If we lose our grip on reality, we’re toast. We’re not far off. The lines are blurring between fact and fiction and we’re having difficulty telling them apart. Space fantasy is up after the break and it will be a test to see who falls for the science fiction drama, in a galaxy far, far away.

Alex Jones’ propaganda machine is busy capturing the imaginations of those fighting the globalists while getting behind (globalists) Donald Trump and Elon Musk. These ones are a different variety of globalists see, they’re thinking bigger with plans to colonise Mars and beyond while setting up a surveillance grid across our skies for faster internet. All those years watching Star Wars and Marvel movies have primed the way for this very moment. The superheroes have arrived.

WHEN NEWS BECOMES FICTION

By right the news department is supposed to deal only in fact but as Miri AF rightly pointed out in a recent Substack, Covid was one big performance with Donald Trump playing a starring role, pretending to have Covid to open the show. A troupe of doctors in white coats and masks took their positions outside the hospital in Maryland in October 2020, for awaiting reporters. Trump had a ‘mild cough and some nasal congestion’. The medics told journalists the US President’s heart, liver and kidney function were normal, that he wasn’t on oxygen. He was having no trouble walking around and was in ‘exceptionally good spirits’. Wow! That’s some dose of the killer virus!

They told us they were treating Trump with Remdesivir which has a 53% death rate. You’d wonder why they’d risk his life with such a dangerous medication considering there was clearly nothing wrong with the man. Masks aren’t entirely useless at times like these, they’re good to snigger behind when the drama has descended into farce.

It just so happened Trump’s administration was busy buying up all the Remdesivir stocks for people falsely diagnosed with Covid as covered previously on this Substack, to a tepid response I might add. People don’t like having their superheroes questioned. It was Trump’s advisors’ fault, I’m told, repeatedly. Use of the deadly drug helped boost Covid death numbers along with ventilators and end-of-life drugs, which Trump miraculously managed to escape from, just like his partner in crime Borris Johnson in the UK, also previously covered HERE.

The pandemic may have been fake but the excess death figures are real. Ignoring them is part of the big act. Don’t let the mask slip. Let’s all pretend everything is hunky dory.

The stagecraft spread out and cast its spell on anyone who’d believe the lie and follow the script. Part of the charade was make-believing the flu had disappeared and something with the same symptoms and the same death rate had taken its place, try as they might to augment the numbers. Looks like staying away from doctors and hospitals kept the numbers lower than they wanted to frighten the public.

BAD ACTORS

Current affairs broadcaster Claire Byrne took centre stage in her garden shed (apparently) to tell viewers she’d been displaying symptoms of a head cold that she thought she had while Pfizer’s favourite Ryan Tubridy revealed he had a ‘very unintrusive experience’ of Covid to his beguiled followers. Dr Ciara Kelly hopped into bed fully made up and made a recording in January 2022 that earned her top place for the Best Asymptomatic Covid Performance for her second time getting the deadly virus, despite being publicly inoculated with the Janssen jab. Take a bow Dr Kelly. Bravo! How much did Janssen pay for all that publicity by the way?

Outside Dr Kelly’s bedroom performance, costumes included masks and face visors and PPE gear and white coats depending on the role. Cast and crew members queued up to get tested (who cares if the cycles were run too high to matter?) and eventually they rolled up their sleeves to go full method acting and entered a risky medical trial for no reason. Liability free and all. There were mutterings about wanting to go on holidays or showing the neighbours they weren’t conspiracy theorists like those tinfoil hat nutters online, but once the final curtain dropped on the Covid show, most of the actors were unsure why they’d played along. It felt stupid once the set had changed and the spotlight had redirected to Ukraine. What had they just agreed to? What was even in those vials? Best to keep up the pretence and act like it was the right thing to do. There was a ‘deadly pandemic’, wasn’t there?

HORROR MOVIE

The stakes couldn’t of been higher. The price for the bit part in the Great Lie has already cost millions of people their lives. It was a reckless thing to do, to pretend there was a deadly virus instead of seasonal colds and flu (plus every other illness and accident), but the cast was so big, the chorus lines so convincing: trust the science, save granny, we’re all in this together. It captured those unprepared for the level of treachery involved. The money was too tempting for those who knew it was a scam from the beginning but who made the decision to fool their audience and make themselves rich off the suffering of others they’d never acknowledge. The breadth of the lie offered them refuge from justice. For now.

Covid more than anything exposed the rot. We got to see who’d sell their granny for 30 pieces of silver while claiming to save granny with a saccharine smile. We sat through a horror show masquerading as a medical drama. Evil acting as kindness. It was shocking.

So we know a lie has massive power if enough people get involved and park up their moral compass and common sense. The same logic must be applied to this side of the fence. Conspiracy theorists are not immune to participating in nonsense and acting their part in a travesty with real life consequences.

ALEX JONES: ACTOR?

