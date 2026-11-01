Empty shelves in the Long Room, Trinity College Dublin (Image: TCD website)

The once magnificent Long Room at Trinity College Dublin is a sorry sight. Most of the books are gone. Decanted. That’s the word they use. For preservation reasons, we’re told. Off to be electronically tagged and protected from climate change.

Why is it taking so long?

The emptying of the shelves began in Spring 2022 as part of the Old Library Redevelopment Project. A team of 75 staff got to work removing some 350,000 early printed books and a total of 700,000 collection items.

The Book of Kells is hanging on in there. For now.

Considered by many to be one of the world’s most beautiful libraries, every corner of its 65-metre vaulted chamber has been filled with history and heritage since it first opened in 1732.

“I’m a great believer in invisible mending, in doing what is necessary so that we can pass it on for future generations,” says former President of Ireland, Mary Robinson, in a TCD promotional video on the Old Library Redevelopment Project.

Invisible mending. We certainly can’t see what’s going on in the background. We’re just left with invisible books on bare shelves. An archive spanning 400 years, gone. Out of sight.

It’s hard to trust globalist Mary Robinson who famously told a Late Late Show audience in November 2020: ‘We should never waste a crisis’.

One of her latest headlines in the Irish Independent sums up her alarmist tone. You name the UN Agenda 2030 bandwagon: Mary Robinson is on it, delivering her lines with Greta Thunberg zeal.

The Old Library at Trinity College Dublin is set to close its doors in late 2027 as part of a €90 million refurbishment project.

Guess when it’s due to re-open? Just in time for UN Agenda 2030.

What is Ireland’s cultural treasure going to look like by then?

Can we really trust the plan? Should we trust the plan?

Already there are signs the plan cannot and should not be trusted. The entrance to Trinity College Dublin for starters. Somebody thought it was a good idea to let it go to pot. Re-wilding, we’re told. The exterior simply looks unkempt and disrespected. Like a bad joke. More globalist desecration under the banner of helping the environment. Common sense missing from the picture, along with old world aesthetics.

Unmown lawns aside, there’s another sign we can’t entirely trust the aesthetics of the Old Library Redevelopment Project. The industrial brutality of the Red Pavillion. It doesn’t fit in with its surroundings, even if the 3D immersive digital experience of the Book of Kells is visually impressive.

Who thought it was a good idea to lump bright red industrial style containers in the middle of Trinity College Dublin in May 2023? Where’s the progress in that? Surely any new addition to the grounds should be in keeping with the surroundings and at least attempt to chime in with the elegance of the college, founded in 1592? Again, it feels disrespectful. We’re told the Red Pavillion is just a temporary modular structure of ‘sustainable’ aluminium and steel and will be dismantled once the Old Library Redevelopment Project is finished by 2030. Here’s hoping. Some of us haven’t forgotten the empty promise of ‘two weeks to flatten the curve’.

Another thing that looks out of the place in the Long Room is Gaia by artist Luke Jerram, which features NASA imagery of the Earth. Makey uppey in other words. How we imagine the Earth to look like from space. Spinning around the Sun. Not fixed and immovable.

Clever, really. For many, that’s enough. An image. Imagination. Something to distract from the empty shelves. Take that Flat Earthers!

By the time of our visit to the Long Room, Gaia had been replaced by an image of the moon. If you didn’t know better, the surface looked just like a rock where a spaceship might conceivably land. One small step for man, one giant leap for our imaginations and the use of TVs to scam the public into believing things that aren’t true.

It’s important for the globalists that we’re on board with their globe models. They’re not called globalists for nothing. Space fantasy will play its role for UN Agenda 2030. Imagination will be vital to pull it off. How else will Elon Musk build colonies on Mars? The Martian (2015) primed minds at movie theatres. Next up we’ll have servings of AI slop that we’ll be encouraged to believe as fact. Just like those NASA images of the Earth that so many have engraved in their minds as true. Resist the brainwashing.

What shall become of the Long Room and all its old books at Trinity College Dublin? We’ll have to wait and see although it’s hard to have faith in the plans.

In Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World classical works—including the plays of William Shakespeare, poetry, philosophy, and the Bible—are strictly forbidden to the general public. When the character John the Savage asks the World Controller Mustapha Mond why Shakespeare is banned, Mond explains that the society has no use for old things, especially things that are beautiful or deep, because beauty attracts people to the past rather than the present.

It’s peculiar how a copy of Huxley’s Brave New World arrived on the same day of my visit to the Long Room. Was it a sign? Perhaps. Life is stranger than fiction these days.

We’ve seen enough to understand the cultural vandalism taking place under our noses.

We’d do well to remain vigilant and take nothing for granted.

Do not trust the plan.

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