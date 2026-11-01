Aisling O’Loughlin

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Robert Townshend's avatar
Robert Townshend
20h

Mary Robinson...[MASSIVE EYE-ROLL]

I'm 7/8 Irish and the rest is Celt anyway. I just don't get how Ireland, of all nations, is embracing the whole globo gig with such enthusiasm and commitment. Aisling, keep taking on Big Wank that way you do. It's much appreciated.

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Danu's Irish Herb Garden's avatar
Danu's Irish Herb Garden
20h

So sad. I honestly can't get my head around our government. There is something more than greed and power wanting going on here. They are such empty meat bags, no soul, no spirit, just clay.

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