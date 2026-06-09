It's hard to know who or what to trust these days with so many competing online agendas begging for attention and a mainstream media that can’t stop lying. We break down some of the stories of the moment in an attempt to figure out the aim of the game.

Note: A few details have shifted since our conversation earlier today including the timing of the attack. News reports say it was 22.30 (not 02.00) and that the accused man is Sudanese, not Somali.

As ever, author and political commentator Jeff Peel offers his insights with care and caution.

You can find Jeff on X HERE.