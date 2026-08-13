Aisling O'Loughlin

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Kevin Molloy's avatar
Kevin Molloy
10hEdited

I think you're being a bit hard here Aisling. don't get me wrong, I know you sung from the rooftops about Delingpole a year ago, and had very few takers amongst the truther community. So I get that you find it irritating that it's taken a year for the penny to drop from an alternative source. But the truther community have had a number done on them. Flattery, big platforms. I understand why anyone would appear on the Delingpod. A network has been put in place, and you need to get along if you want to get along But the people now being exposed, have done us all up, and very skilfully so. Who was pointing the finger at Bob Moran six months ago? It's a network, and you can see the exact same phenomenon in America. with Tucker playing James's role, interviewing a whole range of people, being very nice to them, with an implicit understanding he can now count on their support.

I also agree that the normalisation of paedophilia is utterly grim. And you are right I think to go to town on it. But people don't like discussing it. they would rather look away. unless there is bomb proof evidence. The Spectator seems to be a funny place. JD, Liddle, you had Andrew Neil having to sue Arcuri over allegations he was paedophile. toby young was in Epstein's little black book. That's an awful lot of coincidences from a tiny number of writers for such a grim subject.

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1 reply by Aisling O'Loughlin
Robert Townshend's avatar
Robert Townshend
10h

In Australia during the 1990s it was hard (impossble?) to find something conservative-leaning, funny and literate. Maybe it still is.

A like-minded friend handed me a copy of the Spectator and a cluster of us soon formed a fan group. The Speccie and its unapologetic conservative wits were the bomb. To think one of these Poms would rise to PM!

Well, now I see past the tally-ho, naughty-lad libertarians of the Speccie to the actual business of conservatism, which starts and finishes with reverence of the child. An older man who allows himself sexual feelings toward the young is no conservative, no keeper of any flames.

I won't speak about women here. I'm talking for blokes, so there is no diversion, no evasion, no what-about-cougars.

Men! You are given age for a purpose. One great purpose of age is to experience paternal or avuncular feelings so strongly that any sexual urge is totally over-ridden. Abortion cannot be contemplated let alone discussed as some kind of social advance. If you are a man and you are with me on this I don't care if you are some kind of Marxist or red-ragger...you are my fellow conservative and a true bloke.

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