Let’s go back to Alex Jones. Miri AF puts forward a decent argument about whether we should view him as an actor playing a role or as a bone fide journalist fighting the globalists while adhering to ethical standards:

Notably, in Jones' court case (a custody battle), his lawyer said: "Using Mr Jones’ on-air persona to judge him as a father would be like judging Jack Nicholson in a custody dispute based on his performance as the Joker in Batman."

This makes you wonder what’s the real Alex Jones like when he’s not playing the role of Alex Jones online? If he’s only acting, surely it’s unwise to play along. Just as it was unwise for those who played along with the Covid scam. The price of losing your grip on reality has devastating consequences.

PATTERN OF DECEIT

Once a pattern of deceit has been detected, surely it’s up to the common sense of viewer to react accordingly. Say Alex Jones was only acting when he was feeding his audience information on Sandy Hook. Maybe he knew full well real children had been shot dead but convinced his audience it was a victimless false flag as part of his role to undermine critical thinkers and mislead his audience towards an incorrect conclusion, on purpose, CIA style. In turn, millions of people looked upon the victims as crisis actors and afforded them zero sympathy, heaping more distress on their misery while repeating lies and thinking they’re the good guys. A bit like those who fell for the Covid scam - they thought they were the good guys too. That’s what participating in a lie does. It makes a fool of you, distorts reality and makes you feel justified in your wrongdoing. All the while the objective Truth remains in tact.

This is a hard one to process for many because Jones says things we agree with, often. Surely he’s on our side. Even after Jones admitted he got it wrong on Sandy Hook, his followers kept going with the lie that nobody died and the victims were crisis actors. It had gained too much momentum. Like those who fell for the Covid scam, it’s easier to believe the lie than face the reality they’ve participated in something really bad by allowing themselves to be misled. It’s the same level of brainwashing - repeating a lie long enough that it becomes true, if only in the minds of those who succumb. Who’s going to believe Alex Jones when he tells us one of Musk’s space crafts has made it to Mars? Did you believe him when he jumped up and down about Trump’s fake assassination attempt and his magically healing ear? How far are you willing to go with the fantasy? Can you tell the difference? Does it even matter?

SPACE ODDITY

Talking of space fantasy, my ole pal Richard D Hall also promotes space fiction to his willing audience. “Since 1957, robotic space probes have visited all the planets in the solar system,” he states in a broadcast as if it’s true. There’s a price to be paid for letting your imaginations run riot and it will become more apparent as time progresses.

I’m regularly told to cool it on the space side of things. It makes people uncomfortable. Well that’s my job. The sooner we can wrap our heads around the great big lie that is space, the better for all of us. If we could figure out the foundational lie, we might be better equipped to deal with all the others that stem from the big whopper. A proper conspiracy theorist wouldn’t have a rotating earth as his backdrop, that’s for sure. RDH’s role is to get you to believe in space travel and life on Mars, not just phoney false flag investigations that distort reality and get you to pick on real victims. He’s multi-talented.

In her article, Miri AF mentions Crisis Cast, an agency that specialises in creating drills for governments and media so they’re equipped for emergencies and can respond appropriately to security alerts. This is where we must be extra careful because this is a handy excuse for intelligence agencies to pass off real crimes as false flags. Remember it is useful to the secret services that critical thinkers fob off real terror events as staged - it shuts down appropriate responses and takes the heat out of the backlash. That’s why intelligence agencies plant big juicy clues in the mainstream media for conspiracy theorists to think they’re clever while shutting down a story of public interest. They also plant bad actors on this side of the fence to fed us misleading information and throw us off the scent (not talking about Miri AF here as her output is honest in its endeavour).

ACTING IS NOT A DEFENCE

Crucially no tangible link has been made between one of these crisis agencies and the victims of apparent victimless false flags. This is really important. You’d have to establish a link to prove your point. This is where we must separate fiction from reality or pay the consequences. It’s not good enough to assume real victims are crisis actors just because these security companies exist. Crisis Cast has worked with CERN and the British Home Office so caution required.

From my years in the newsroom, you’d have to display a strap on screen reading Reconstruction or Actor if you were showing a drill during a current affairs broadcast and state clearly it was not a real scene. You’d have to keep that strap attached on screen for as long as the images remained so there was no confusion for the viewer.

These are basic broadcasting standards in the mainstream media, believe it or not. Even during the Covid scam the news used a mannequin on a ventilator but the reporter made it clear that it was a set up. It was the Internet that misrepresented the story later.

Acting is not a defence when it comes to current affairs and it’s up to us to ensure it stays that way. As soon as we play along with the lie, we’ve lost our grip on reality and we will pay the price.

It’s a big deal.

There must be a clear distinction between current affairs and fiction, that means zero tolerance for the bad actors who mislead on purpose. No more excuses, either side. This one is on us. Let common sense and objective Truth guide the way.

