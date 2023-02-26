Irish economist David McWilliams is listed on the World Economic Forum website as one of their chosen. His profile reads:

As an economist with the Central Bank of Ireland, he helped draft the Irish submission to the EU's Maastricht Treaty and advised authorities during the exchange rate crisis in the 1990s.

The blurb tells us McWilliams was educated at Blackrock College, Trinity College Dublin and the College of Europe with its main campus in Bruges, Belgium.

A quick Wikipedia search on The College of Europe reveals:

In January 2007, McWilliams won a ‘major award’ at the ‘prestigious World Economic Forum’ for his contribution to shaping society.

An Irish Independent article from the time reads:

The 'pop' economist McWilliams is among the WEF's 250 Young Global Leaders 2007 whose names were released in Geneva yesterday. A total of 4,000 people were nominated for the awards.

It is little surprise that McWilliams’ views are in line with the World Economic Forum agenda and his influence is heavily promoted across Irish media. Relentlessly.

Here’s a blue tick tweet from McWilliams, dated December 27, 2020:

Why are our Ireland’s vaccine plans so slow? Contrast with the 250,000 Israelis vaccinated already & they plan to vaccinate 150,000 a day, operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Can a medic tell me why we can’t replicate this or something close to it? This is an emergency!

The frantic call for more trial gene therapy injections for the thing with the 99.7% survival rate (some emergency) received 6,896 likes and 860 retweets.

That’s a lot of influence for one tweet. Never mind the shocking rate of ‘vaccine’ injuries and deaths coming out of Israel. Israeli journalist Etana Hecht reported a 34% increase in spontaneous abortions, miscarriages and neonatal deaths in ‘vaccinated’ mothers compared to unjabbed mums at Rambam Hospital. And that’s just for starters.

On his David McWilliams Podcast from April 22, 2021, episode 129 entitled, No one is safe until everyone is safe, the economist and broadcaster goes in hard on the case-demic, based on the unreliable use of the PCR test:

Yesterday was the worst day to day for new cases of COVID 19 globally since the pandemic started. WE may feel safer, but the world is as dangerous as ever… Maybe this crisis will provide the catalyst for a global response, because vaccine nationalism isn't the answer. Planetary response to a planetary pandemic.

Doesn’t that sound familiar? It could have come straight from the mouths of WEF boss Klaus Scwhab or vaccine pusher extraordinaire Bill Gates. They all say the same thing. It’s the same globalist script.

In 2017 Klaus Schwab proudly announced in an interview

When I mention now names like Mrs Merkel, even Vladimir Putin and so on, they all have been Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum but what we are really proud of now is the young generation like Prime Minister Trudeau, President of Argentina and so on, is that we penetrate the cabinets. So yesterday I was at a reception for Prime Minister Trudeau and I know that half of his cabinet or even more, are from our Young Global World Leaders of the World Economic Forum…It’s true in Argentina and it’s true in France with the President, Young Global Leader.

They’re not even hiding it, but it’s up to us to connect the dots because if we fail to understand the agenda of the World Economic Forum, we can be easily manipulated by their plethora of politicians and experts trotted out continuously to promote their dystopian worldview. This is an outlook that includes population control, mass immigration, dilution of cultures, transhumanism, insane climate change policies with the end goal of tightening the control grid on our freedoms. Think smart cities, carbon taxes, loss of private property rights and a crackdown on freedom of speech. What’s not to love? In essence it’s a global takeover bid and it’s getting scarily close because of an ignorant and easily influenced public. These guys have used the term conspiracy theory in their favour, a ruse to frighten off curious ‘intellectuals’ from investigating further.

An Irish Times article by David McWilliams from November 19, 2022 states: A new united Ireland must plan for a population of 10 million.

Another one from February 4, 2023 says Ignore the false stories, the facts show that immigrants make a country richer.

Except, they’re not false stories as McWilliams well knows. The article ignores the concerns of communities, now labelled far right, for questioning the arrival of busloads of military aged, unvetted, many undocumented men into their environment without consultation and in secret. Something very weird is going on but that’s not the slant you’ll find in The Irish Times or from World Economic Forum favourite David McWilliams.

In January he wrote it’s never been more expensive to be a 30-something in Ireland then in February he declares no country that has ever embraced a far-right agenda has progressed.

You get the picture. All these guys are singing from the same hymn sheet. They sound very convincing. They’re promoted like celebrities.

It’s up to a discerning public to conclude whether all this ‘expertise’ is for their benefit or the benefit of a sinister global plan that is not in their interest. We must identify who has connections with the World Economic Forum and understand why they push certain narratives with the backing of major institutions. It means we must grow up and become seriously engaged, like never before. It means we question everything and everyone. We must analyse motives and sponsorship and step up to the calling to protect our rights and freedoms from the so-called ‘experts’ who claim to know better than us. The reality is they have been put in these positions of influence to sway public opinion. Considering the alarming policies of the World Economic Forum, we must look with the greatest distrust on anyone linked to the WEF or espousing their tyrannical policies. It’s a big task but one we are capable of figuring out. Time is of the essence. We must move quickly. It’s later than you think.

