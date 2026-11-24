Jeremy Godfrey, Executive Chairperson of Coimisiún na Meán and Dr Billy Ralph on South East Radio and Tipp FM discussing excess deaths since the Covid injections

What are the chances that the two local radio stations that covered Ireland’s excess death problem since the Covid shots are both under investigation by media regulator Coimisiún na Meán or more commonly referred to as Communism na Meán?

It’s a little more than coincidental.

The Irish Examiner reports that formal investigations into Wexford-based South East Radio and Tipp FM have begun on the back of complaints made via the commission's broadcasting and video-on-demand complaint process.

From where I’m standing, these investigations look like a desperate attempt to keep the Irish in the dark about the increase in deaths since the toxic injections promoted as safe and effective on Irish airwaves with impunity. That’s my opinion. These new inquiries into broadcasts by Tipp FM and South East Radio are the first investigations into radio stations under amendments to the Broadcasting Act made in 2022.

The Irish Examiner’s Ciarán Brennan reports:

Should either station be found to be in violation of the regulations, they could be punished with a fine of up to 10% of turnover or €20m, whichever is the larger figure, via powers enabled under the Online Safety and Media Regulation Act 2022.

How can this overreach be allowed? What kind of country have we become that this level of intimidation is tolerated?

€20 million fine

You’d think with the threat of a €20 million fine that Tipp FM did something terrible to warrant the attention of Coimisiún na Meán but they’ve gone after the station over a story about cutting rhododendron flowers.

The Examiner tells us that the complaint stemmed from a segment on the Tipp Today show on August 12, 2024, where a letter from the public was read out in relation to men cutting rhododendron flowers in the woods, with the complaint alleging "the broadcast was not fair, impartial or objective to the men described in the letter".

The men apparently were foreign. The Examiner didn’t mention that part of the story. That’s racist these days. They’ll tell us they’re Tipperary men next.

Perhaps these foreign men were working for the Tipperary County Council or perhaps they were out there for other reasons. That's the point of the conversation, to figure out what’s going on, to find out why this lady was feeling intimidated, to ask the council if they had an active rhododendron eradication programme running. That’s local radio. It plays a vital role in rural life. The letter to Tipp FM is hardly incitement to hatred! It’s just a woman who doesn’t know what’s going on outside her house requesting clarity. The Examiner tell us:

Tipperary County Council spent roughly €250,000 tackling invasive species such as rhododendrons between 2020 and 2024.

The two regulations in question respectively prohibit the incitement to hatred and the promotion of views prejudicial to the protection of the environment, and ban the expression of a broadcaster’s own views on a topic.

The Irish Times tells us the media regulator spent more than two years examining the complaint about the five-minute local radio item on “men cutting rhododendron flowers in the woods” before starting a formal investigation into the broadcast. Two years for five minutes. Something not adding up here.

Rhododendrons. Really?

Few are buying the reason for the investigation into Tipp FM but that’s not stopping it from going ahead. It doesn’t seem to matter that we recognise how ridiculous the complaint is or that it doesn’t justify such an excessive response. That seems to be the point, a flex to show how easy it can be to come down hard on any station that dares step out of line. This is what living in a regime looks like.

Although not stated, it’s more likely that Tipp FM was targeted for discussing the excess deaths since the Covid shots. Dr Billy Ralph spoke to presenter Fran Curry on January 10, 2024 and talked openly about the increase in mortality since the injections, something the powers that be want to keep a lid on. If the public discover they were poisoned on purpose, there’d be hell to pay. The mainstream media are keeping them subdued, entertained and distracted. Conversations like these have the potential to expose the treachery of the Covid scam. They won’t be tolerated under this autocracy. We all know the deal by now. We, the Irish, are in big trouble. That’s all of us, the jabbed and unjabbed alike. We’re going to have to work together to wriggle free from this ever tightening grip.

