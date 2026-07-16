Aisling O'Loughlin

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Pete Brinkley's avatar
Pete Brinkley
14h

Really thought provoking Aisling.

I know Delingpole has blocked Francis from his chat group and his admin guy refused to answer questions.

I think Francis is on the verge of realising Delingpole is CO.

Listen to the last time Francis was on Delingpoles podcast - May I think. Delingpole was really squirming trying to defend Moran.

Miri, in a podcast back in 2021, I think also questions Delingpoles past, particularly his friendship with Toby Young - Delingpole said " do you think then that I am controlled opposition" Miri could hardly say yes on his podcast.

I need to look at the Manchester arena bombing in more detail, as I think it has clearly been pivotal in your questioning of Francis and Miris integrity.

Bringing God into the conversation, I think doesn't help anyones cause - Delingpole also does this.

I think we can all take what resonates with us individually and be our own hero.

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Jonathan McGinlay's avatar
Jonathan McGinlay
8h

The bad guys kill millions but they wouldn't fake killing 20. That would be a step too far.

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