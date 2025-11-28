We need to find out who exactly ordered the arrest of Professor Bill Tormey as a matter of grave public concern? Was it Drew Harris who was Garda Commissioner at the time, known for using excessive force on IPAS centre protesters, from pepper spraying the elderly and children in the eyes to baton charging pensioners and women alike to wheeling in the threat of water cannons? Tactics never before seen in the Republic of Ireland but suddenly necessary against those speaking out against the imposition of military aged men in key locations around the country.

Or did the instruction come from Helen McEntee, then Minister for Justice who obtained a High Court order in June 2023 requiring telecom providers to retain certain data due to a genuine and serious threat to the security of the State? This preceded the General Scheme for the Criminal Justice (Protection, Preservation and Access to Data on Information Systems) Bill, 2024, which gives gardaí access to what they deem criminal evidence in digital form.

The walls are closing in on us which is why we need to know where did the order come from to target Professor Bill Tormey following his public criticisms of government Covid policies? We need to pinpoint who gave the instructions because if we don’t figure this out, as an aware collective, it could be any one us of next on the list for that early morning house raid. Who knows what kind of charges they could pull out of their magic hat without anyone to intervene or cry foul.

Across the water, the UK’s rogue government is attempting to scrap trial by jury to make it easier for corrupt judges to incarcerate dissidents on spurious charges. It’s all getting uncomfortably close and too few people are reading the signs and responding appropriately. We only have a short window of time to get the message out before the prison grid system comes down around us. Already Substack is putting censorship notices on problematic articles. This is why I’m returning to the story of Professor Bill Tormey. It’s significant.

The timing of the raid on Professor Bill Tormey’s home in Glasnevin in Dublin and the search of his offices and seizure of his electronic devices came shortly after he appeared on The Niall Boylan Podcast alongside biochemical engineer Ivor Cummins. The swoop displays all the hallmarks of a stitch-up. Was Professor Tormey targeted by the state for his outspoken views on NPHET, Ireland’s National Public Health Emergency Team set up to manage the so-called pandemic? A doctor of his reputation speaking out publicly against the regime seriously undermines the government’s emergency measures to panic the public into a dangerous medical trial under false pretences. Is that why he was so dramatically silenced and publicly humiliated? Professor Tormey told Niall Boylan:

“Without doing a prospective experiment, you really do not get the true answers. My big crib about NPHET and all the carry-on on the SixOne News, unquestioned, everyday of the week for months on end, the biggest propaganda exercise I’ve seen in a hell of a long time. Goebbels would have been very proud of it, to be quite honest, because it worked a dream.

And it nearly finished up with a guy being given a chair in Trinity with em…I won’t pass any further…I don’t want to be sued. But basically…you need to do a big experiment any time you’re going to have a population or any other kind of medical intervention. You’ve got to have a control group. And they absolutely refused to consider any downside to any suggestion that they were making. Bonkers!

Was Professor Tormey talking about former Chief Medial Officer Tony Holohan when he said he didn’t want to get sued about that chair in Trinity? Probably. Guess who got a cushy number at TCD after convincing the Irish they needed a series of unproven, liability-free injections for the rebranded flu. That’s right. Dr Tony Holohan who never acknowledges the excess deaths since the injections or the fact that we are the control group, those who refused the shots.

Eilish O’Regan writes in the Irish Independent, April 11, 2024:

Former chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has been appointed an adjunct professor in Trinity College.

He is already an adjunct professor in University College Dublin.

No wonder the state of Irish medicine is in the toilet.

That appearance on the Niall Boylan Podcast by Professor Tormey was in May 2023. Cut to August 4, 2023, just under three months later, and a mysterious article appears in The Irish Times newspaper entitled: Doctor at centre of human trafficking allegations challenges HSE move to terminate employment

It’s highly likely this article is about Professor Bill Tormey as the story matches the description of his arrest. No other doctor in Ireland appears to be facing human trafficking allegations and possession of child pornography at this moment, unless I’m mistaken. The article offers us some valuable information that supports the theory that Professor Tormey has been unfairly targeted for his views. Report reads:

A consultant doctor at the centre of human trafficking allegations has taken a High Court challenge against the HSE’s alleged decision to terminate his employment.

The doctor, who denies any wrongdoing, says the purported decision to summarily dismiss him has been done under the guise of a retirement, in the absence of any form of investigation or disciplinary procedure by the HSE, and is unlawful.

If this is Professor Bill Tormey, he’s vexed enough by what he deems to be a miscarriage of justice to bring the matter before the High Court to defend his good name and reputation. The article goes on:

He claims the HSE’s decision to end his employment was made in the absence of fair procedures, due process, and in breach of his contract.

The doctor, who cannot be named by order of the court, claims he was put on administrative leave by the HSE after he was arrested, his home and office were searched, and electronic devices were seized by gardaí last year.

This is all extremely sinister in the context of the state cover-up of excess deaths since the injections they coerced the public into taking under false pretences. There was no pandemic. If they can do this to one of Ireland’s top doctors, who’s next? We’re lucky enough to have some scraps of information on this case but what about the stories that go undetected. Hence the requirement for those of us with eyes to see, to pay attention and interrupt the process when and where possible, even if we haven’t all the answers. The least we can do, as a matter of moral obligation to future generations, is ask some serious questions. Loudly and persistently.

If this is the human trafficking charge levelled against Professor Tormey, it exposes the depths of treachery involved in attempting to destroy his reputation and use him as an example to other doctors to stay quiet, or else. Report reads:

Gardaí carried out those actions a year after initially contacting the doctor about an investigation into a person from southern Africa who was seeking permission to enter Ireland and relying on correspondence from him to access the State.