As for South East Radio, we’re told the station is to be investigated over potential breaches of the Code of Fairness, Objectivity and Impartiality in News and Current Affairs and the Broadcasting Act 2009.

The Examiner reports it’s understood the complaint relates to statements read out on the station’s Morning Mix show on December 11, 13, and 14, 2024, “in relation to an off-air incident”, when it is alleged the presenter in question “was not impartial or balanced, and misquoted statements”.

We’re not told what this off-air incident was - it’s quite the mystery. Anyway it’s impossible for a presenter to ever be truly impartial. There’s always a slant. Look at the Covid scam. Impartiality went out the window. No dissenting voices allowed. Dr Billy Ralph was hauled before the Medical Council found guilty of professional misconduct for blowing the whistle on the fraud. He’s been proven right with time but that doesn’t matter in this sterile environment of fake sincerity where pointing out the obvious can land you in hot water.

Hypocrisy

It’s the height of hypocrisy for the media regular to talk about impartiality or balance or fairness when the organisation displays none of these traits. If the media regulator was doing its job correctly, its highly paid staff would investigate how the mainstream media were used to promote dangerous injections that are killing people and causing an explosion of cancers and heart trouble. It’s obvious the new system was set up to protect the interests of the government, not the people.

What could be so offensive as to warrant the threat of a €20 million fine or 10% of turnover for South East Radio? The Irish Examiner tells us:

It is believed the segments in question dealt to some extent with relations between former Wexford County Council chief executive Tom Enright and the radio station itself.

The two parties had been involved in a war of words for several years over the station’s alleged unfair treatment of the council’s operations from 2022 until Mr Enright’s exit from the council after 10 years in February 2024.

South East Radio did not reply to a request for comment.

So what? Big swing. Part of daily life at a local radio station. There are always debates and arguments. This is another example of the media regulator’s heavy handedness in dealing with local radio stations that have gone off script and I’m not talking about the station’s take on Wexford County Council or its former CEO. It’s sends out a warning to other radio stations even thinking of asking some hard questions.

Here’s Dr Ralph in August 2026 on South East Radio also talking about those pesky excess deaths that won’t go away despite the best efforts of the mainstream media and their protectors to cover their tracks.

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Monopoly Money

Coimisiún na Meán was established in 2023 as a successor body to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland. The Irish Times’ Arthur Beesley reports that CnaM was funded by a €51.6 million industry levy in 2025, in addition to a €6.9 million Oireachtas grant, licensing fees and broadcast fund income. The regulator had 273 staff last year, according to its annual report.

RTÉ News tells us that 22 staff earn more than €100,000 at Coimisiún na Meán.

Chairperson Jeremy Godfrey received a salary of €250,272 while three senior members of staff received a salary between €180,000 and €190,000.

A further 18 staff received salaries between €100,000 and €120,000 while key management personnel shared €3.9m.

The €12.74m in staff costs for the 12 months of 2024 compares to €3.6m for the nine and a half months for 2023.

In 2024, Coimisiún na Meán spent €84,000 on an employee well-being programme.

The Chilling Effect

These two investigations into local radio stations come as a blow to free speech in Ireland at the same time as journalist Chay Bowes has been sanctioned by the EU accused of being a propagandist for the Russian government. No recourse, no hearing. No opposing opinions allowed.

This is the new totalitarian Ireland we find ourselves in where speaking openly and freely could cost you everything.

People will choose to self-edit rather than face accusations of whatever can be pulled out of a hat at any given moment. Who could blame them?

What’s the best response in such an environment, when the stakes are so high? Speak louder, stronger and more clearly. Find new ways to communicate the message. It’s all to play for.

Put the rhododendron story back in the spotlight. Make a fuss. Question the validity of the investigations. Question the validity of Comisiún na Meán.

If they don’t want us talking about the excess deaths, let’s all talk about the excess deaths. Let’s make excess deaths since the Covid shots our number one topic for discussion.

Obedience to tyranny is suicide.

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