this means he must also fall under investigation as to why he chose that route without proper proof the victims were actors. Maybe it was just herd mentality. Maybe it’s something else. Yes there are false flags but sometimes real people get killed and dismissing them as crisis actors without proper evidence is satanic in and of itself.

I’m aware that this is an unpopular subject and won’t win me likes or validation due to the level of brainwashing from phoney false flag investigators but the objective Truth must be all we care about if we’re honestly searching for answers. The ‘no bomb, no victims’ lie exposed a network of fake dissidents whose investigations led to a false conclusion.

Richard D Hall’s network for example. His counterpart in Ireland, Gemma O’Doherty, also propagated the lie that nobody died that night and that there was no bomb, that it was all staged, a big budget pyrotechnics show. She said something similar about the Parnell Square stabbings which turned out to be real. It’s her gig, part of her role as embedded fake dissident. Here she is mocking Martin Hibbert’s efforts at rehabilitation while claiming he was an actor in The Bill. Martin Hibbert wasn’t an actor in The Bill. It’s false information and part of the reason why so many critical thinkers believe Martin Hibbert is a crisis actor. Mud sticks.

In July 2022, the Supreme Court of Ireland dismissed an appeal by Gemma O'Doherty and John Waters ending their challenge against the constitutionality of the State's Covid-19 lockdown legislation.

Funny enough it was Bob Moran’s interview with Doc Malik from July 2, 2025 that highlighted how these kind of court cases work in the counterintelligence world. From the outside it looks like the dissidents are sticking up for the little people when in reality they’re ensuring there’s no legal framework to take on the totalitarian creep.

“Simon Dolan, that guy. He just appeared and he was everywhere and with loads of money and he decided to sue the government. And I’ve spoken to other lawyers who do kind of understand since, what the problems are, who said that entire case was designed to fail. That was an absolute staged thing so that people would think, ‘oh we can’t take legal action. There is no legal basis against this stuff. We can’t use the legal system’. Because the way all of those arguments are put together, they said you would not, it’s like they’ve written their arguments on purpose so they wouldn’t get through so the judge would basically throw them out. So it was a complete show trial. It was nonsense”.

Nice red brick freemasonic wall behind Simon Dolan for his Guardian photo. This is how the network operates: gain trust from dissidents, appear to be fighting for the cause but ultimately the aim is to protect the regime and undermine those speaking out against its tyrannical grip. This is why the Manchester Arena bombing serves as a prime example of how those of a conspiratorial mindset can be manipulated into reaching the wrong conclusion by those appearing to be on side. I know many of you out there fell for the Manchester Arena con and this one is particularly difficult to wrap your heads around but wrap your heads around it you must or you’ll be manipulated into another false conclusion by those you thought you could trust. We can’t afford these kind of mistakes at this late stage in the game. We must demand excellence in these investigations. It’s up to the readers and who they choose to support. Look how that’s gone so far. Suggestion and speculation serve a purpose but they’re not enough to form a solid conclusion.

If Francis O’Neill is genuinely looking for answers and I’m not fully sure either way, he’s going to have to reassess his stance on the Manchester Arena bombing. Otherwise he appears to be part of an interlinked network of state operatives and actors who are engaged in psychological operations to manage and subdue the dissident class.

Those are the optics.

We’re deep down the rabbit hole with all of this.

Is everyone a baddie? Well anyone unconcerned about the objective Truth is certainly not a goodie. Anyone misdirecting their audience on purpose is not a goodie. Anyone taking money to mislead is not a goodie. Anyone pretending to be a dissident while working for the other side is not a goodie. The lake of fire awaits.

Just like those normies who love their fake idols and false prophets of influencers, TV presenters, actors and politicians there are those on this side of the fence who’ll defend their fake idols and false prophets to the last breath, just because they say the right things some of the time. Brainwashing works across the board. The ‘no bomb, no victims’ conclusion on Manchester proves that. The fake awake.

Who can we trust in such an environment?

Only God.

Maybe that’s the purpose of the test after all.

Related articles:

A Quare Fellow: James Delingpole has crossed the line

Suspicious behaviour: James Delingpole pretends he’s unaware of RDH’s Saffie Roussos theory

Oxford’s infamous Bullingdon Club includes Candace Owens’ husband George Farmer, Boris Johnson and David Cameron alongside wannabe member James Delingpole

Exposed: another ‘no victims’ phoney false flag conclusion laid bare

John Waters claims Tucker Carlson’s team may have accidentally booked the Freemasons’ Hall in Dublin

Defending convicted sex offenders: the problem with journalist Gemma O’Doherty and Epstein’s former libel lawyer Paul Tweed’s take