Notice how the cops have used a tenuous argument as an excuse to raid his home and offices. This doesn’t sound like human trafficking to me. Plus, this rogue government is involved in one big human trafficking operation in front of our eyes so it has no moral premise for such a charge in the context of Ireland’s open borders. The person from southern Africa was seeking permission to enter Ireland coming in through Dublin airport and we’re supposed to believe that Professor Tormey is some kind of human trafficker. Pull the other one.

As for the child porn accusation, the worst charge of all, the article offers us some insights.

The doctor was subsequently questioned by the gardaí over alleged human trafficking offences, under the 2000 Illegal Immigrants (Trafficking) Act and the 1998 Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

He says he was questioned about photos on one of the devices, including pictures of his own young children taking a bath that were sent to him by the children’s mother. He denies any criminal wrongdoing.

If this is the case, that Professor Tormey has been dragged through the courts over family photos seized from his phone by Drew Harris’ henchmen, then this is a matter of deep concern for the whole country. What else might our would be oppressors deem as child porn for those who go up against the system? We know what happens to the creeps who are caught with thousands of images of the real stuff in this country. Judge Martin Nolan lets them walk free. We’ve seen it time and time again. They’re not humiliated like Professor Bill Tormey has been for these seven images that he claims are family photos that were sent to him.

The article continues:

The doctor claims that following the publication of stories in the media about his arrest as part of an investigation into alleged human trafficking last month, he received a letter from the HSE’s human resources section informing him that his employment had concluded and that he was to retire from his duties.

The doctor says he was “shocked and surprised” by this letter and, in a sworn statement to the court, says he has been dismissed under the guise of a retirement because of the articles. He intends to appeal the HSE’s decision and claims his suspension was never reviewed by the health authority.

It’s all deeply disturbing. People are slow to get involved because of the possible child abuse images. What if they’re real? What if they’re not should be our main issue with this case. What if they’re not? What if Professor Bill Tormey is being punished for his stance on NPHET? A statement on the matter would be helpful. Surely the professor is not going to wait until March 2027 for his trial to clear his name. Too long. If the law is an ass, respond accordingly.

The bought and paid for mainstream media are playing their role in the coverage of this case, as we’ve come to expect, working in lockstep. Watch how all the news editors are using the same headlines to describe the professor as ‘former Fine Gael councillor’. They’re most certainly under instruction. If ever we needed proof of collusion, it’s here. They’re purposefully playing down the professor’s medical credentials while maximising his humiliation.

So why are the mainstream media minimising Professor Tormey’s medical accomplishments? Here’s why…because it’s significant that a doctor of Professor Tormey’s standing and experience has publicly acknowledged the excess deaths since the toxic shots. He’s acknowledged the heart issues caused by the injections. He’s acknowledged the rise in deaths in men in their 40s and 50s. He’s asking about strokes. It’s a big deal when a medical man with decades experience in the public eye says these things on the record in an open and relatable manner. Here’s the professor saying that it was unethical to inject the children. No wonder they’ve come for him. He’s showing them up. In this clip he mentions Tony Holohan by name. His final words in public to synopsise the Covid years, before his arrest a little under three months later.

“Tony Holohan rules ok.”

It was funny then. It’s not now.

Since the mainstream media want us to suddenly forget Professor Bill Tormey’s medical credentials, let’s take another look at his biography from his publisher’s website Eliva Press.

William Tormey graduated from University College Dublin in 1974. He is a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland and of the Faculty of Pathology at RCPI. He trained in Leeds University and is a Consultant Chemical Pathologist for 40 years at Beaumont and Connolly Hospitals in Dublin. He has three doctorates – PhD from Trinity College Dublin, MD from Ulster University and DMed from National University of Ireland. He is listed in 327 publications on Google Scholar and has 5619 citations. He is Editor-in-Chief of the Irish Journal of Medical Science since 2016 and has represented Finglas and Ballymun for 10 years as a member of Dublin City Council. He has published – ‘A Cure for the Crisis – Irish Healthcare in context’ in 2004 and Ten Years Hard Labour a personal political odyssey in 1994.

In 2022 he also published Turbulence, In Health and Social Care: Ireland which shows the breadth of his knowledge when it comes to Ireland’s health system. He’s covered all areas neatly.

There’s plenty in the book I’d disagree with the professor about (his praise for the HSE’s trans therapy for example) but there’s plenty to go on too. It makes a valuable reference book, if anything. Remember I don’t necessarily agree with Professor Tormey on everything, I just think it’s strange the way he spoke out against the regime and then his house was raided and he was arrested. I’m aware it could be me next or any of us, which is why I’m putting it under the spotlight for public examination. These matters must not be allowed to be carried out in secret, in the shadows. We know from history how that goes.

Professor Tormey has got some interesting numbers in the book which may be why the mainstream media ignored giving it any publicity before his arrest. Here’s one that stands out: just 183 people had Covid-19 as the sole cause of death between March 2020 and February 2022 according to the Central Statistics Office. Some pandemic. How do we even know they had Covid if the tests were fraudulent? We don’t. Professor Tormey doesn’t go there but you get enough information to figure it out yourself.

Suffice it to say, this is a doctor with a likeable communication style using his platform to call out the Politburo of NPHET while publishing a book with damning numbers on the Covid hoax. What we have to figure out as a matter of urgency is whether or not he’s been picked on for his views and if the charges brought against him are spurious in nature. The mainstream media will not ask these questions and neither will the fake alternative media, so it remains the people’s problem. This is one that could become a lot bigger for all of us if we don’t nip it in the bud.

Keep asking awkward questions and don’t cede an inch. Not an inch.

ENDS

Further reading:

The strange case of Professor Bill Tormey revisited

The strange case of Professor Bill Tormey